Embracing the Change in Travel

I settled down on my chaise chair with a steaming cup of coffee and the latest edition of Travel and Leisure… their annual Europe issue. Usually I can’t wait to read this issue, but today it felt like a punch in the gut to think that all of these amazing destinations I have on my Travel Bucket List have become unattainable. The letter to the editor talked about the feeling of isolation and uncertainty that now hovers over us all, like a cloud. It is easy to become discouraged and sad about our lack of travel. I haven’t looked at my pictures from our trip to Portugal last February because it feels like the trip happened in another lifetime. In fact, I’m having trouble planning future trips (and you know me…I’ve always got some plan brewing in my brain) because I think the way we travel will change and it may take a while to figure out what that change is.

I almost stopped reading, but I’m glad I did because the letter gave me hope when it said what should comfort us is that our need for connection still drives us to share our stories with the world, no matter the circumstances. I realized that instead of looking at travel as a loss, we should be remembering how it has changed our lives and be grateful of the experiences that have shaped us into who we are. WE WILL TRAVEL AGAIN… and when we do, we will not take it for granted. We will see delayed flights, mediocre hotel rooms, and long lines as a mere setback. We will be present during our travels, linger over long dinners, take new risks, and pause for a few more minutes when looking at the view. Destinations that seemed like unattainable dreams will be our new goal. What will your first adventure be?