Emadeddin Muntasser Discusses Activism and How to Effectively Manage Activist Efforts

Born in Tripoli, Libya, Emadeddin Muntasser moved to the United States in 1981 after his father decided it would be best for him to experience freedom and democracy. Eventually he earned his Bachelor’s of Science Degree and a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and Artificial Intelligence form the Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Upon graduating, he worked for Analog Devices, where he delt with operational amplifiers and analog multipliers.

Emadeddin Muntasser then decided that he wanted to start his own business in retail and real estate. Within the past 20 years, Emadeddin’s businesses flourished, and he sold the retail business after he successfully expanded it to five locations. His real estate business is a continuing success for him, and he manages and owns it in Boston.

Emadeddin Muntasser’s best know business venture is his Roof Safety Markers business, which distributes four patented roof safety products to ensure the security of homeowners and their contractors.

Emadeddin is not only a successful entrepreneur, but he is also an activist that works closely with Washington, D.C. He focuses his efforts on the human rights of those in Libya, North Africa, and the Middle East.

What made you get into Political Activism?

I fell in love with the democratic process when I first settled in the US. When I experienced the beauty, the practicality, the benefits of being free, of choosing your own government and having the opportunity to engage in economic opportunity that offers the chance for success, the ideals of freedom and human rights became real to me. Since that time, I became determined to help people everywhere attain these freedoms and enjoy democracy. I was also able to compare free market economics and other forms of economic theory and practice, including communism and socialism. Everything my father taught me about democracy and capitalism became so clear and logical. I made it my mission to become an advocate for free markets and oppose tyranny and communism in all its forms. The mission is not complete. Autocracies are making a comeback. We need to work harder as a nation to promote our ideals and expose anti-democratic forces.

What does a typical day consist of for you in that field?

I start by collecting the news about the struggle for democracy in various parts of the world. I do not rely only on the mainstream media. I search through social media for bits and pieces of news to figure out what really is going on. Every few weeks I decide to publish an article about some of these developments. I have written a few breakthrough articles on topics including elections, corruption, or constitutional process after revolutions.

I also collect evidence of human rights violations. Once I compile sufficient evidence, I would contact the United Nations, International Criminal Court, or the US Department of Justice and provide the new evidence.

Appearing on TV and making analysis for news media also takes a big chunk of my time. I frequently get asked to provide analysis of topics that I research. When I get such requests, I usually spend a few hours researching the topic, forming my ideas, and outlining my position in a manner that makes sense on fast-paced news programs.

How has COVID-19 impacted Political Activism?

I usually travel to Washington, DC, every three months to meet with officials, politicians, think tanks, and non-profits. Covid has made that impossible. There is no substitute for these face-to-face meetings.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

According to the Africa Intelligence news site, my work led the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against one of the most notorious war criminals of our time. Mahmoud Al-Werfalli is wanted by the ICC and was the subject of several demands by the United Nations and other organizations calling for his arrest and trial at the ICC.

What are you focusing your efforts on right now?

My focus now is on holding elections in Libya and on confronting the Russian expansion in the Middle East. Elections are the most effective way to bring Libya into peace, security, and democracy. Extending transitional periods or allowing the same persons who were responsible for the war to stay in power is a big mistake. We must let the people have their say and bring new faces to the table.

Russia is establishing military bases in Syria and in Libya. All freedom-loving persons need to stand up to this threat to the national security of Europe and North America. It is frustrating that I have to spend as much time educating the US public on the dangers of Russia’s expansionism. This is something we used to take for granted. Nowadays I have to address this topic to the American public as well as the public in the Middle East.

What would you suggest someone do if they are looking to get into Political Activism?

Start small and volunteer with a reputable organization. Build your contacts and expand your knowledge. Form your core set of beliefs as you gain experience. These beliefs should guide your work and help you set priorities.

Do you use social media in your efforts? If so, how?

Social media is at the heart of what I do. I use Facebook and Twitter for education, advocacy, and collecting war crimes evidence. The foes of democracy use social media extensively to spread their falsehoods and confuse the public. We need to dominate these platforms and ensure accuracy and protect freedom.

What is the hardest part about being a Political Activist?

Establishing a platform and gaining visibility is the hardest part. Once you have a platform and become visible to the experts, politicians, and the public you become much more effective. However, it takes years of hard work and focused effort.

What do you enjoy the most about activism?

It is all about making a positive difference in the lives of ordinary people. When people get the right to vote after decades of oppression, activists feel vindicated. When bad actors or tyrants are stopped from hurting people, activism becomes so much more meaningful and powerful. But small successes are also worthwhile. I feel proud and honored when young men and women chose to become activists after they followed my work and felt inspired by it.