Elyse DeLucci: “Life is unpredictable, there’s no set road, so get out there and pave your own”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Elyse DeLucci.

Elyse DeLucci is a stand-up comedian and mom of 2 based in NYC. Before setting off on her comedy journey five years ago, Elyse earned her undergraduate degree from St. John’s University and went on to complete Executive Education programs at Harvard Business School and University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School of Business. She then went on to hold C-Level Executive roles in Corporate America with roles at Time Out, Conde Nast and even NASDAQ.

Elyse was working 12–14 hour days, had a failing marriage, two young kids and was near burn out, so she turned to Improv for an outlet. An Improv teacher urged her to do Stand Up. One night after an argument with her husband, she left her apartment and went downtown to the Improv Theater’s 11PM open mic, did a stand up set, and began her journey as a Stand-Up Comedian. She was The Real Mrs. Maisel!

And, during the pandemic, with comedy clubs & theaters closed, Elyse married her digital media expertise with her stand-up comedy, went on TikTok and became a roaring success. Elyse’s TikTok went viral with over 40+ Million views. Her refreshing, relatable, funny mom, divorcee & dating comedy entered peoples homes and hearts. With thousands of fans reaching Elyse asking “Where can we see more?” From there, Elyse launched her weekly podcast ‘The Elyse DeLucci Show,’ where she talks about daily musings from her Upper East Side living room.

Elyse’s act touches on how she is a fish out of water from corporate America (and trying to blend in), to being a mother of small British daughters: think Mrs. Maisel meets Working Girls meets The Nanny meets Legally Blonde meets My Cousin Vinny meets The Parent Trap. This fall, you can find Elyse headlining and opening shows across NYC and Pennsylvania, including an upcoming appearance at the New York Comedy Festival this November.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I had a pretty normal childhood — I was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Staten Island, NY. I was raised in an average middle-class Italian-American family and grew up like any other kid from the boroughs of New York City — playing manhunt in the streets, being taught by my father how to shoot 22 caliber rifles, and watching Barbra Streisand on TV.

I was bullied as a kid, which was awful. I think my flair for 1960’s musicals, Ziegfeld Follies and a nasal yet scratchy-sounding voice might’ve done the trick. When I wasn’t begging to be included with the cool kids on my block, I was performing in the mirror of my bedroom inside our semi-attached house. I was just a little girl living in the backyard of the greatest city in the world.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Did you ever have something you dreamed of doing but thought ‘now’s not the right time’? Well, one day, I woke up and I said “now is the time.” That’s pretty much my story of how I landed in Stand-Up Comedy land. And let me tell you, my decision to become a stand-up comic didn’t come naturally; it came with a stomach full of knots and a mind full of little voices saying ‘this is crazy,’ but five years ago, I started doing stand-up comedy and I never looked back.

My journey was not traditional as I spent almost 20 years in the corporate business world. And leaving the “safety” of companies with health insurance, 401k plans and expense accounts was not an easy one. These days, I look back at that as training for my current role as Stand-Up Comic. I will start by saying, I’ve always been in love with the arts. I grew up watching old movies and musicals from the 60s; I always knew I was going to have a career in entertainment, I just didn’t know the path. When I went to college, I was a broadcast TV major but two short weeks later, 9/11 happened, and my career dreams quickly changed. I went home to be with my family, switched schools and, out of necessity, became more pragmatic with my career dreams: the business world.

Throughout college, I held internships at Live! With Regis & Kelly, Gotham & Hamptons Magazine, Star Magazine, and was a cast member of a TV show on MTV. After graduation, I was hired for a role in advertising sales at a B2B publishing house- not exactly the glitz and glamour of the stage. But, always looking at glass half full, I told myself, publishing was a perfect intersection to business and entertainment.

Shortly after my foray into the publishing ad business, I saw the need to digitize these magazines/publishers (this was 20 years ago!), and what I like to call the birth of Web 2.0; I taught myself how to code, build websites and then figured out how to monetize them. I began to work at publishing houses where I created their digital advertising business. A few hops and skips later, I landed at a major international financial company overseeing their media business which later led into overseeing the company’s digital strategy.

Along the way, I married a wonderful man, had two gorgeous daughters and did what I thought I knew best: worked. And, I was on overload, working 12 hour days, and completely burning out and giving my all to everything but myself. I know a lot of us can relate to this. I had a major tectonic plate shift, when the financial company I worked for had an organizational change and I realized the new guard didn’t ‘care’ as much as the old guard. This company was at the epicenter of my life and it was evident the feeling wasn’t mutual. I could build a business to the moon, develop great products, bring in 20x revenue streams, but my existence to them was just a number in a book.

We give our all to large companies but do they value you?

To make a long story short, in a span of two years, I had significant life-changing events that pushed me into finding the funny and having a primitive desire to bring it to the stage: I had given birth to my youngest daughter, my father had suddenly passed away, my marriage was falling apart at the seams and I was laid off from the job I was devoted to.

After a late night argument with my then-husband, I went downtown to an Improv theater’s open mic and I vented about my life. From there, there the rest was history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have a ton of individual stories and I can’t just pick one. But I can share a theme to most of them, and that’s to be curious, believe in yourself, have a vision, and then take the steps to turn it into a reality. And if you fail, just start over.

I remember when I started out in business, unsure about this Web 2.0 theory and was looking to find a company to let them monetize their websites. Recruiters told me ‘internet advertising might happen one day but not now’ and to ‘stay in print media, don’t reinvent the wheel’. Frustrated with their lack of vision, I found an ad on Craigslist looking for a fashion copywriter, answered it, had an interview, pitched myself for sales and within one week, had Gucci advertising on a then very-small fashion blog.

Similarly, when I was working at Time Out Magazine, we had all of these wonderful hyper-local magazines but no incoming website revenue. I built their first Google ad stack and started generating monthly ad revenues.

And for a financial company who had a large global data website but sparse written content and very sporadic advertisers, I hand-drew wire-frames for a website redesign for content and advertising and eventually grew their business by 10X. At this company, when we needed content, I noticed we had a TV studio, so I dusted-off my MTV skills, and created a TV show interviewing Tech Founders & CEOs.

Fast track to stand-up comedy. That first fateful night, while going to an 11pm weekday open mic in the attic of an Improv theater, I may have garnered laughs, but that does not make a stand-up career. What it did do, was give me a pinch of pixie dust confidence, and hard work came directly after. Tell me what you think of going to a daily open mic in Alphabet City in the back room of a Hawiaian-themed dive bar at 3PM? I’ll answer that. Not exactly the clinking of mai-tai highball glasses & raucous laughter.

The point is, life is unpredictable, there’s no set road, so get out there and pave your own. If you mess up, who cares? Have a cocktail and course correct. Whatever you do, don’t stop moving and don’t stop believing.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

Be curious, be flexible, be dependable and stay weird.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure.

Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Earlier in my career, I thought the way forward was to grow and acquire a big life and then squeeze everything in. You can’t squeeze 100 marbles into a jar that only fits 20 marbles. If you overload it, the jar will explode. Now, if you rotate these 100 marbles — putting them in and out of the jar at different times; the jar won’t burst open. Balance the marbles in your life. Don’t break the jar.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Unfortunately, I had to learn my lessons the hard way. I was married with 2 kids, working 12 hour days and trying to find an outside outlet. What was suffering was my marriage. I found laughter in the disaster but that didn’t bring me balance (if anything it kept me busier — way busier). These days, like many, the Pandemic’s big silver lining was giving me back time in my personal life. Whether that was eliminating long work commutes, or having family meals, or going for destination-less walks in Central Park. The time gained has been an eye-opening and heart-muscle expanding gift. And I was forced to learn this balance.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found via my website www.elysedelucci.com, as well as on Instagram @elysedelucci and TikTok @elysedelucci.

