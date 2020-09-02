Embrace Change to Boost your Business: How Joseph Samuel Song’s Mindset Led Him to Success

The importance of creating an engaged community on Instagram and other incredible tips from Joseph Samuel Song, the young entrepreneur of only 19 years old who achieved success through Youtube Automations.

Many companies use social media as their great showcase for products and services. Some are successful and others are not, but what is the difference? What do they do to have different results? For Joseph Samuel Song, it’s simple, it’s all about creating a community committed to your brand. That’s the difference between success and failure in media.

Joseph is a young entrepreneur, who understood the importance of creating an engaged community on Instagram to scale his business. Because what Joseph does is in demand today, especially by young people who want to follow in his footsteps. He is dedicated to managing his own and his clients’ Youtube channels, generating great results.

Today, at only 19 years old, he has a company that comprises a team of 100 people. They are in charge of creating videos for more than 100 clients, and the automation channels that Song himself has. It is worth noting that there are 15 “cash cow” channels that Joseph has, and these generate a passive income of 6 figures per month in net profits.

To be successful, especially with his automation and Youtube channel management business, it was clear to him from the beginning that Instagram was the perfect tool. It’s a medium where you can reach potential customers and make good use of your community, but you have to know how to create and maintain it. Song tells us how he has achieved this and leaves some advice for those who are just starting.

How to Create a Committed Community?

The secret of success is to make your community feel committed, for that to happen you must work hard. People will give you as much as you give them. That’s why Joseph’s strategy focused on creating content that was relevant and had an impact on his followers.

This is where the first advice comes in, you have to be authentic. Show yourself as you are and people will notice. This generates a greater approach to bonding and positioning yourself as a personality on the web.

In this sense, what Song was doing was constantly publishing to reach more people and attract new clients and potential clients. But be careful, you must know that it is not only publishing, what you post on the net must be related to your business. For example, in Joseph’s case, it worked very well for him to show his trips and their results. This is seen as a lifestyle that gives him his business.

It is the best way to attract people interested in what you do and to teach them to do the same. Also, you can build a good network of contacts that can influence the growth of your business. So, publish everything interesting that your business generates, your lifestyle, and always be authentic in media, that way you will create a commitment to what you do.

Create Your Personal Brand

Everything mentioned above has a fundamental objective, and that is to create your personal brand. Making a name for yourself is going to be very helpful in your business, here it doesn’t matter what you do, if you have a strong personal brand, you are going to succeed.

Joseph knew from the moment he began to venture into the business world that he had to build a personal brand on Instagram. He published the trips he took and the business his career as a YouTuber allowed him to do. He grew his community and his name was recognized.

Song stresses the importance of building a personal brand because it is the only way to take your business to another level. When you are a brand, customers come to you instead of you looking for them. Also, they don’t question the price you put on your work or product, which will get you out of that price fight in the marketplace.

It’s a great way to get the best results and using Instagram as a platform for that is the best decision.

Start working on your community and your personal brand now, and remember the advice of Joseph Song, you must be authentic and show yourself to achieve it.