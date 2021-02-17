Emilia Pedersen: “Always be yourself”

Always be yourself, standing out is something to be proud of.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Emilia Pedersen, a half-Brazilian pop singer from Denmark. She currently resides in New York, where she has lived for the last 12 years. Aside from singing, Emilia shines in acting and modeling. Over the years, she has participated in several fashion shows and acted in various productions in New York, Denmark, and Brazil. Emilia is also an ambassador for multiple charity organizations. She is multi-lingual and can speak Danish, Portuguese, Spanish, and English. Her musical influences include Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! I grew up in Denmark on a farm with horses, dogs, and cats. I was very active and loved sports such as Mixed Martial Arts, Soccer, Horseback Riding, and volleyball. However, singing and acting have always been my biggest passions since I was a child. I would always be doing school Musicals and in Chorus while still taking private vocal and acting lessons outside of school.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I love acting and singing because it provides the freedom to express myself and communicate with others in a way that is deeper than words. In acting, there are endless possibilities of what you can be and there are no rules. You have complete freedom to be anyone and you can make your character super complex which makes it even more realistic to the audience. In my music, I love to make music that people can identify with and music that everyone can connect with. I use music to bring people together. I love so many different types of music and in each new song I try to add a new twist and throw in something different and I like each song to be different from each other to create a lot of variety. Because of my diverse background, I also have a lot of different styles of music to incorporate.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I grew up learning the fundamentals and historical sides of acting and singing such as reading sheet music and learning different methods of acting and when I began working professionally in the entertainment industry it was interesting to me that most people don’t know about those things and it took me a while to adjust to not having sheet music and not using specific directing language when acting. But now I’m used to it and have set aside my books a little but still haven’t let go of my roots.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I waited three years to release music because I was waiting for agents to help me but then I learned that my mother and I could do it on our own. I had the music ready for 3 years and now I am finally releasing it because we decided to go ahead and do so ourselves. This was an important life lesson for me about taking initiative and making my own dreams come true.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have an EP of 5 songs releasing, some songs are already out and available on all streaming platforms. After the EP I have a lot more music coming as well. I was also in a film for Netflix that will be coming out this year as well called Diaries of an Exchange student. I play a Brazilian and I try to teach an American Portuguese which was funny on set because Portuguese is my fourth language so I still have a little accent so I had to double-check with the director that I was pronouncing everything correctly.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I love traveling and learning about new cultures, I think it’s important to experience everything and meet as many people as possible. With that, you become much more open-minded and learn to see things from other people’s perspectives. Since I’m multicultural (Danish and Brazilian) and have been traveling since my mother was pregnant with me, I have experienced many different cultures and that has helped me a lot in my acting and singing. I am able to draw from all the different people I have met to incorporate mannerisms or dialect into my characters and storytelling. In my music, I am able to mix different instruments and rhythms into my music as well to make it unique. This is why I think it is so important to explore and to have diversity in the industry. The more diverse we are the more variety we can create and the more we can explore our own talents to make for an intriguing experience for our audience.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Always be yourself, standing out is something to be proud of.

I was always different from the other kids when I was growing up because when I lived in Denmark it was uncommon for people to have brown hair and when I went to visit family in Brazil I looked different because my skin was different and my hair was naturally straight. When I came to New York I didn’t speak English and I used centimeters instead of inches. I was also the only girl to play soccer and the only athlete that also did the school musicals so I was just all together very different. I got bullied for being different but I never let it bother me because I had many hobbies as a kid and I enjoyed all of them and I had gotten used to looking a little different than the other kids because of my mix of Danish and Brazilian. I don’t think of being different as something negative, I think it makes you unique and special.

2. Learn from your mistakes, they make you a whole lot better.

3. Never be afraid to speak up about how you want your project to be.

When I first started professionally in the entertainment industry I worked with many different people and often a lot of people would try to take over and completely change my project and my vision to something that wasn’t the style I was trying to create. Input and constructive criticism are always useful however changing something completely is not. In these instances, I would have to put my foot down and say no this is how I envision it so let’s stick to this.

4. Always listen and take into consideration other people’s opinions.

Constructive criticism and input are always useful and you should always consider them. The more different perspectives you have on something the more ideas you’ll have and the more opinions you have will also give you an idea of what other people will think of your project.

5. Don’t be afraid to try something new

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Remember that you’re doing this because you love it. If you ever feel overwhelmed it’s ok to take a step back to collect yourself again and find your passion and drive again then when you come back, you’ll come back even stronger.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Learn to see things from other people’s perspectives. Open-mindedness is essential in understanding things from both sides and taking that into account when speaking and acting. A great way of learning how to do this is to meet and talk to a lot of different people. Really listen to what they are saying and try your best to understand it from their perspectives. Before jumping to conclusions try to put yourself in their shoes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother. I would never have made it this far if it wasn’t for my mom. She is everything to me and I am eternally grateful for her. She is my biggest supporter and is always there for me and has been an enormous help throughout my career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Chase your dreams but always remember where you came from.” My family is the most important to me, they are always there for me and I will always be there for them. Some people get lost when chasing their dreams and that is why I think it is so important for people to remember to stay humble.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Ariana Grande. She is very adventurous with her music and incredibly talented. She plays a lot with her voice and is always bringing something new to the table which is something I always do which is why she is inspirational to me.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: emiliapedersenofficial

Tiktok: EmiliaPedersen

Snapchat: emiliapedersen1

Twitter: _EmiliaPedersen

YouTube: Emilia Pedersen

Facebook: Emilia Pedersen

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!