Embrace Your Teenager’s Perspective (it may be better than yours)

By

Sometimes our children are the role models we need. My daughter has astounded me recently. Truly blown me away. She’s stoic, compassionate, kind, brave and rational. She’s 13. Can I at 40 emulate this? I’m not sure. She’s been brutally forced to face her deepest strengths at a time when most are working out their most adventurous backflip off the climbing frame.

The hideous impact of Bullying

Bullying has hit her world brutally, cruelly and as always with bullying, utterly inexplicably. She’s been victimised and accused of vileness she had no part in. We don’t know why the venom began (from dear friends no less), nor why things escalated so dramatically.
She has been ostracised from an entire year group, with rumours rife, continually abounding and social media attacks on a scale that make me wince.
And yet, despite vomiting before school in the morning through fear, despite weeping in my arms each evening before sleep, she touched me so deeply with wisdom last night.

Deep Touching Wisdom

Sitting on her bed stroking her luscious, never-ending hair, she sat up and said “I am not going to cry any more over this. I’ve decided that I actually feel really sorry for these girls. The fact that in life you have each moment only once, and only once, means that they are wasting all of these precious moments on vindictive thoughts and actions. That poison must be so bad for their bodies and minds and they can’t ever get this time back. Every moment is so precious. I feel so sad that they are wasting their lives thinking about me. What a waste! I hope they come to realise this soon. In the meantime I will focus on the things that make me happy, like my good, kind friends, my school work and my family and hopefully they’ll grow out of this sad phase soon. I will walk away from them, smile at them and send them love before I sleep each night.”
The spiritual wisdom flowing in one so young fills my heart with joy and pride. She has taken adversity and at her tender age used it as an opportunity for spiritual growth. She’s taken the situation as a lesson rather than a burden.

Spiritual Awakening

From that moment on she held her head high, walked with purpose and kindness in her heart and 6 months later I am calmly elated to know the juvenile nastiness has indeed lessened and my daughter seems more loved, happy and serene than ever.
I recommend you look to your teens for wisdom sometimes too. Listen to their life views. They have fresh new perspectives that are sometimes the most vibrant and sparkly of gems.

Bianca Best - Flourish

Bianca Best, Empowering Women to Flourish

I'm a woman committed to celebrating a life that's as much about the journey as the destination. I'm blessed with abundance; four irresistible children, a CV representing a chronology of passions explored, a nourishing forever home and endless pleasure from cherished family and friends.

Every day is a moment to learn, love, laugh and an opportunity to make memories worth remembering.

I'm fascinated by neuroplasticity and our ability to˜'practice what you want to grow' and how we can actually rewire our brains. I have almost broken myself loads over the years trying to have it all and finally recognise the essential need to stop the pursuit and relish the now. I've worked hard to learn how and practice what I here preach. Fundamentally you get out of life what you put in and I give, give, give. (And never resentfully that's key!!)

I find joy and progressive betterness in every moment and devote myself to this as a life philosophy.

I have set up my blog YourLifeHack in response to the most prevalent 'How the heck?' questions I'm repeatedly asked and indeed to find answers that I seek myself. Bringing kindred women together to share on-the-job wisdom with the purpose of collectively empowering each other to slow down and savour feels like a no brainer. I truly believe that in this pivotal era of borderless geography and tech disruption when we connect like-minded souls with common purpose we rediscover the supportive power of community and grow immediately stronger and thus better together.

It has not been easy to achieve a life of balance and I am wholly dedicated to maintaining it and teaching others the way too via my events and coaching - see my programme at biancabest.com. (There are no secrets by the way, it's just about mindful mindset.)

My book 'Flourish: Redefine Success and Create More Time, Energy, Impact and Happiness' will be available in June 2019. It's a restorative how-to guide for women wondering if they're missing out on life's best bits through sheer busy-ness. Following my patented E-Scape methodology and teaching self-awareness from the first page, the chapters chunk into logical steps to regain life control. Learn how to Re-energise, Cleanse, Enrich then Play and follow a kick starter 6 week programme. I cannot wait to share this.

I've been in advertising since I was 19 and am exhilarated to currently run a global emerging technology division within WPP. Last year I was proud to set up a gender equality initiative launching a client coalition to bring men into the gender equality conversation by accelerating a progressive masculinity agenda.

I am passionate about work cultures enabling authenticity, diversity, EQ over IQ and I never waver in upholding and encouraging my personal values of kindness, respect and integrity through my leadership.

I won the IPA & Campaign's Woman of Tomorrow for which I'm truly grateful as it's led to lots of opportunities in schools and other nurturing organisations where I've been able to help encourage young minds into creative and tech industries. I'm deeply humbled to spread hope as a Save The Children ambassador too.

I had a pivotal sojourn from agency land when I set up “The Bespoke Gift Company” in 2004 seizing the potential in new technologies enabling truly personalised gift manufacture. What a ride the next decade was, culminating in a business sale in 2013. Some of the most invigorating, challenging and deliciously creative years of my life. I recommend everyone runs a business at some point.

I am happy and eager to spread my passions and do speaking events - funny life stories tailored to your event with meaning, life as a woman in tech, insights and wisdom learnt along my journey, juggling family with career without compromise, diversity as a cultural imperative, savouring right here right now, living in balanced harmony, succeeding at entrepreneurialism with 4 kids under 7, parenting twins, finding your best self and/or inspiring audiences with my favourite, most effective life hacks.

With love, Bianca x

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

