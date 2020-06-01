Embracing and Embodying Love

Imagine that you are a radiant source of light at one with the presence of love everywhere and flowing through you becoming a warm blanket around you and for everyone you meet today. Share the love Cheaya

Imagine if we could truly embody love in its purest form without agenda ,need or self fulfilment,do we even know what that would look like or feel like.

Do we trust love ?Do we trust those that carry the embodiment of love, really deep down inside of us do we truly trust in its truth or are we just waiting for the “surprise” moment when our beliefs confirm our inner fears are real when such ones fail us or we feel disappointed in them in some way?.

If the world gave us a rainbow pot of gold would you believe it’s for you and enjoy it and be happy to recieve it or fear that someone’s going to steal it from you?

As we rebirth into new ways of being in the world and with each other can we go forward with the gifts our own humanity and all the discoveries we have come to as we have sat and faced ourselves and re-evaluated our own relationship to self and the love we are or are not embracing sharing or allowing in our own lives.

It is an amazing man in the mirror moment for us right now to see all the flaws and the greatness and bring it all into balance and create what we really appreciate and love about ourselves into a new focus and new way of gifting ourselves and everyone else around us .

Let your gifts come forward ,the biggest give away is the love we share and it really does always come back to us ,it may not return to you from the people or places you have shared it but it will come through a random stranger or a moment of unexpected joy or happiness, witnessing a moment of love happening for someone else.

Life is full of so many beautiful people offering their hearts and smiles and consciousness, so today the great invitation emerging is to actually acknowledge those ones that may cross our path not scurry by them as if they are the “weird” ones, love is never weird but we have forgotten it’s true meaning as we have given importance to everything outside of it and called it “normal”.

So today let’s see the beauty in each other and not the fear in each other , let’s celebrate the love ,let’s pass it on ,let’s join in love wherever we see it, feel it or sense it’s happening somewhere.

Add your heart into that story even if it’s not your own ,let it be a page in the book of your life that offers you the reminder that love is everywhere we are .

What do you want to manifest in love today ? What is the adventure of life calling forth within you? Let love speak into your life and call your heart and its opening to embody and grow and share into our world transition to become our new normal .

