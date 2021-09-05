Emily Hosie of Rebelstork: “Three words that immediately come to mind are MOVE THROUGH FAILURES”

Three words that immediately come to mind are MOVE THROUGH FAILURES — it’s okay to lose more in order to win in the long run, especially if you are building something that has not been done well before in an industry with inefficiencies and tired ways.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Hosie, Founder of Rebelstork.

Rebelstork is North America’s first managed marketplace for overstock, open-box and quality used baby/kids gear. The brand gives parents access to the best of the best brands for a fraction of the regular retail price. Founded by Emily Hosie, Rebelstork is on a mission to minimize the ‘stuff burden’ for the next generation. We offer parents a controlled marketplace that is a safe and hassle free way to buy/resell overstock, open box and quality used baby gear.

Prior to Rebelstork, Emily was the Divisional VP of Merchandising at TJX Canada (Winners & Marshalls), VP of Product Development at Saks Fifth Avenue and Off Fifth in NYC, and the Trend Buyer at Holt Renfrew. Emily has led some of the largest global retailers in the fastest growing retail segment — offprice/value channel in both Canada and the US. Emily is a well-known retail trend forecaster and known for finding market voids. Emily currently sits on the CAFA Board and mentors young Canadian designers on their journey. Emily is a millennial mother of two: Hunter (4) and Piper (6m) whom she delivered in the midst of closing her Series A capital raise.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I had my first child, Hunter, while I was working at TJX (Winners/Homesense) and was given a 4Moms Mamaroo that my son tried a handful of times but did not like. I wanted to sell it to help out another family and to recoup some of the money & put towards a different swing or bouncer. I posted to FB Marketplace & Kijiji but found taking the pictures, the hours spent haggling back and forth on price and dealing with the ghosting frustrating. After a lot of time wasted I found a buyer. So off I went, baby-in-tow to sell the Mamaroo in a mall parking lot — where it’s public and everyone can see you because that’s what we do nowaday. Of course things got super awkward and uncomfortable because I was caring for Hunter but also haggling with this stranger and it left me feeling vulnerable and I hated it.

I thought about this being a likely occurrence for so many other parents and the pure inconvenience of having to buy or sell something from a stranger while being restricted to a specific window of time and location that suits everyone. I mean, how frustrating is that?!

So there was clearly a need for a safe, hassle-free experience for parents to buy or resell quality used items to other parents. Adding to this, my retail experience (previous to TJX I was in product development at Saks Fifth Avenue in NY) showed me there was also an opportunity to save overstocks and open box returns from landfills. And so, Rebelstork was born and has become its own circular economy — a sustainable operation where we’re even pending B Corporation certification.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The baby gear industry is ripe for a managed marketplace like Rebelstork. It’s been done with luxury apparel and accessories, so why doesn’t it exist in an industry where items have such a short window of use.

Beyond the managed marketplace, we have built proprietary technology to allow us to provide transparency to buyers and sellers, where they are able to calculate the real time resale value of their gear before making a purchase and when they are looking to sell it. We pick-up the seller’s gear for them and bring the items back to our warehouse where they are authenticated with a quality and condition check before being photographed and listed on our platform. Sellers can earn back up to 80 percent of the item’s resale and buyers can find amazing baby gear at a fraction of the full retail price. It’s that simple.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mistake?! So many to think about but one that stands out (and has nothing to do with the business really) was when we had a booth at our first trade show. We have these amazing Team Rebby branded striped mechanic suits and we were hosting a hula hoop competition for all the pregnant mama’s who stropped into the booth for a chance to win one of our award winning non toxic roll on stain removers. I was challenged to hoola hoop and I split the pants and had to wear a hoodie around my waste the rest of the day. What did I learn? I guess that my hoola hoop skills need to work!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have been incredibly fortunate to work for and alongside so many amazing leaders.

Most recently at Rebelstork, we welcomed Canadian entrepreneur and fashion designer Joe Mimran to our advisory board who has become an incredible mentor.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

If disruption is evolution and results in a positive impact — then yes, it is good. For me, it’s important that Rebelstork helps evolve a legacy [baby gear resale] industry to create more efficiencies, conveniences and positive experiences for parents. For my family and I — this is a good thing.

The current baby gear resale market in North America is projected to grow from the estimated 2.6 billion dollars and we’ve learned that Millennial and Gen Z parents are 2.5 times more likely than other generations to purchase second-hand goods. Meanwhile, these parents are also becoming more environmentally conscious and interested in sustainable living — so much so that 40 percent of modern parents today factor in the resale value of an item before making an initial purchase — double what it was five years ago. Quality items are typically built to last. And, as people are interested in reducing their environmental impact, they are becoming more conscious consumers — from thinking about the clothing they buy or where their food comes from.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Three words that immediately come to mind are MOVE THROUGH FAILURES — it’s okay to lose more in order to win in the long run, especially if you are building something that has not been done well before in an industry with inefficiencies and tired ways.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next

It’s true — we have BIG plans at Rebelstork that include city expansions, tech innovations and overall more fun for parents buying or selling their gear.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think that securing funding is one of the biggest challenges faced by female disruptors. Strides are being made, but the environment remains challenging and very unbalanced.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I like to read business books. There are so many good ones but the one that I found the most impactful was leant to me about 10 years ago by former President of Saks Fifth Avenue Robert Wallstrom , called, Blue Ocean Strategy by Chan Kim & Renee Mauborgne. I continue to read it over again always picking up something new to think about — at least twice a year. For me, I excel best at creating blue oceans in an uncontested market space vs. competing in an existing red ocean filled with competition.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The 40 percent statistic I mentioned earlier of parents thinking about the potential resale value of an item before making the initial purchase has doubled in the past five years. I would love to see this trend continue to grow- empowering parents and consumers to think about the lifecycle of the baby gear they purchase. The lifecycle of the product doesn’t end at the primary sale — and some of the best baby brands are recognizing this. Brands like HALO, The Happiest Baby,Baby Bjorn and others have seen the benefit of their brand’s lifecycle. We want to see other brands catch on and work with our marketplace because we make it super easy to shop these top brands at affordable prices.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I can’t even count on one hand how many times this mantra pops into my mind: “Be thankful for the closed doors, the bad vibes and the things that don’t work out. It will protect you and move you closer to the ideas and path that is meant to be.

How can our readers follow you online?

Online: www.rebelstork.com

Instagram and Facebook: @rebelstork

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!