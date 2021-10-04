Emily Lawson of Pink House Alchemy: “Know who your people are”

Know who your people are. You need different people for different things. Surround yourself in a diverse group of people that can support you when you are in need.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Emily Lawson.

Emily Lawson enjoys food and business and has worked and studied all aspects of both. Completing a degree in Dietetics and Biology at the University of Arkansas helped connect the dots on important healthful food practices. Her work as a food business consultant (bars, restaurants, product lines) has provided the bridge between the creative food world and the habitually elusive business of food. Encouraging others to explore their food/drink passions and giving them the tools to do it in a financially sustainable way has brought much joy to her professional life.

Those experiences inspired Emily to found Pink House Alchemy in 2013 — a farm-to-bottle company that produces a line of simple syrups, bitters, and shrubs.

At a Farmers Market in 2012, she bought her first bundle of lavender from Ugly Bunny Farms in Fayetteville, AR. The connection to farmer and consumer was powerful, so starting a business with passion was a clear path as she could showcase her love for the delicious and the hard-working farmer at one time.

It was during this time that Pink House Alchemy was born in a 100-year-old pink house Emily was living in at the time. Through inspiration of the patterns in roots, barks, fruits, herbs, and botanicals that naturally complement each other Emily and her team have created a suite of products packed with flavor, quality ingredients, and intention to deliver a true experience upon opening.

Today, the Pink House Alchemy business is booming through self-distribution and services almost all 50 states with considerable plans for growth over the coming years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born and raised in Springfield, MO, right in the heart of the Ozark Mountains. My mother’s side of the family has lived there for generations and my father’s family are dairy and cattle farmers. I grew up in the city and had a true childhood; the riding bikes, coming home when the streetlights went on, swimming in flood waters by drainage ditches and catching lighting bugs in jars type of childhood. I spent a lot of time on my great grandparent’s farm which is where my whole love for food and cooking began. My Nana, who you will read about a lot if you follow Pink House, was an incredible cook, a true woman of her time where out of necessity, everyone would cook everything from scratch. But there was something magical in the way my nana cooked, her gardens we intense, everything you could think of grew there. She would put herbs in everything, made lemonade out of left-over jam pots and fed farm crews of 20–30 people a hot lunch every single day. Her meals were always piping hot, and her tables were always stunning, outfitted with fresh flowers and clean linens, all accomplished between her outdoor chores and while wearing heels! She took the time to paint giant murals on her garage walls and hand embroidered quit squares unlike anything I still have ever seen. It was through her that I marveled at what all was possible in a single day and my deep love and appreciation for where food comes from sparked in me a lifelong love.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

As stated above, for me, it all started when I was on my grandparent’s farm and watching my nana. I remember wandering through their beautiful wildflower patch and eating strawberries. I fell in love with cooking before I could even reach the stove. As I continued to grow, I continued to become passionate about learning and about how things come together to make other things work. The idea for Pink House Alchemy came from when I was working at a farmer’s market in Fayetteville in 2012 and purchased my first bundle of lavender from Ugly Bunny Farms. At the time, I was a pre-med student at the University of Arkansas but was drawn to culinary work. For me, the connection between the farmer and the consumer was powerful and I wanted to showcase my love for the delicious and the hard-working farmer at one time. From there, I made my first simple syrup in 2013 using the lavender I bought from the market. My hope was that using locally sourced ingredients would be a good outlet for farmers, and the syrup could be used in a variety of ways.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been so many “interesting” things that have happened in my career, but one memory that stands out was the year we outgrew our shipping space and offices in one month. It was like a tidal wave that we knew was coming but couldn’t really prepare for or know what to prepare for until it was here, washing over us as we scrambled and swam as hard as we could to keep our heads above water. In a small business, more often than not, the funds needed to expand do not align with the rate of growth and such was the case for us that year. In less than three weeks (the very beginning of Q4), we found ourselves shipping from fold up tables outside of our loading dock where we produced products because we simply could not fit the boxes inside our office, and we couldn’t ship the volume of pallets that were going out from our modest Pink House with a gravel driveway. So, in a moment’s notice, we closed our shop and began this insane shipping dance of easy ups in front of a warehouse that we did not own or rent, meeting trucks and throwing out pallets as fast as we could produce them. It was a wild time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three traits that exemplify business success for me are adaptability, persistence, and creativity. When growing a small business, things rarely go exactly as planned. Within the first few years of the company, we were still understanding the market we were in and figuring out how to produce consistent product. And then all at once, I lost three of my key team members (at that time we were really more like a family), and the blow of their departure felt personal. They all worked on the production of the product and were looking for other opportunities in life, which they all found within a month of each other. This left a gaping hole in the most important role in my company, the production of the product by hands that truly cared what they were producing and that I trusted beyond measure to produce our product. So, I adapted. I rehired and reworked our systems for an entirely new team, brought everything back to basics and got back into the kitchen. The result has put us where we are today. It was a gift that they moved on and, in the end, we created a new system where people could thrive in their positions, and I made shifts that we didn’t even know we needed to make. These things happen often in growing a small business. So deep breath, face whatever it is head on and adapt to the change.

We are in a craft market. Our wholesale customers will often begin to try to make their syrups, bitters, or shrubs in house in effort to try new things or the belief that they can control costs that way. Early on, we recognized this trend of getting customers set up and rolling with our products on their menu to find out they had begun using our bottles to hold syrups they were making in house. This can feel like an uphill battle. But we took a different approach to keeping their business. We thanked them for their business and remained personal with our correspondence and persistence by checking with them when we have a new seasonal product and staying engaged on social media, so they don’t forget about us. This has resulted in a near 100% return customer rate from this type of departure. Eventually something shifts for these customers, they need us, and it is an easy thing for them to reach out to get products flowing back through their shops.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Our society has a far way to go in equality on many fronts. The foundation of our country was built on the backs of people of color and women. There is a systemic fear aligned with seeing the paradigm shift from the white male leader role to a woman leader role, specifically a woman of color. It is a lot to unpack! But the conversation has moved from behind closed doors to front and center of our everyday lives and being the eternal optimist that I am, I believe change is going to come.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

My first partnership on a bar/restaurant was one of the most outrageous examples of a male being uncomfortable with my self-confidence as a woman. It was an expensive and relatively high-profile project, and it was decided that I was the project lead and sweat equity partner at the time. I am a tall woman, large framed, and I stand tall as well. My mother taught me the importance of that. We often had meetings where if I simply stated a concern, he would stand up and pace around, yelling and telling me that I was bombastic, insane, and lucky to be where I was in life. It was all the things that I had felt in my professional life from men being acted out in real time. While I was able to extract myself from the situation and remain in control of the project, it was still a reminder that the subtle aversions that I received regularly from male counterparts to my being competent and in charge were valid and something I would always need to work to overcome.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

The most important thing to do is to just continue being you. Don’t change your posture or opinions or spend time figuring out how to make those people more comfortable with you. Competence and confidence are the winners in these situations. You’re great and will make this world a much better place because you are in charge!

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Education is the key to change as we know. Society is just a bunch of individuals and when big change is needed it falls to the very people being underserved. So, we must continue to open doors for each other. When an opportunity for growth in a position arises, we need to advocate for each other. As powerful women learn who their allies are, ask for support, get involved in your local government, and change at the grass roots level. That’s what is needed right now.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

So often as I was growing my business, I would constantly be aware of my physical appearance. As many of us know, the better we look, the more attention, contracts, and “trust” we acquire. There were many times that a meeting would begin with a comment on how I looked, a nod and wink, the ultimate proof that the contract was won. This type of business is alive in well and a system that continues to oppress women. Older and wiser I stare those interactions down; I know my worth and merit and refuse to give my power to that.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

As a woman owned business, you already are on the outside of the “handshake” boys club model of doing business. It is harder for me, as a woman, to raise capital or get large contracts than it is for my male counterparts. The added layer of being a member of the LGBTQ+ community reduces that access considerably, especially if you advertise that you are a proud member of the community, which we do! I have so much to be grateful for to the women and queers before me that have laid down their lives and suffered immeasurably so that my family and I can thrive. I have a wife and three children. It is not lost on us how lucky we are and that applies to business. We are living in a time of tremendous support, some fabricated, some not, and for that I am grateful.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Lucky for me, I get to work with my wonderful wife, Kat Wilson, every day. She is an incredible photographer and artist, and Pink House has benefited from her beautiful photography for years. That said, we have three wonderful children, and it can be hard to balance it all. One of the main life lessons I have learned while creating this business is to slow down. If something is feeling too intense or out of control, I am able to just stop — a hard stop — that could mean calling for an all staff meeting in the middle of an insanely busy day or canceling a very busy day because my nine-year-old daughter needs me. These hard pauses allow us to put things into perspective. It gives my staff a moment to breathe and rethink a process that may be burning people out, or in my personal life I am able to work a long Friday without feeling guilty because I took special time out for my family earlier in the week. So, long pauses for me have changed a lot in my life.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I have worked hard to create a work and personal life that include each other. I know this is not possible for everyone, but when you are creating your own business and policies, you are able to make decisions on the front end to protect the balance in each. This includes things including making space for children in the workplace. As a business ran by mostly women who continue to outpace our male counterparts in the childcare responsibility, it is not feasible to expect there to no be times when a child needs to come to the office, even for long periods of time. This was the case with COVID; I hired a teacher and allowed all company children to attend virtual school at Pink House. By reducing some of these stressors for myself and my employees, we show that we prioritize family balance. We also offer mental health days that do not count against PTO and prioritize exercise, as it can be a life saver for dealing with the stressors of running a business.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Appearance is super important to me. Having a solid selfcare routine not only makes for fresh skin and luscious locks, but it is a ritual that I need to wind down and take note of how things are going. I often see external signs when stress is high and I’m not taking the best care of myself; comfort eating and not working out are things that I have to keep an eye on. So, when I am practicing a beauty routine, it helps me keeps tabs. I do think that successful people, men and women, no matter their style, size or shape tend to take pride in their appearance and face the world as they want to be seen.

How is this similar or different for men?

I think men also face the same pressures as women to look a certain way. Though it is without doubt lesser so.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The five things needed to thrive and succeed as a powerful woman are:

Know who your people are. You need different people for different things. Surround yourself in a diverse group of people that can support you when you are in need. Be optimistic. If you are quick to see a solution and have a general sense that things will work out, they often do. Get organized. Keep a running list of important documents, certifications, and goals. Set calendars for these and check them off as they are achieved. Don’t procrastinate. Take action. In learning to trust myself, I have gathered the skills and tools to make the decisions needed no matter how large and then taking that action. Try not to let things live in the back of your mind stacking up an endless list. Enjoy every minute. Even with all the sacrifice and hard work, I know that I am lucky and right where I need to be.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Shout out to Martha Stewart! Product lines, food and beverage, farming, the love of Snoop Dogg, we would have a lot to talk about! She has been a major influence in my professional life with her classic timeless esthetic, she’s direct and does not mince words. She’s great.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you! For those readers who would like to get in touch, I can be followed on Instagram @drop_the_beet. If anyone is looking for more information on Pink House Alchemy or would like to purchase product, we can be found on Instagram @pink_house_alchemy, Facebook at Pink House Alchemy, on our websites www.pinkhousealchemy.com and www.phfay.com (local Fayetteville orders only), and at our local retail store in Fayetteville, AR.