Emily Boulin of Sally Beauty Crew: “Wash color treated hair less”

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Boulin of Sally Beauty Crew . Emily is a makeup Artist based out of til’ death salon. She Specializes in dynamic blondes & creative color. Emily was recognized as ‘Baltimore’s best colorist’ by Baltimore Magazine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you.

My name is Emily Boulin, I’m a published and licensed hairstylist in Baltimore, MD, as well as an ambassador and educator for Sally Beauty. I currently work behind the chair out of my own studio, and create beauty content as a member of the Sally Crew. Professionally, I began my career as a Paul Mitchell Cosmetology student while working as a certified makeup artist at Mac Cosmetics. I specialize in blonde hair and creative color. My accomplishments include, being a part of Modern Salon‘s top 100 stylists and artist connective, being awarded “Best Hair Colorist” by Baltimore Magazine, and “Best Creative Color” by Cosmoprof.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I unintentionally began my career in hair during middle school/high-school as a “bathroom beautician” using Sally Beauty products in my mother’s bathroom. I didn’t grow up going to regular hair appointments at a salon, and I lived in a very rural area that only provided well water, so this career path began as a necessity for my own hair solutions.

However, it really became very apparent that I could see myself doing hair professionally during my later years of high school. I was pretty creative as a result of “living in the middle of nowhere,” and it drove me to having fun by coloring all of my friends’ hair at home. It’s a pretty full circle reality to realize how I began non-professionally practicing hair with Sally Beauty, and now I’m a pro teaching on their platform as a member of the Sally Crew, a diverse group of DIY expert educators.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since I began my career is the change in my perspective.

My passion began with wanting to color, cut, and create art. I wanted an artistic job that didn’t require me to sit behind a desk. Since then, I’ve grown to understand the true impact of what a great color or cut can do for an individual. The power of making someone feel confident can be positively life altering. People who use these tools understand that. I now know that I’m actually in the business of helping others find their voice, individuality, and comfortability.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point in my career is when I stopped comparing myself to others when it came to my social media and advertising. It’s always great to emulate or learn from someone’s career that you admire, but it doesn’t make sense to try and do what someone else is doing. You’re never going to be a better version of what that individual created organically by authentically being themselves. Only take the advice that works for you, and take notice of things that others do that you could improve on, but then do it all how YOU would do it.

Once I did that, it was like my stamp. I had unintentionally created a brand that people could pick out of a line up. My work looks like MY work.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

My industry has drastically changed with the introduction of social media platforms. Finding a stylist used to be based on proximity and word of mouth, but now we have more opportunity to reach people by sharing our personalities, knowledge, and experiences right from our phones. I currently have clients that travel and are willing to pay a higher price point for the experience I offer. Choosing to be social builds trust, re-enforces knowledge, and adds value to your brand and relationships. The more social you are, the more your numbers grow, the more your engagement grows, the better luck you have at attaining bigger brand deals that can result in a bigger stream of income, and career opportunities.

As part of the Sally Crew, I have been able to expand my audience, reach more people and collaborate with other educators and DIY experts.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very grateful for my relationship with Sally Beauty. I began my career path with their products. They make professional quality hair products accessible to everyone. After witnessing many businesses closing and the inability for many to go back to work due to the pandemic, the need for stores that are accessible to everyone like, Sally Beauty, has never been more apparent as everyone learned to do more from home, especially when it comes to hair and nails.

During this time of crisis, Sally Beauty contracted me as apart of the Sally Crew to provide education on their DIY University by Sally Beauty platform in order to help those using their products at home. This opportunity not only opened up my career path and gave me exposure to a wider audience, but they continue to promote our shared values that beauty is for everyone regardless of gender, race, age, and/or income. I’m forever grateful to be able to work with them, and to have been given such an important platform.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The most humorous mistake I’ve made is not doing a thorough enough consultation when meeting a new client as a hair stylist. You can come up with the best plan of action for someone, but it won’t mean anything if you don’t fully investigate the client’s starting canvas. Most hair color requires a chemical reaction to take place so whatever is already in someone’s hair will react with whatever a stylists places on their head. Long story short, I turned a client’s beautiful hair green the night before her boyfriend was returning from deployment with the army. The lesson I took away from it was to always get as much information as you can on the front end before beginning any project, it will save you all the bumps during the process. And secondly, don’t beat yourself up, people mess up all of time and their careers aren’t over, so learn to bounce back and take it as a learning experience.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Don’t begin if you’re not passionate about the work itself. The only way you’ll make it through the rough patches without quitting is if you like what you’re doing at the core, regardless of how others view your work or worth.

Don’t be afraid to make changes or pivot if you’re not getting the results you’re looking for. I think a successful person can face when something is not working and can remain optimistic while being open to change. I think many people continue to do the same thing over a long period of time, and they get upset over the fact that they worked so hard, but the success never came.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Choosing silk scrunchies over hair ties when pulling back longer hair. Many people are working from home and wearing their hair up on a more consistent basis. To avoid breakage, switch to a tool that provides more protection. When possible, air dry hair. Avoiding heat and embracing natural texture will allow the hair to heal, look it’s healthiest, teach someone new ways to style it, and show off its natural beauty. Wash color treated hair less. It will retain the color longer while retaining natural oils, and avoids dehydration. Use a heat protectant whenever blow drying or using a direct-heat tool. Damage can easily happen in between color treatments due to heat being used on chemically altered hair. I love Ion Heat Protecting Smoothing Spray Use a deep conditioning treatment at least once a week. The environment, regular wear and tear, and styling tools break down the hair structure. Using a more intense treatment can help counteract the negative effects. I love Ion’s Luxe Masque.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Exercise. Find something that involves movement that works for you. It helps both mentally and physically. Set goals. This could be a five year life plan, a small daily change, a physical goal, career goal, or competition. Setting goals and working to complete them builds confidence. Confidence builds habits and self esteem. Set aside time for yourself. When life gets hectic, people often forget to take care of themselves. Gifting yourself time will give you the space to work on the areas of your life that get neglected.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would inspire would be a campaign to realign the way people see beauty. I believe the way beauty has been defined over generations in the United States has altered how people value themselves and value the worth of others. It influences ideas, finances, and believed truths. Changing how we define beauty would create a domino effect and create a safer space for everyone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s better to try and fail, than never try at all.”

I work in a field that can often be dependent upon how others view my work. The first three years of my career were the most difficult. It takes guts to learn something new and be forced to face your shortcomings. The only way to be a professional is to learn through mistakes. It’s easy to place judgement on others. It’s much harder to be a person that puts themselves out there to be judged. The only way to be successful is to put yourself out there.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

John Paul DeJoria — CEO of Paul Mitchell

I went to a Paul Mitchell School. I still use their materials and tools. I know his story, and identify with his journey. His hobbies and interests make him even more interesting, and I believe his beliefs align with my own beliefs surrounding the beauty industry.

How can our readers follow you online?

@emilyboulinhair on Instagram

@SallyBeauty on Instagram

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!