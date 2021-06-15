Embrace Your Womanhood With The Embodied Babe

Because of historical and cultural norms, women are often shy away from the limelight, hence, most people underestimate their capacity to take control, may it be in their personal or professional life. But in recent times, more voices are being heard and movements are put forward to fight against the stigma and myths surrounding womanhood. The unreasonable standards and representations held by society should be continuously challenged in order to foster a conducive environment for women to grow and thrive.

What is The Embodied Babe?

The Embodied Babe aims to help women across the globe to overcome their own self-doubt, drop the shame, and step into full power. It essentially provides coaching and mentorship for women to gain confidence and find their way through life. They also serve as a community for women who are interested in working on self-development.

Behind The Embodied Babe is an empowered woman, Bianca Taylor, who specializes in coaching confidence and mindset to help clients develop a more positive view of themselves. She aims to serve as a conduit for discouraged women to step into a more confident version of themselves to achieve the life of their dreams.

What are the offers at The Embodied Babe?

At The Embodied Babe, Taylor offers either one-on-one coaching or group coaching. For the former, it will last 12 weeks long, wherein a regular weekly meeting for 90 minutes will be held. This package addresses two different aspects of an individual: internal work, which focuses on mindset, self-awareness development; and external work, which concerns itself with career goals, mentorship in social media management, and the like. Journaling prompts and structured morning routines will also be given for clients to have direction in their every day.

On the other hand, the group program is eight weeks long of coaching and mentorship, which primarily centers on internal work. Taylor will be accompanied by an assistant coach, Marialuisa Ferro, who is a certified life coach that also specializes in women’s confidence. Every week, the group will tackle different topics, such as breaking habits of people-pleasing, how to set boundaries with people, how to understand internalized misogyny, and other matters that women struggle with that essentially hold them back.

The Embodied Babe is launching a subscription site, with self-development tools through video courses and live events for members only. Take note that the main requirement for The Embodied Babe is not having abundant finances, but one’s preparedness to transform their life from stagnation to flourishing.

Where can I sign up?

If you are ready to begin your journey toward self-development with The Embodied Babe, you can sign-up for one-on-one or group coaching on their website or you can visit their Instagram account. To know more about the empowered woman, Bianca Taylor, you can follow her on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter.