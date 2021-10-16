Emily Barany Of VISIONALITY: “General Isolation”

General Isolation: Remember to get out of your place every so often. One employee takes “photosynthesis” breaks where he sits outside for a few minutes and pets the neighborhood cat, another employee will come in late one day a week so they can go for a long run with a friend. Make sure you’re not staying at your house for weeks on end.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Barany, Founder of VISIONALITY.

Emily Barany is a serial social entrepreneur, who has launched a half a dozen businesses aimed at making the world a better place. In 2011 she launched VISIONALITY with a mission to help organizations dream big and a commitment to transform their dreams into reality. What’s Emily’s dream? She wants to be part of something BIG — projects that are bigger than the people involved and causes that will change the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

Both of my parents are entrepreneurs, and the greatest gift they gave me was ignorance — I didn’t know that growing a business was supposed to be hard!

I grew up hosting lemonade stands, among a zillion other money-making schemes. I incorporated my first business freshman year in college — an indie record label. We signed four bands, released five albums and crashed the Warped Tour and Coachella! As I was graduating from college, I thought that serious business people got jobs, so I resigned from the record label and got a job. After four years with the same responsibilities, I decided that I wasn’t going to let someone else’s ability to provide limit my ability to achieve. I spent 10 months of nights and weekends getting my business launched. I created a business plan, website, business cards, contracts, a logo — all the basics. Then I quit my job and opened my doors as a one-woman-agent-of-change!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Looking back over the past 10 years of my career, the most interesting thing is how I’m continuously evolving my responsibilities and replacing myself, even though my title has stayed the same. I started as a one-woman-show, doing all the things myself. I quickly replaced myself with some professional services — an attorney, bookkeeper and graphic designer, next was hiring administrative support. I used to be the most experienced Conference Coordinator on our team; Cecily — who just celebrated five years with Visionality just surpassed my experience by coordinating virtual conferences during the pandemic and now our first hybrid event. I was the most capable tech/troubleshooting member of the team, only to be surpassed by Breanne. In late 2019, we literally hired my replacement — Kristiana — with a multi-year transition plan. It’s wild to look back and acknowledge that, although my title has remained the same, I’m continually assessing where I stand and who can do things better than I can and systematically replacing myself. I can honestly say that it’s been my biggest success as an entrepreneur! I fully embrace that my job is to find and hire the very best people, nurture them, solve problems for them, empower them, make them smile and most importantly, get the hell out of their way!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

OMG — the biggest mistake in the book! I built projections and set my hourly rate based on billing 40 hours a week! I had to double my prices in short order, which meant losing a few clients. Beyond being completely unrealistic, so often women under value themselves. I still struggle with this! What’s made raising my prices easier has been to shift my perspective towards the value of my employees and charging enough to pay them well and treat them equitably.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

I think we need to admit that avoiding burnout is a noble goal that may not be attainable right now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw our staff hit severe burnout every 3–4 weeks. We immediately implemented no-questions-asked mental health days and started holding one another accountable for our individual happiness indicators (Did Emily exercise today?). We needed our staff to know like it was perfectly OK to be overwhelmed, and to not show up if that’s what they needed in the moment. Also, that they, as individuals, and their families, were our company’s priority. We also did a group session with the organization, Give an Hour, that helped us acknowledge and address what burn out is. We hired a coach to give us shared language and mutual accountability around professional wellness and growth.

We’re still seeing burn out, and we’re still embracing the need for time off. It’s perfectly healthy for an employee to hop on, say “I need space today” and the rest of the team to grab things off their plate so they can step away without worry or judgement.

We were also making space to mourn. Every time a vacation was cancelled, when someone got sick, when the overwhelm was particularly fierce — throughout the social unrest of Summer 2020 and January 6th insurrection — we gave our employees time and space to feel their feelings…whether with us or on their own.

And best of all, we’re finding all kinds of ways to celebrate. We amped up our birthday and work anniversary celebrations — now they almost always include a ridiculous food gift from GoldBelly, or something particularly irreverent and silly. We rally around one another for every win –signing our largest client ever, pet adoptions, proposals, new team members. If it’s happy, we’re going to talk about it.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

VISIONALITY has been a semi to fully remote company since its inception 10 years ago, but we do acknowledge that it takes a certain personality type to THRIVE in that kind of environment. Since stopping in-person requirements with our clients, we have seen productivity skyrocket. We’re getting the same amount of work done is less time…for the parent on our team who has had to manage Zoom School for three kids last year, working from home allowed her to stay engaged with us.

Remote work comes down to trust. I trust that my team is getting their work done, and the results are there to back it up. If they want to do laundry, start dinner, or go for a run in the middle of the day, that kind of balance is announced and celebrated within our team. These are all opportunities they’d never get in a traditional office setting and contribute to a healthier work/life balance.

Bottom line, working from home with flexible hours, trust and understanding is the foundation for accepting and supporting your employees as whole people, who have families, personal lives, and a multitude of priorities.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Boundaries: Many people feel a need to overcompensate when they’re working from home to prove they’re just as productive if they have in-office peers, so they’ll work at all hours…and they’ll often get to a phase of burnout faster. Time management: You must be good at managing yourself and your time, and there is a lot of “lost” time when you’re working from home that needs to be accounted for. If you are in a traditional office, you’d get paid to reheat your cup of coffee, grab a snack, or walk by and chat with a co-worker. In the same way, that needs to be compensated with work-from-home employees. Leaving work at work — and this is also tied to boundaries…when your “office” literally sits in your house, you need to be good about creating an “end of day” routine to help you detach from work. Team Connection: We work hard to make sure our team feels connected. Our team chat is the backbone of our daily communications, and we have a weekly standing team huddle, and will do what we call “forced fun” — which is where we’ll shut down early for the day, and have everyone grab a drink, and we’ll watch silly things together like Ted Lasso clips or Fat Bear Week. General Isolation: Especially these days, it can be hard to leave the house after work to socialize, but connecting with people you don’t work with is so important. It’s part of our human make up to feel connected.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Boundaries: Keep work out of your personal life. Keep it off your phone and out of your personal email, or find ways to separate it like using a google voice for work calls with set “in-office hours” so your work phone only rings during your work day. Time Management: Having a regular schedule is one great way to manage your time, we also create calendar appointments for working on certain tasks — it helps keep employees moving, and helps others see what they’re working on so they don’t get constantly interrupted. Leaving Work at Work: This one can be a little trickier, but if you have any opportunity to create a tiny work nook that only gets used for work and nothing else, you’ll have a much easier time leaving work at work when you close your laptop at the end of the day. Commit to walking away from work when you’re done, just because it’s physically in the corner of your space, doesn’t mean you should open your laptop at 10 p.m. Team Connection: We do this silly thing called “Forced Fun” — where we get together on Zoom, NO WORK APPOINTMENTS ALLOWED, and have fun. Sometimes we watch funny clips together, sometimes we’ll just have a drink and shoot the shit. We pay our employees for Forced Fun so it never feels like something that can negatively impact their day. We also like to send random food through GoldBelly to our employees — sometimes a bougie sammich from New York can go a long way for boosting morale. General Isolation: Remember to get out of your place every so often. One employee takes “photosynthesis” breaks where he sits outside for a few minutes and pets the neighborhood cat, another employee will come in late one day a week so they can go for a long run with a friend. Make sure you’re not staying at your house for weeks on end.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Get that office setup tight — have two screens, an organized desk and a comfortable, ergonomic chair. Respect your own preferences — start work early or later, depending on when you are at your best. BOUNDARIES! Do NOT eat meals at your desk, and make sure to step away for a lunch break. Get dressed — working in PJs is fun for a minute, but I feel much more structured when I wake up and get dressed for work (my uniform is yoga pants a hoodie). Acknowledge and ENJOY the upsides — I get to spend the day at home with my doggie and take an hour in the afternoon to walk or workout. Name the things you enjoy about working from home and share them with your team.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Don’t expect your employees to be super productive for a while. Change — regardless of it being positive or negative — causes disruption and working from home will require employees to find their routine and groove.

As an employer, don’t be a micromanaging jerk and feel like your employees can only be productive in an office. Managers really set the tone in a remote workforce, and this is an opportunity to help your team build healthy habits.

Give your employees the time and space to figure out their work preferences and setup — you might need to help your employees by purchasing a desk, a second monitor, or offsetting the cost for faster internet. Figure out what each employee needs as an individual to show up their best.

Double down on intentional communication and create ways to “hang” as a team. This can be in a group chat or a random zoom just to catch up on life.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

TRUST YOUR TEAM TO GET THEIR WORK DONE.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’ve been preaching a lot about “Thriving Wages” in the nonprofit sector. Thriving Wages differs from a “Living Wage” in that a Living Wage is designed to keep people from falling into poverty while a Thriving Wage allows people to save and move up the economic ladder. I’d really encourage business owners to not be afraid to pay their people…you’ll see dramatically less turnover, higher productivity, and happier, healthier employees.

This past year we gave 10% raises and started to offer health benefits — could we afford it at the time? Absolutely Not. Was it the right thing to do? HELL YES. Has it worked out? ABSOLUTELY. With The Great Resignation in full swing, employers no longer will be able to push employees around. If you want to attract the best talent, you need to actually have work/life balance embedded into your culture, you need to pay competitively, and you need to have leaders with high emotional intelligence. People aren’t going to be putting up with crap anymore — they just learned that life’s too short to deal with crappy jobs and crappy bosses, so if you’re suddenly seeing an exodus of employees, you need to take a good hard look at yourself as a company.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you’re not afraid, you’re not risking enough.

Running a business is scary! What’s fun is watching how big the scary things have grown. The thing that used to keep me up at night — the first employee I hired for <gasp!> FIVE HOURS A WEEK — has grown so much bigger in 10 years! The things that stress me now were my wildest dreams a decade ago.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: https://visionalitypartners.com

Instagram: @visionalitypartners

Facebook: VISIONALITY Partners

Twitter: @VISPartners

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success