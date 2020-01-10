Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Work Smarter//

Elon Musk Says You Still Don’t Need a College Degree to Work at Tesla. Here’s What He Looks for in Job Applicants Instead.

Graduating from a prestigious university isn't a foolproof indicator of success, according to him.

By
Ivan Marc / Shutterstock
Ivan Marc / Shutterstock

You still don’t need a college degree to work for Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO tweeted on Sunday.

“Yes,” Musk said when asked whether he didn’t require potential employees to have a college degree.

Musk’s answer echoed one he gave during a 2014 interview with the German automotive publication Auto Bild.

“There’s no need even to have a college degree at all, or even high school,” Musk said after being asked whether he considered which college a job applicant attended when evaluating a prospective Tesla employee. “If somebody graduated from a great university, that may be an indication that they will be capable of great things, but it’s not necessarily the case. If you look at, say, people like Bill Gates or Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, these guys didn’t graduate from college, but if you had a chance to hire them, of course that would be a good idea.”

Rather than a degree from a prestigious university, Musk said he looked for “evidence of exceptional ability” in an employee.

“If there’s a track record of exceptional achievement, then it’s likely that that will continue into the future,” Musk said.

Musk said that when interviewing job candidates, he would ask them to give a summary of their career and describe how they solved some of the most difficult problems they’d faced. To make sure interviewees are not taking credit for someone else’s work, Musk will ask detailed questions about the problems they describe. If an interviewee wasn’t responsible for solving the problem, the person will not know the answers.

Musk, for his part, received undergraduate degrees in physics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Originally published on Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

Stop trying to make your employees happy — fulfill them instead

I didn’t take maternity leave as a self-employed worker, and I regret it

American workers say jobs should do more to help them cope with mental health issues like depression and stress

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Mark Matousek at Business Insider

Mark Matousek is the author of two acclaimed memoirs, Sex Death Enlightenment: A True Story (an international bestseller) and The Boy He Left Behind: A Man's Search For His Lost Father, as well as When You're Falling, Dive: Lessons in the Art of Living, Ethical Wisdom: The Search for a Moral Life, and Mother of the Unseen World: The Mystery of Mother Meera. A former editor at Interview Magazine, he is a featured blogger for PsychologyToday.com and the Huffington Post, and has contributed to numerous anthologies and publications, including The New Yorker, O: The Oprah Magazine (contributing editor), Harper’s Bazaar, Yoga Journal, Tricycle: The Buddhist Review, and The Saturday Evening Post. A popular speaker and teacher, he offers courses in creativity and spiritual growth in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe, based on his book, Writing To Awaken: A Journey of Truth, Transformation, and Self-Discovery. A founding member of V-Men (with Eve Ensler), an organization devoted to ending violence against women and girls, he lives and works East Hampton, New York.

www.markmatousek.com
www.TheSeekersForum.com
https://www.facebook.com/mark.matousek/
https://twitter.com/MarkMatousek

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

7 Inspiring Lessons from Elon Musk

by Shyam Ramanathan
Work Smarter//

Elon Musk Emailed Tesla Employees Tips on How to Be More Productive. These Are His 7 Suggestions

by Kevin Loria
Community//

When Not to Send an Email—A Lesson From Elon Musk

by Justin Bariso

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.