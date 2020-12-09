Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Embracing Social Media as an Entrepreneur - Scott Cathcart

Operating a business is a multifaceted endeavor, and in the 21st century, having a strong online presence is essential for businesses and business owners alike. Entrepreneurs need to know the benefits and influence of a social media presence, and entrepreneurs should have a plan to embrace social media and make it a priority. 

SALES

Having a social media presence that boasts regular activity typically translates into more conversions with minimal effort. Every social media post has the potential to reach a new or returning customer, and growing your follower count naturally increases your audience, thereby boosting the amount of traffic you can receive and the potential for sales.

BRAND AWARENESS

With more and more consumers turning to the Internet to do their shopping, putting your brand at the forefront is essential than ever. Entrepreneurs should prioritize having a functional and attractive website for their business and a consistent social media presence as well to increase awareness and exposure. The more people you reach with your posts, the better chance you have of securing conversions.

COSTS

Marketing initiatives can be pricey, so the low cost of managing social media accounts is appealing, especially when it can be so effective. Even without purchasing social media ads, entrepreneurs will find that social media marketing efforts can be productive and engaging. Compared to more traditional marketing initiatives, social media ads are relatively affordable and can help entrepreneurs target the right audience down to demographics and location. 

NETWORKING

Social media platforms are great places to expand your professional network, so embracing social media should be a priority for entrepreneurs beyond the marketing potential. Profiles like LinkedIn and Facebook offer opportunities to connect with individuals with similar interests and expertise; they also allow entrepreneurs to research their competition, observe their target audiences’ social media habits, and identify new tactics to appeal to their customers.

Social media is a gold mine for entrepreneurs, and failing to utilize it to its full potential can mean missed opportunities, reduced sales, and ineffective marketing efforts. Embracing social media should be something entrepreneurs are eager and willing to do because of its effectiveness and potential for business growth and success.

    Scott Cathcart, CEO / Co-Founder at Cathcart Strategic Advisers

    Living in San Francisco, California, Scott Cathcart is a skilled and driven entrepreneur, investor, startup cofounder, and C-suite executive whose career specializes in the intersection of consumer products, technology, cannabis, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. In his career spanning more than a quarter century, Scott Cathcart has distinguished himself as a multi-national business leader with experience in global business development, finance, corporate development, technology, marketing, licensing, and new product launch.

    Alongside Scott Cathcart's entrepreneurial endeavors, he hones his competitive spirit and fuels his drive through athletics, particularly triathlons. For more than twenty years, Scott has been training for and participating in triathlons. He appreciates the competition and physical fitness components to triathlons as well as the overlaps they share with entrepreneurship in terms of fortitude, drive, and ambition. As of 2019, for 23 years in a row, Scott Cathcart has participated in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, held in his home city of San Francisco.

    Learn more about Scott Cathcart, his professional career, and his athletic accomplishments by visiting his website and checking him out on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

