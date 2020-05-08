Embrace the Holistic Wealth Mindset™ And Get Unstuck From The Past. Once and For All.

Getting unstuck from the past means getting rid of the old and bringing in the new. It means embracing grit and tenacity to overcome obstacles. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s essential that we embrace a mindset that allows us to practically think about how our thoughts and actions affect our daily lives. This along with outlining a personal mission for your life going forward will allow you to focus on the future and not the past. Letting go – once and for all means embracing the future and completely letting go of the past.

Learning How To Channel Grit To Overcome Adversity With Bestselling Author Keisha Blair

1.Embrace The Holistic Wealth Mindset™

I developed the Holistic Wealth Method™ and the Holistic Wealth Mindset™ in my book, Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness. As I wrote in my book:

A person who approaches life with a holistic wealth mindset doesn’t fear taking measured risks. The holistic wealth mindset does not erect fake constraints as barriers to success. People with this mind-set are adept at recognizing fake versus real constraints, and they have mastered the art of recovery from disruption. They don’t compare themselves with others — and they face crisis with dignity and grit. They view setbacks as only temporary — not a permanent constraint. They embrace a holistic wealth mind-set that comprises not only financial savvy and independence but also elements like a life purpose and mission, spiritual connection, and a generous demeanor — all of which leads to a greater sense of wholeness and resilience in times of difficulty, as well as to happiness and joy. At a basic level, they integrate the aspects of holistic wealth in key aspects of their lives, including their finances, physical health, emotional and spiritual wealth, and wealth in their relationships with others, as well as contributions to humanity.

The Holistic Wealth Method™

The holistic wealth mindset also calls for making decisions based on the Holistic Wealth Method™: will this decision be a withdrawal from or a deposit to my holistic wealth bank account? Approaching life with a holistic wealth mindset means approaching life mindfully and with the realization that each decision and each action represents a withdrawal from or deposit to that holistic wealth bank account. Repeated withdrawals from the holistic wealth bank account will lead to bankruptcy. Similarly, there are some actions that act like compound interest in a holistic wealth bank account, like listening to your intuition and lifelong learning — the benefits of these actions multiply over time in many different areas of your life.

The Holistic Wealth Method can be applied in everyday situations regarding a range of daily decisions. For example, in assessing if a decision will add to your holistic wealth bank account, think about the vision of your life going forward and what you truly want for yourself. If you have toxic relationships that cause anxiety-provoking reactions, then ask yourself if keeping these relationships is a deposit into or a withdrawal from that bank account. Similarly, in thinking about your current spending habits, daily eating regimen, and the amount of time you spend on social media, examine how these actions add to (or take from) your overall holistic wealth. Holistic wealth is about having an intentionally designed life — so changing your mindset is key to ensuring you can achieve it.

2.Let Go of The Past

I wrote in Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness, that after my husband died from a very rare disease, I felt like I was constantly harboring something I refer to as “dry bones”; these are things like fear, doubt, regrets, worry, the things I should have done, the symptoms I should have picked up on earlier, thoughts like, “If only I had questioned the doctors more, maybe things would be different.” I went on and on, around in circles, again and again. I learned the hard way that the only way to reinvent myself is to practice constant self-renewal. I had to let my old self die in order to make way for a rebirth. I took a personal inventory to see how much time I gave to these dry bones. It turns out I was robbing my future by harboring dry bones of the past. The thing is, if we don’t lay to rest the past, our lives will become like a tumbleweed that keeps picking up old hurts with the new ones that come along, until we’re carrying so much that we can’t move forward.

3.Silence the Inner Critic

Managing pitiful, critical, or negative self-talk is a key element in learning to overcome a cycle of self-pity. In order to get out of pity-party mode, you have to silence the inner critic. Silencing the inner critic is essential to achieving your goals in life.

4.Flip the Script

Perception is everything. If you see things through the lens of a victim perspective, then its hard to get what you want in life. If you believe the negative messages that you hear, that nothing will ever work out or that life is against you and you will never succeed, then it may become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Every single part of your life can be changed by a shift in perception. To flip the script focus on the positive. Tell yourself that whatever roadblocks come your way, tell yourself that you have the grit and the tenacity to overcome them.

