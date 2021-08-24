Emil Jimenez: “Know that you don’t know everything”

Know that you don’t know everything — Humility is something that we must always keep in mind. I personally love it when someone doesn’t agree with my point of view. I enjoy the dialogue because the conflicting point of view offers a new insight to the same problem. There’s an old saying in advertising, “If we are both agreeing, one of us isn’t working.”

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emil Jimenez.

Emil Jimenez started working in the communications industry in 1998 as a web designer in NYC. After graduating Rutgers University with a degree in Psychology, he moved to Miami where he continued his education and received a Masters in Creative Communications from Florida International University and the renowned Miami Ad School. Mr. Jimenez has worked for United Bank of Switzerland, Citibank, MTV Latin America, Leo Burnett, Lowe Worldwide, and he opened Passion Communications in 2009 in Prague with the dreams of building a brand empire. Since 2009 Passion Communications has worked with brands all over the CEE region, won numerous awards for effectiveness and creativity, opened branches in Miami Beach and a production team to produce films and other branded content in-house. As part of the vision of building an empire, Emil has has created a division of Passion Communications focused on creating and promoting their own branded products for sale within the EU and US markets. The first such brand is a mobile native app for publishers. The second one is , a monthly subscription based flower delivery service.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

My infancy was like the little rascals, my childhood was like Boys n the hood, my high school years were like 90210, and college years were like Animal House. I was born in NYC and at a very early age my parents moved back to the Dominican Republic where I stayed until I was almost 5. Those formative years were instrumental in my development because I was a child running around my neighborhood, or on my grandparents farm, completely free. I remember when I was about 4 years old me and my friend would “go see the dead people” at the university. We would peek through the window of the morgue and see the medical students learn about anatomy and do autopsies. From time to time the professors would let us into the classroom after class and we would be able to get closer and literally poke around. Looking back I guess my fascination and love of science began in that room.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Wow. There have been so many. The first one that comes to mind is how I got the idea for Mind Bank Ai. It’s a true testament to the quote from Picasso — “Inspiration exists, but it must find you working.”

In 2019 I embarked on the journey of getting my Executive MBA at IESE University’s Global Executive program. It’s amazing how you never know where a decision in life will lead you and this is a perfect example. In early 2020 we had an assignment as part of our Silicon Valley module to come up with a digital product for the ageing population. For weeks I was trying to come up with a good idea for this assignment and, in my view, I kept coming up short. One day I’m on the train from Vienna to Prague with my daughter and she’s playing with her iPad when, for the first time, Siri pops up. She turned to me and asked, “Daddy what is this?” I said to her “Honey, this is Siri. She is like a friend. Say Hi Siri and ask her a question.” My daughter thought for a second and then proceeded to say, “Hi Siri, do you have a mommy?”

At this point everyone on the train stopped what they were doing to see my daughter’s interaction with Siri. After a few entertaining minutes my daughter says, “Siri, I love you, you’re my best friend.” At this moment I started to think of what her life would be like in 40–50 years. I asked myself, “How could I become like Siri and interact with my daughter like this forever?” How can I upload my wisdom, biography, knowledge, and love to the cloud so I can always be a part of her life?

This is the beginning of Mind Bank Ai. What started as daddy’s quest for immortality has moved onto something much bigger for mankind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful for everyone that has come into my life. Even the bad ones. Each and every person has been a lesson in the journey of life. However, the people I’m most grateful for are of course my parents. They’ve always been there to support me, to push me, to be a beacon of values, and most importantly, to believe in me. My parents have actually invested in Mind Bank Ai and I have a personal goal to make them millionaires within their lifetime. Seeing your son achieve his dream is worth its weight in gold and having 7 figures in the bank is also pretty good.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On! has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”

― Calvin Coolidge

I learned this quote during my Phi Gamma Delta fraternity days and it has stuck with me ever since. Time and again I’ve been proven that persistence is what makes a person successful. So much so that I have a life motto that I use with my family, “Passion, Power, & Persistence”

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

In continuation of my previous answer, I live by these three words, “Passion, Power, & Persistence”. Do what you are passionate about, power through obstacles, and keep persistence in the face of adversity.

My passion story began in 2009 when I started my marketing agency called Passion Communications. Our motto there is “Passion is the genesis of creativity. Passion is what drives persistence in the face of adversity. Passion is what makes talented people great. We promise to do everything with Passion.

Power. When you find your passion you need to go towards it with power. You can’t tippy toe into it. You need to drive towards your goal head on and with power. Power also has to do with taking care of health. Taking care of yourself generates the mental and physical power you need to be persistent.

If you look back in your life you’ll realize that your successes came from determination and persistence. Not from luck.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

There is no place where you can store your personal wisdom and extract value from this for you and future generations. Just like a bank stores your money and helps you extract value from it, Mind Bank AI will allow users to store their wisdom, grow through self-reflection, learn about their cognitive state and ultimately live forever through a Personal Digital Twin. By combining cognitive, biometric and genetic data we will be able to create a fully holistic view of the human and provide longitudinal data for personal and medical use.

How do you think your technology can address this?

By answering a series of questions users will create a digital twin of their knowledge using structured learning algorithms that are enhanced with psycholinguistic personality models. This will then be able to interact with other datasets that will enhance human potential both in personal development and health longevity.

Our intention is to make this a two-sided platform and allow partners to build additional tools and services onto the platform for our customers. This interaction will be managed via a Blockchain so that our customers have complete anonymity and governance over their data. One such partner is a genetic profiling company that will help individuals understand their genetic makeup so the users can learn about themselves on a deeper level and subsequently make better behavioral decisions. By adding additional services and functionality we are then able to give more value to the customer and subsequently increase their ability for self-care.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

As I mentioned earlier, it all started with my 4 year old daughter interacting with Siri and me wanting her to always be able to speak with her daddy. However, during my search for immortality I discovered that by creating a Personal Digital Twin one can unlock massive potential by harnessing the power of Ai. I truly believe that our next evolutionary step is to combine ourselves with Ai so that we become the next “personal computer”. I call it Ai Enhanced Humanity.

How do you think this might change the world?

This technology is transformation on many levels. From a healthcare perspective people will be able to increase their ability for self-care and professionals will be able to have longitudinal data on their patients like never before. With regards to personal development, just the simple process of self-reflection through the Q&A process has profound effects on your cognitive state both for overcoming emotional stresses and for personal growth. In the B2B sector we already have many interested companies asking how this technology might be applied to their workforce so that knowledge can be transferred easier and retained within the organization. Lastly, the social impacts the Personal Digital Twin will have on society are endless. It can help reduce the educational or technology gaps that are currently present with the hopes of reducing global poverty. Imagine if a subsistence farmer could ask their digital twin what they should plant for next season and the answer would increase the yield by 20%. This would have a ripple effect throughout and finally break the cycle of poverty.

I know all of the things I have said above might seem far fetched but, according to a 2020 Gartner Research, the Personal Digital Twin of the human will be a transformational technology. They estimate that within 5–10 year up to 5% of the entire global population will have a digital twin. I want to go even one step beyond that. Our measurement of success is when our technology is on another planet. At that point I would say we’ve done something remarkable.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The Mind Bank Ai application is a very simple guided journal that allows you to extract value from answers about your life. If you answer the questions truthfully, then the output will be a Personal Digital Twin that closely resembles who you really are. If you answer with lies or malicious intent, then the outcome will be a distorted version of yourself. You should ask yourself what legacy you want to leave behind. Every technological breakthrough is a double edged sword but great things can happen when it is managed ethically and transparently.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Strategic thinking (big picture view) — Having a clear vision of the future and what is possible with your technology is extremely important because it offers a compass for all of your efforts. The tactics and executions will vary in your journey towards that vision but the strategy should remain the same. A good example is how I started Mind Bank Ai as a way of living forever for my daughter but in the process I discovered that we can continuously improve our personal development and health through this interaction. Adding information about my cognitive, biometric and genetic states help keep me engaged with the platform while also building a holistic view of my Personal Digital Twin. Basic level of understand about a wide range of technologies — It’s very important to be up to date with all of the technologies that are coming out and try to understand how they work, how it is integrated to the current technologies available, and hypothesize what impact it could have on current processes. Good understanding of how data is integrated — If you understand how data is managed you could begin to understand how it can be used for your purpose. A few years ago I did some consulting work for an analytics company and in the process I took a Machine Learning course. By understanding the math and how data is processed I was able to imagine all of the possibilities for our product development at Mind Bank Ai. Human Behavior — I did my bachelors degree in Psychology at Rutgers University and my mother is a psychologist. Therefore, I’ve always seen the world from the perspective of trying to understand why we behave the way we do and how we can improve. One must always remember that we are making solutions for human beings first and using technology to solve a human need. Know that you don’t know everything — Humility is something that we must always keep in mind. I personally love it when someone doesn’t agree with my point of view. I enjoy the dialogue because the conflicting point of view offers a new insight to the same problem. There’s an old saying in advertising, “If we are both agreeing, one of us isn’t working.”

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Our purpose is to leave this world a better place than we found it. Do your part, however big or small it may be, and follow your passion.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bill Gates. I admire his work ethic, persistence, entrepreneurial drive, and his knowledge of various topics. I think we would have a very interesting discussion about the future of humanity.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place to reach me is on LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/emiljimenez1/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.