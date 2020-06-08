Embracing Your Inner Child’s Creativity

When you’re a child, art is fun, it’s something you do in your free time and it’s an outlet to express yourself. You’re not afraid to sing at the top of your lungs or draw countless pictures for your parents. But as you get older, time becomes limited and life becomes more complicated, so you discard the things you once did as a child and you get sucked into, well, life.

I’ve found that as I’m getting older, and life becomes more complicated, more mundane or even just plain stressful, my creative outlets have become more necessary than ever before.

If I’m feeling particularly stressed out, I’ll write or pick up some paints and re-purpose a household item (clocks and picture frames are a good place to start!). More recently, I started knitting again, I even painted a ‘masterpiece’ for our study. I’ve found joy in little activities that aren’t work or quality time with my husband; just time for me. Sometimes I miss the mark entirely and a recent clay project can attest to that. But sometimes I create little gems that I’m proud of, moreover after creating something, I feel lighter and somewhat energised. It’s the same feeling you get as a child, when you hand your Mom the 1000th family portrait you’ve drawn, that feeling of pride in oneself, a feeling we easily forget as adults.

If you’re not a creative person, or you think you’re not creative, you’re probably thinking ‘this is all complete nonsense‘, ‘why would I even bother to try?’ . Creative doesn’t just mean art though. If you’re handy around the house, maybe your ‘Creative Calling’ is home DIY.

The point of the matter is, as adults, we get lost in growing up and lose sight of our ability to create. We tend to just do. Which is great for getting through your day, getting things done, being productive, etc. Speaking from experience though, it’s not great for one’s self-esteem. In a crazy world, we need to be able to have the courage to sing that the top of our lungs or paint pictures without feeling ashamed or afraid.

So, I say embrace your inner child. Get creative. Have fun and most importantly. take time for your emotional and mental health.

“If you never did you should. These things are fun, and fun is good.” – Dr Seuss