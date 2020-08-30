Emery Holmes Top Tips On Success, Stress Relief And Inspiration

Emery Holmes is an entrepreneur and mentor who’s helped dozens of individuals around the world achieve success and attain their goals. In this article, we will learn how Emery has overcome stress and built successful habits over the years.

Overcoming Stress

The entrepreneurship industry is one that consumes so much time, effort, and energy. This is the reason why so many entrepreneurs often fall back to drugs and alcohol to help them get through hard times.

All of these often lead to stress and burnout. Stress and burnout are states of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged exposure to work.

To help combat this, Emery suggests that you take a break once in a while and engage in mindfulness activities such as exercise to help clear your head. You might have a hard time with this, seeing as there’s still a lot of work to be done to improve one’s career.

But think of it this way; If you don’t take those breaks, you’ll experience burnout later on and won’t be able to put in 100% effort in anything you do; hence leading to a decrease in the quality of your output. Apart from this, you can talk to people around you and speak your mind, this helps out a lot more than people think.

Achieving Success

In light of this topic, Emery shares that waking up early each day has proved beneficial in his quest for success. Ever since he moved to California, he realized that his time zone sets him 3 hours behind all his friends and business partners, so to compensate for this, he wakes up three hours earlier.

The next thing Emery would like to bring to light is Responsibility. You should learn to take 100% responsibility for all your results and where you’re at. Once you realize this, your work ethic will change and you will start to see day by day growth in yourself and business.

Here are some words of advice from Emery for anyone striving to achieve success in life;

“Don’t worry about what anybody says, you will have haters, doubters, and even family who just don’t get it. All you need to do is to stay consistent and understand you might not have the diamonds now but keep statins consistent and understand your time is coming too, Young Kings and Queens.”

Source Of Motivation

When asked where he draws the motivation to keep moving forward, Emery points to the fact that he was once struggling to make ends meet and this made him make a lot of bad decisions. He doesn’t want to go back to that situation. He’s also worked extra hard to ensure that his mom would retire early in life, which she did.