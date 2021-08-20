Emily Eley: “You decide what excellence and progress mean to YOU”

You decide what excellence and progress mean to YOU. I’m sure you’ve heard that when it comes to you and your life, your opinion is the only one that matters and I don’t think that could be any more true. Doing what feels most authentic to you is as close to perfect as anyone will ever get.

Emily Eley On How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’

An Interview With Tyler Gallagher

You decide what excellence and progress mean to YOU. I’m sure you’ve heard that when it comes to you and your life, your opinion is the only one that matters and I don’t think that could be any more true. Doing what feels most authentic to you is as close to perfect as anyone will ever get.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Eley, creator of the Made 4 More Method.

Emily is a strengths-based business coach who specializes in helping womyn take up space in the world and play big in their businesses. In the past 3+ years, she’s helped hundreds of womyn scale their businesses and generate their highest grossing months, all while working less and getting paid more. Emily has a strong track record of helping womyn identify their unique zone of genius, design scalable offers in any industry and hire dream teams that allow them the flexibility and stability to show up fully in all of the other aspects of life they were made for.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks for having me! I was born and raised in Burlington, Vermont. I have two sisters — one older, and one younger — and I’m the product of two serial-entrepreneur parents (my dad is on his fourth successful business), and my maternal grandmother was also an entrepreneur. So from the time I can remember, I was always taught and the example was always set that I was capable of creating anything I wanted. I had a front row seat to both the victories and challenges that come with business ownership, so I think I was pretty well primed to accept “failure” as an opportunity to learn or try a different approach rather than as the end of the road. I also credit growing up in an entrepreneurial family with my never having struggled with perfectionism!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not sure who to credit this quote to (I’ve seen these names and others attached to it: Deepak Chopra, Rachel Rodgers, Adrienne Marie Brown, the ADD Coach Academy…) but this concept is one that has always resonated so deeply with me: “What you pay attention to grows.” In my business coaching practice, I’ve seen so many women not paying attention to the numbers in their business, the impact of their business, and how they actually feel about the work they’re doing. Small business owners have an astounding and understandable tendency to only focus on the experience of their clients and as a result, wind up spending all of their energy on things like one-on-one work. They mistakenly think that that is the way to generate business growth. But by not giving things like numbers, impact, and feeling the attention they so rightfully deserve, they can’t possibly be amplified or improved… and the business lands itself an expiration date. The way I look at it, when you pay attention to your business (like really pay attention to it), and not just your clients, your business will grow. This is actually a huge reason why I started MY business. When people have a community of other business owners and a safe space to question, vent, and celebrate, those businesses get the attention they otherwise wouldn’t, because checking in in that way doesn’t necessarily come naturally.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Women at Work by the Harvard Business Review is definitely one of my favorites… Particularly an episode in the second season called “Sisterhood is Scarce.” Listening to that episode was probably one of the first times that I really started to think about how women of color experience the world differently than I do and it had a significant impact on what I then became interested in. It changed the way I was showing up in the world, and that episode actually influenced an enormous part of my company’s mission, too. It moved me to be way more curious than I previously had been about how women of color are treated differently, specifically in business and in the workplace. Listening to that episode was the first time I heard that white women are most often black womens greatest oppressors in the workplace… and I was stunned by how much else I didn’t know. Shortly after listening to that podcast, I read the book “Our Separate Ways” which led me to really examine my own role, and what I was doing to support women of color in business and work and to amplify their voices and make sure they had space to take up.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m going to reference the CliftonStrengths assessment to answer this one, and if you’re not familiar with it, I can’t recommend it highly enough! Three of my top five CliftonStrengths are Activator, Strategic, and Communicator, and I think the three of those strengths (which are also traits!) make me the coach that I am. As an activator, I can’t help but set ideas, projects, and others in motion. So when a client comes to me with a great idea, I make sure they act on it. The strategic side of me naturally picks out patterns and pieces together steps to get myself or my clients where we want to go in business or in life. In addition to being a textbook “go-getter” and having a strategic brain, I’ve also always been a really good communicator. I have a really easy time putting my thoughts into words and articulating exactly the message I want to get across. Being a good communicator is also what makes me such a good presenter, which is a huge part of what I do in my business! The three of these traits together lend me the capacity to deliver what can sometimes be complex information in a way that gets people excited about it, and believe that they are capable of things that they previously did not believe they were capable of doing.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

This is such an important question. Growing up, I was always kind of under the impression that being a perfectionist was something to strive for… even though I have never been a perfectionist at any point in my life, and was never pressured to be that way. It always just felt implied that if someone was a perfectionist, they really had their stuff together and would go to the ends of the earth to deliver. What I think I’ve always known on some level is that being a perfectionist really means being terrified of failure/rejection/judgement — so much so that folx who suffer from perfectionism adopt an “all or nothing” mentality where if they feel they can’t do it perfectly, they won’t do it at all. I find this to be so heartbreaking. So much (maybe all?) of my success has come from taking a chance on things I knew I couldn’t do perfectly, but that I knew would be worth it. The only possible outcomes when you try your hardest at something, no matter how unqualified you feel, are success and information about what you need to do to get where you want to be. With that said, a perfectionist, to me, is someone who is missing out on SO much juicy, awe-inspiring, and life-changing opportunity… and it’s part of my company’s mission to shatter and rewrite that particular narrative.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I think “presumably” is the key word in this question. The idea that striving for perfection reaps any reward at all is, to me, detrimental to growth and perhaps the number one reason I see people fall short of their goals. If I could scream this, I would: PERFECTION DOESN’T EXIST! Excellence, on the other hand, is an attainable and healthy target. So is progress. So is improvement. So is greatness. So is even-just-a-tiny-bit-better-than-yesterday. But when we aim for perfection, we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment, because there is always (yes, always!) room for improvement. I liken it to chasing the proverbial carrot on a stick. So it makes sense that so many perfectionists don’t bother to even get started on this or that project… it will never be perfect (they’ll never get the carrot) so why bother doing it at all? I have always and will forever coach myself and others to seek excellence.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I suppose I should have read this question before answering the previous one, but I can elaborate a little. As I see it, the negative aspects of being a perfectionist include (and are most certainly not limited to!) not trying anything new, not completing — or starting — assignments, not learning about oneself, never improving skills because those skills are never tested… the list really does go on. Perfectionism is also really isolating because it is, at its core, the fear of not being enough. When we approach life with anxiety around not being enough, it’s really easy to hide and get comfortable hiding ourselves from the world… and I mean, how devastating is that?! I am a strong believer that every person on the planet has incredible gifts to offer the world, and by stowing them away for fear of judgement or not living up to someone’s expectations, we’re not only doing ourselves a disservice, but those who would have benefited from our gifts as well.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Ha, again, I guess I could have read through these questions before I started answering them. I’ll try to remember for the next one! Like I mentioned, perfectionists are masters of getting in their own way. I’ve seen so many people conceive these genius ideas for their business, career, family… and then that idea falls flat on its face. When I probe to figure out why the idea crashed and burned, the answer is always something along the lines of “I’m not qualified enough,” or “I might fail,” or “That other person could do it way better than I could.” And guess what. The second we believe those things, they’re true! But guess what else! The second we believe that we are qualified enough, that we will succeed, and that we can do it better than anyone else… those things also become true! Perfectionism is a choice, just like it’s a choice to deem something “good enough” and trust that no matter the outcome, growth will ensue.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?”

You are the creator of your own reality. If you believe you can, you can. If you believe you can’t, you can’t! Mindset, baby. There is no such thing as perfect. Replacing perfection with something like progress or excellence will get you sooo much farther, and you’ll gain confidence and humility along the way. You decide what excellence and progress mean to YOU. I’m sure you’ve heard that when it comes to you and your life, your opinion is the only one that matters and I don’t think that could be any more true. Doing what feels most authentic to you is as close to perfect as anyone will ever get. On that note, when you commit to authenticity, perfection loses its seat at the table. (Which, honestly, perfectionism should never have been able to sit with any of us anyway!) Lastly, have compassion and maybe a little grace when folx don’t show up for you in the way you were hoping they would. Breaking up with perfectionism isn’t just an inside job… you have to apply that practice externally, too.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think I am already inspiring this movement, and have no plans of stopping! The movement I am most passionate about and that I weave intentionally into my business coaching program is, broadly, reexamining how we do business. I’m really interested in building an anti-capitalist business model and redefining how business functions. I want to see business models that aren’t inherently exploitative of the workers that work for them or of the business owners and their energy. The 1:1 business model that most of us have created or have been taught to create is inherently exploitative on some level, whether that means the business owner just keeps hiring clones of themselves (folx who do the exact same work that the business owner does) but don’t pay them the same salary they pay themselves, or the business owner puts a specific dollar amount on what their own time is worth. I think both of those feed into capitalism and don’t empower us as business owners and don’t empower the clients we serve. I also think 1:1 based businesses build codependency between the business owner and their client, and it creates a power dynamic that isn’t necessary to be successful.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d love to have lunch with Chaneen Saliee @chaneensaliee on Instagram. She’s one of the coolest mamas out there and speaks truth to power and tells an honest story of what a caregiver’s life is actually like all while running a business.

