Emerante De Pradines Morse and Dances With A Gentle Sun! #WomensHistoryMonth #Haiti

If, the sun, had a persona, a personality of its own, what would it be? If it had the ability to convey its own song, and interpret its own existence, what would that sound be? How would le soleil present herself, should humanity come out to see her painting? What is fascinating is how we are able to view the sun in a sense of gentility, more so than the fierceness, in which she is often associated with. Le Soleil is radiant, moving, and can be quite vicious, if we do not respect her will. On a bright and summer day, she makes us feel her being. We are not to be foreign to her, in any way. Yet, should we decide to forget her, or take her for granted, she has a way of ensuring that we are reminded of her existence. Always having a way of making sure. That’s the blessed nature of, Le Soleil. Some would see it as a blessing and a curse. Yet, even in curses, there is always knowledge to be learned. There is wisdom to be retrieved, during those difficult moments and phases. What does it mean to move through them in such a way? Having to navigate through the sun, on one of its hottest days is one of such metaphors, when it comes to move through such hardships and intensities. It is unpleasant, discomforting, and can be rather overbearing. Nevertheless, what it does entail is our ability to simply, get through it!

Many of us have been able to go through those experiences, when it comes to the hostilities of the sun. However, sometimes, we get the opportunity to experience the grace, and eloquence of a sun’s grace. There are times when those moments come to us. There are those sacred moments, when a sun displays her softer side-a side, where she does not have to get so vigorous in her attempts for recognition and appreciation! There are songs which have conveyed this sweet and gentle nature of the sun. From the very moment, that she rises in the morning, to the time when she is in full view. She awakens peacefully, and brings a manner of stillness; thereby, permitting us the opportunity to notice us from a first glance, without having to become hostile, due to our own negligence. Contrary to the very rays of her hostilities, she is also a nurturer. The rays of her being do not have to be so hostile and harsh. Like a wise elder and grandmother, she does have that ability and capability to move in a way, which is gentle and holistic.

Different songs from a myriad of cultures have been crafted and created to address the beauties of the sun-her fragrance, nurture, and surrealism. Of course, she is a painter in her own right. Her rays have the ability to color the Earth’s design and patterns. They are nourishing fruits and powers for navigating through such a holistic trajectory. In fact, during the time when her temperament has calmed down, a person can experience her wellness and beauty, within a particular feature. There are certain treasures for her well-being and joy. What is intriguing about the sun is that even, within her feistiest state, she still highlights her love for humanity. She blesses us with her vitamin D. She permits us the wellness of her holistic nourishment. She blesses our skin with a beautiful glow! Even her anger is a testament of her love for humanity! Yet, never forget the power of anger, and the pressures of birthing gems. Through anger, comes rewards.

Nevertheless, we are still addressing the beauty of the sun’s grace. And, of course, we are in the sacred journeys of Haiti’s musical tapestries! We are still here. Listening to one legend of Haitian delight, our imaginations are piquing with visions of Haiti as the sun continues to gloss over the people. Painting them, softening their touch, and keeping them in alignment, with a gentle hue. Imagine a song, where le soleil is spoken of in a way to remind the people for why they have been born. It is a way in reminding them for the value of their lives, and the beauty of their Being. And, should we desire to hear one sound, we can revert to the voice of none other than. . .

Emerante Des Pradines Morse

https://haitiliberte.com/emerante-de-pradines-morse-1918-2018/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Her song, “Le Soleil,” alludes to a Heavenly mystery for the blessings of so many in Haitian landscapes. What is it about the sacred timber of this song, which permits a certain glow from this Haitian land to take place? It appears to be a special world-one where the beauties of Haiti are hidden. Hoe does it move within a delightful fashion? This Special World seems to be a place, where Haitians come to heal. Healing from socio-economic hostilities, and the pain of troubled hardships, this world caresses the Soul of Haitian identity. And, what is even more holistic is that it is decorated by, the 🌞. In this precious world, as performed by Emerante Des Pradines Morse, it is the sun, whose radiance, awakens the Spirit of those, who have lost hope. It is the Sun, which silently awakens those hidden frustrations; forcing them to come out. It is the Sun, who reminds the people that they have a natural alignment to the land. Through that, they are granted the ability to restore themselves (spiritually, emotionally, and mentally) should the pains of reality’s timing become too much to bare. It is through this light, that one comes to observe the truth, for what real livin’ should be. It means that you don’t accept the unnatural hardships, caused by the indifference of those, who refuse to see. When it comes to terms with what has been, and what will be, it is the sun, which shows the brightness for a better day! For, better days. Furthermore, there is a great awakening to the abundance of so many. Through the Sun, and Heaven’s domain, the masses see the light, in the midst of a misty haze!

The world is watching. Haitians, young and old, have sung sonnets across the sun. A better Haiti is needed, so that her painting can be revealed. A majestic painting at that, which shows the land, re-healed!