Embodying Resilience

By

RESILIENCE, we an embody that. Or we can embody the opposite. OR, we can find the very real freedom of easy access to both with equal ease. And, consider that there are several opposites to resilient.

What do you feel when you are NOT feeling resilient?

Fragile?

Weak?

Vulnerable?

Rigid?

You can see how those qualities could be useful in some circumstances and detrimental in others. Same with resilience.

The brilliant mystic and psychologist, Zivorad Slavinski writes, “There are two fundamental possibilities for us as conscious human beings: dualistic and unified consciousness.”

Not only does integration shift us out of dualistic consciousness to unified consciousness, it gives us a responsive FREEDOM to CHOOSE rather than to COMPULSIVELY REACT.

hile when we are in dualistic consciousness, we tend to get stuck in the sticky unpleasant psycho-emotional content associated with some experience to which we are averse. This inhibits our resilience.

These days, there’s a lot of aversion going around. I know, Captain Obvious.

Aversion can lead to loss of resilience. Yet, when we turn to and as Dick Olney would say, “name and tame the beast,” we can find a greater ease of being, strengthening our resilience.

Taking the time to embody resilience feels like picking up a couple of hiking poles, knowing you’ll need them for the trail ahead.

What do you do to embody resilience and help your clients do the same?

This little guy was super resilient. Willa was letting him know in no uncertain terms that he was not welcome on our porch. He/she just hissed at her. Once I got her back inside, he just scooted off into the woods.

Where have you seen resilience in others or in nature?

Melanie McGhee L.C.S.W., Founder of AAIT

I am a licensed clinical social worker and the founder of Acceptance and Integration Training (AAIT), a promising approach to freeing people from the psychological pain and limitations that inhibit their ease of being while helping them cultivate more satisfying and stable states of being..

AAIT is the confluence of years of my dedicated study with master therapists coupled with a decades long interest in non-dual philosophy and practices. Launching my psychotherapy career in 1984 was paired with a yearning for knowledge and skills that could HELP people. To connect and learn more about AAIT, please visit www.aait.solutions.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

