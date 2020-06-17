Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Resilience on the Front Lines//

Embracing Mindfulness and Self-Compassion

With these tools, you can show up better for yourself, your team, and your patients.

By

As a frontline healthcare worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, some days it may feel like you’re in the middle of a storm. Mindfulness can be a helpful tool to help you stay present, in the moment. And showing compassion to yourself, your colleagues, and your patients is so important as we all work together to combat the COVID-19 virus. 

As part of its Leading Through Crisis resource compendium, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership shares 2 short audio interviews with Dr. Teri Pipe, PhD, RN, who is the chief well-being officer for Arizona State University and the founding director of ASU’s Center for Mindfulness, Compassion and Resilience. In these interviews, Dr. Pipe defines mindfulness and self-compassion and demonstrates how healthcare workers can integrate both practices into their daily schedule.

Mindfulness can help you regain energy and focus. Connect it with something you do repetitively every day, like washing your hands, putting on PPE, or removing PPE. Each time you do this, take a few minutes to focus your attention on one thing – whether it’s your breath, how a part of your body feels, or the lather of the soap. You could even focus on practicing some self-compassion by repeatedly telling yourself kind and supportive statements like “You’re doing good work. You’re valuable. You’re needed.”  

AONL’s Leading Through Crisis is generously supported by an unrestricted educational grant from the Johnson & Johnson Foundation in partnership with the Johnson & Johnson Center for Health Worker Innovation.

    Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson

    Share your comments below.

