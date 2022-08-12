Contributor Log In
Embrace The Power of Humor

No matter what negative situation you’re in, using humor can improve your experience. This applies to anything from disagreeing with your children, to a work conflict, to wrapping your mind around something bad that happens to you. We can use wit to boost our own mindset or the mindset of others.

The truth is that humor has a lot of power. It can make you stand out in a crowd. It can make people remember you. It can help you build rapport and get people to like you. A well-timed jab or pun wins hearts and minds. When we tell a joke, or make people laugh, we are connecting on a deeper level, and connection is the name of the game in life (and business).

Humor also has a profound impact on the way that we view and talk to ourselves. I know that I have continued to laugh at myself over the years because, let’s face it, I do some silly things. We all do. We’re human after all and that humaness is what makes us real. When we laugh at ourselves, we improve our attitude and are able to move past disheartening or awkward situations.

We can even use humor to boost our personal brand and grow followers on social media. Showing your funny side appeals to your audience emotionally. It helps them think about you and rour brand in a more positive way. It can get people to like you and want to learn more.

Clearly a little humor can go a long way. There are a number of things that you can do to increase your sense of humor and capitalize on its power including the following:

  • Look for humor in every situation. No matter what, try to find the punchline.
  • When you make a mistake or do something awkward, tell yourself a joke about it. You’ll learn to take yourself less seriously in the process.
  • Watch or hang out with other funny people. They’ll help you grow and expand your wit, and you’ll laugh a lot in the meantime.
  • Play games or try something new that makes you laugh. Sometimes, we just need to kick back and wake up that inner child.
  • Learn a few simple jokes. They are great ice breakers and conversation starters in a variety of settings.
  • Smile and laugh more. Even the simple act of smiling, brightens your mood and the mood of those around you, so flash that grin.

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, Author, Corporate Trainer, Business Mentor, Consultant at Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, LLC

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD is an entrepreneurship coach, consultant, business mentor, corporate trainer (Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, LLC) and author of Launch Your Inner Entrepreneur (McGraw Hill). She is also the host of Launch, a TV show which streams on Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku (D B TV), and an expert on Quora's Business, Education and Society spaces. Additionally, Charlene teaches business and entrepreneurship courses at UCONN and the University of Alaska, was selected as one of 150 Marketers to Follow by Rubicly, and is featured among other CEOs, influencers and celebrities on the BAM Network.

