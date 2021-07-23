Emily Cleghorn: “Believe in yourself “

Believe in yourself – at the end of the day, the belief you have in yourself is all that really matters. It doesn’t matter if anyone else believes in you (although, it’s nice when they do) because it’s not their belief in you that’s going to propel you forward in your life. That’s on you.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Cleghorn.

Emily is the founder of Better Life Coaching with Emily C where she has the role of Self Empowerment coach. She published her first book in February 2021 and also enjoys keynote speaking. Emily has the heart to help her clients to rise from the ashes of their past trauma and step into being their authentic selves.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I would love to! Growing up, I remember being told that you need to get educated, find a good job, get married and the rest is history. So, that’s what I did and I didn’t love my life. I mean, I have a fantastic husband and 2 beautiful children but my life was almost void of passion. I went to school to become a teacher and after 6 years in the profession had had enough. I went searching for passion. I found it in coaching.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Starting my career as a self-empowerment coach has been a journey in following my intuition as opposed to getting in my head about it. This has flooded into every other area of my life. The biggest lesson in this has been when you follow your heart or intuition, you open yourself up to opportunities that wouldn’t have otherwise been available to you.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Just because business advice is abundant, it doesn’t mean you need to listen to it.

When I first started out, I knew that I had a lot to learn so, I thought that I needed to listen to everyone who had more knowledge than me. This led me to a bucket load of confusion because the advice was coming from every direction and it was all different. What I learned from this is that at the end of the day, this is my practice and I need to create it how I want to because people are always going to offer advice, some will know what they’re talking and others won’t. It’s my job to think critically about it and take from it what I want and leave the rest.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many people that have had a hand in getting me to where I am, however, the person who has been the most significant in helping me is my mentor, Martha Krejci. I was introduced to Martha in March 2020 and I was instantly hooked because she’s a straight talker. She helped to guide me, ever so gently into my zone of genius.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I empower women to rise from the ashes of their past trauma and step into their authentic selves. This work is massive in our society. Generational game changers are being built. When we break the cycle of trauma, our society is better and stronger.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1) Reclaim your personal power- You were created to be a unique individual… own that! Don’t give other people power over your life. They have their own life to reign over, they don’t need yours to.

2) Forgiveness is about giving your freedom, it has nothing to do with the other person- When we walk through life carrying things from the past, wrongs that others have done to you, we are holding ourselves back from stepping into the best version of yourself. At the end of the day, those people don’t know the burden you’re carrying with you and it doesn’t bother them so, why should it hold you back?

3) Get curious about yourself – So often, we judge our body for how it behaves and then we get in our own way. When you approach your body’s behaviors with curiosity, you’ll be surprised by what you learn about yourself. Contrary to what you may think, your body isn’t working against it. It was created and designed to survive.

4) Believe in yourself – at the end of the day, the belief you have in yourself is all that really matters. It doesn’t matter if anyone else believes in you (although, it’s nice when they do) because it’s not their belief in you that’s going to propel you forward in your life. That’s on you.

5) Set goals – Life is not a passive game… I mean, it can be but living that way leaves you feeling hopeless and powerless so become an active participant in your life. Part of that is setting goals and seeing them through. This is something I help my clients with and it’s amazing how powerful it makes them feel.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to create a movement around women’s health. More specifically, empowering women to be active members of their health care team.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1) You don’t need to have it all figured out right away because when I was first starting out, I was paralyzed by the “figuring it out” that I held myself back from serving from my heart and being authentic.

2) Trust the process because it’s been a rollercoaster. There have been days when I doubted myself, days when I felt like giving up, days when I felt on top of the world. Each of those days serves a purpose and they are all part of the growing process.

3) Make sure you have the details nailed down before buying business cards. Oh my, the money I have wasted on business cards that became irrelevant before I had a chance to use them all.

4) If you’re talking to everyone, you’re talking to no one. This was a big lesson for me to learn. When your message is vague, no one can identify with it. When you get specific, more people can identify and get on board.

5) Be consistent. Honestly, this is something I’m still working on but I know that consistency is the difference in success and struggle. Show up for your people consistently and they will show up for you.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health because when our mind is sick, our body is sick. Emotional trauma has been this thing in our society that isn’t talked about and has in the past been deemed invalid but those are areas that need to be changed because the only difference between emotional trauma and physical trauma is that emotional trauma tends to be less visual… out of sight, out of mind. Those wounds need to heal just like a physical wound.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Facebook- follow my business page Emily C.- Self Empowerment Coach

Instagram- @abetterlifewithemilyc

Pinterest- @withemilyc

Thank you for these fantastic insights!