Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Embracing Uncertainty

On the surface, situations and relationships that feel certain may seem highly desirable.  But here’s the catch:  If we grow to depend on that circumstance as a source of our identity or wellbeing, we are setting ourselves up for major upheaval. One of the most profound gifts that times of uncertainty present to us is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Embracing Uncertainty With Christy Whitman

On the surface, situations and relationships that feel certain may seem highly desirable.  But here’s the catch:  If we grow to depend on that circumstance as a source of our identity or wellbeing, we are setting ourselves up for major upheaval.

One of the most profound gifts that times of uncertainty present to us is the opportunity to define ourselves, independent of circumstances.  When the future around us is shaky or unknown, we are drawn inward to reconnect with the larger, wiser part of us that is always constant.  And when this connection to our inner self is our primary focus, we are better able to navigate a path to happiness, even in the midst of turmoil. 

At one point in my life, everything that I had known was simultaneously thrown into a complete state of flux.  I was in the middle of a divorce.  I no longer felt at home in the small town that my husband and I had lived for almost a decade, so I accepted a new job on the other side of the country.  Everything was new, uncertain, and unknown, and as I packed up my belongings and said goodbye to the husband, the dog, and the white picket fence, I had to surrender all the “perfect pictures” I had created in my mind of how I thought my life was supposed to unfold. 

What I focused on instead was connecting with the feeling essence of the life I desired.  I conjured the feelings of exhilaration and pride at beginning a new adventure.  I thanked myself for having the courage to listen to my inner voice and make choices that supported my continued growth.  I meditated on the feeling of connection that I wanted to experience when I met my ideal partner.  I spent an hour or more each day deliberately directing my mind toward noticing and appreciating all the good that was unfolding in my life.  

As the emotions of pride and appreciation became my dominant vibrational set point, I was naturally guided to make choices that resonated with that energy.  Ultimately, I quit my job in corporate America to pursue my passion for coaching full time, and now have a thriving, prosperous coaching academy.  I followed my interest in learning more about universal laws, and met my now-husband in a personal development course that I never would have attended had I not embraced uncertainty.  If I had played it safe, my life would never have expanded in the magical and abundant ways that it has.

We are always being called to evolve – and many times uncertainty places that call.  Times of transition and challenge demands us to expand beyond the self we have known and to redefine, yet again, who we truly are and what we truly desire.     

    Christy Whitman

    Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

    Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

    Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

    Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Less Angst, More Freedom

    by Rohini Ross
    Community//

    Bearing Our Souls: A Crash Course in Soothing the Overwhelming Emotions of a Pandemic – Part 2 — Why Uncertainty Is Scary

    by Candyce Ossefort-Russell
    Community//

    Do you know your ‘WHY”? (And why you should)

    by Anindita

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.