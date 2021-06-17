Emanuela Schneider: “Be specific”

Be specific. As much as we’d love to change the world, we have to start small. Since I suffer from my own mental issues, mental health was my priority. We’d all be healthier if we were more self-aware, but sometimes we need that push to realize what’s truly going on in our brain! Pick one small thing that matters to you and start there.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emanuela Schneider.

Emanuela Schneider is a social media manager for interior designers. She has a background in journalism and copywriting, but found her passion in helping designers with social media marketing. She now specializes in Instagram and Pinterest management, helping her clients build relationships with their ideal clients. Emanuela is also using her social media presence as a way to promote mental health and boost the confidence and self-worth of other entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

Of course! Thank you for having me. I grew up moving back and forth between the United States and Brazil. I was born in Washington D.C, but moved to Brasilia when I was just 1 year-old. I moved back again to D.C when I was six, and back to Brasilia when I was eleven. I have a twin brother, so we were always off having our own adventures growing up: skating with the neighbors, sledding and play-wrestling. My mom is Brazilian and my Dad is American, so we grew up in a bilingual and bicultural home.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Daring Greatly” by Brené Brown. I suffer from depression and anxiety. And for a long time I let my mental issues weigh me down. I was worried about what my friends and family would think, how I could function at my job…all of it! Brené’s words showed me the power of being vulnerable, of being open. It takes strength and courage.

Our mental issues don’t define us. What will define us is how we let them affect us. Should you just let depression take over you or will you work on your mental health and choose how you define yourself? Brown helped me realize I CAN define myself. But it starts with being honest about my own struggles. Now I use her words to inspire others to take that leap of faith and courage!

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

I’m a social media manager for interior designers. Social media is a powerful tool. It can build up your business and generate leads. But social media can also have a real negative impact.

It’s so easy to get sucked into the comparison trap. And I see that every day! Many designers start believing they’re not good enough because they don’t have enough followers. Or because they’re not in HGTV or design publications. But the truth is their value isn’t defined by the numbers of followers they have. Whether they have 80 thousand followers or 800, what matters is who they are behind social media. What matters is the space they can create for their client.

While my main business is marketing, I also feel socially responsible to remind entrepreneurs that their value isn’t defined by their social media.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

A few months ago, Instagram changed their algorithm and businesses were seeing some negative impacts: low post reach, fewer likes, decrease in followers and engagement. This also meant that businesses were seeing less sales through this platform. It led many entrepreneurs to take it personally. Instead of seeing it as an opportunity to pivot their marketing strategies, they started to doubt the value of their business. “Maybe people just aren’t interested anymore.” “Maybe my competitors got to them.” “Maybe I should quit.”

That’s when I realized I had to step up and be vulnerable, like Brené Brown. I needed to share with entrepreneurs that the value of their business is real, even with less likes on social media.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I started connecting with more and more entrepreneurs who could relate to what I was saying! I shared this mindset with interior design coaches, design clients and even other social media managers. Even though it’s such a simple and raw mindset about your true value as a company and individual, the impact social media can have on someone’s sense of worth is so strong. Some didn’t even realize they were thinking less of themselves until we connected.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

My own design client started feeling unworthy. We were working on all the right strategies for her business, but her reach was glitchy. And even though this was around the time Instagram had changed their algorithm and had impacted the reach of most businesses, she took it personally.

I sent her a voice message saying her worth and value isn’t defined by the number of likes she gets on a post. It’s not that people were seeing her design projects and disliked them, it’s just that this specific social media platform had changed their coding. It didn’t change the fact that she’s still an amazing designer with clients who love her work. She sent me back an emotional voice message, thankful for that reminder. Once I realized how much that simple voice message had an impact on my client’s wellbeing, I felt compelled to remind other entrepreneurs how talented and amazing they truly are.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

If I can shift one person’s mindset about their self-worth, it’s already making a difference. And once more and more people realize they shouldn’t be falling into the social media comparison trap, we’ll lead healthier lives as a society.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Would love to.

Be specific. As much as we’d love to change the world, we have to start small. Since I suffer from my own mental issues, mental health was my priority. We’d all be healthier if we were more self-aware, but sometimes we need that push to realize what’s truly going on in our brain! Pick one small thing that matters to you and start there. Get help. I had (and still have) help from a social media manager coach. This helps with direction and guidance on how to actually make an impact. Talk to an expert in the field you’re interested in. Connect with others. Networking is key if you really want to make a difference. I connected with other designers and design coaches to see if mental health was really an issue while using social media as a marketing tool. Build a community. Once you’ve talked to people who agree with you on creating a change, create a group and connect them with each other. It might be through a facebook group, zoom calls or personally (post covid of course). Right now, my social media manager colleagues do talk about how entrepreneurs shouldn’t care too much about followers. With each entrepreneur realizing their own self-worth, social media will be a healthier tool to use in marketing! Keep going. Persistence is key here.

What are the values that drive your work?

Authenticity, compassion, courage and vulnerability. While my focus is on marketing, I only work with clients who are open to being vulnerable and themselves. Open to showing who they are offline, behind the scenes. The real, raw side of having an interior design business. Why? Because I want others to know it’s okay to be flawed. It’s REAL to be flawed. I don’t think we should hide behind social media and only show the positive, styled-for-a-photoshoot side of people.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centered in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

Three things: Having my monthly coaching call, yoga and meditation. Believe it or not, it’s easy to fall into the comparison trap myself! A monthly call with my coach helps remind me of why I’m in this business in the first place: to help designers market themselves and pivot their strategy during COVID and to promote mental health awareness. Yoga and meditation help me center my thoughts and find my focus. If you’re not doing one of these three things yet, I highly suggest you start!

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

I love this question! The world I want to see is full of real, flawed people who own their mistakes. Who are self-aware and can admit when they need help: whether it be physical or emotional help. It’s also a world where people care and love each other, even strangers. Where people are kind to one another and less self-absorbed. Where we all have the same opportunities to grow and learn in society. It’s a utopia, but hopefully one day we’ll get there!

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

If I had limitless resources, I’d set up a meeting with the CEOs of these big tech/social media companies. I’d discuss all the positive impacts their technology can have in our society. This would look less like “The Social Dilemma” documentary on Netflix and more like the exact opposite of that. Using the power of social media to create positive change.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

I agree with you! I think the US educational system isn’t very transparent about our history. It fails to show the full violent and racist context of our country. I learned more about our social issues in college rather than elementary school! Human beings will have more compassion and kindness when we can truly talk about all kinds of social issues and dig into the importance of them.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Even if you make one small impact, you’re still helping your society. You’re helping make way for a better world. One by one, these small impacts can make real change. And why wouldn’t you want to leave the world a better place?

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

You might have seen this coming… but Brené Brown!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Head to my Instagram page @marketinginteriordesigners or my website www.manuschneider.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank YOU! I’m grateful to be a part of this and happy you’re all doing such amazing, powerful work.