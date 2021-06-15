Elvisa Dedic on the Power of Mindfulness in Her Career

Elvisa Dedic is a prominent Instagram model, entrepreneur, and social media personality. She rose to fame and came into the limelight for sharing her bold and attractive looking pictures on her ‘’elvisa’ Instagram account which helped her to acquire thousands of followers in a very short span of time.

She also promotes different brands products on her Instagram account and earns a good amount of money. Besides this, she is a brand ambassador of the Pretty Little Things brand as well as runs her own cosmetic brand called ‘’Elvisa Cosmetics’’. Moreover, she has collaborated with various fashion brands including Fashion Nova.

Elvisa was born on 16 October 1995 in Bosnia. She was raised in Bosnia and completed her graduation in Psychology and Justice from the University of Florida in 2019. At present she lives in America. She is 25 years old (as of 2021).

Elvisa Dedic’s age is 25 years old (as of 2021). She is about 5 feet 5 inches in height and 59 kg in weight. Her hair color is blonde and her eyes color is green.

Elvisa created her Instagram account from an early age and started posting her hot and gorgeous looking pictures which made her popular in a short span of time. After becoming popular she started getting offers from different brands to feature and promote their brand. She has worked as a model for numerous brands, modeling agencies, and magazines including Maxim, Fashion Nova, and Vogue. Even her pictures have been seen in the covers of megazines.

She also worked for various lingerie and sports brands such as Giti, Diva Boutique, and many more. Later the Pretty Little Things brand made her ambassador of their brand. Apart from modeling Elvisa was fond and passionate about business from an early age so she launched her own cosmetic brand named ‘’Elvisa Cosmetic’’ where she sells cosmetics including lipistis and face powder.