Eloise Alterman: “Don’t be like everyone else”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Eloise Alterman.

Eloise Alterman was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up performing and writing songs so she knew she had to make the move to Nashville or she’d never forgive herself. She was alone in a city with no family, no friends, and no plan. The first few years in Nashville she kept to herself and wrote every day. She made some amazing friends in Nashville, fallen in and out of love, learned to be alone and have gotten to know and understand herself. Her songs are at times brutal and at other times freeing and light. She never wants to stop creating and exploring the emotions we as humans feel every day. Eloise is inspired by so many different kinds of artists including Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Coldplay, and Lana Del Rey. Her debut EP The Other Side is out now!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up with in a really close family in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. I have 3 younger siblings that I’m very close to especially my little sister. I went to an all-girls school for most of my life. I had lived in the same town until I was 18 & moved to Nashville. I loved music from a really young age and spent every day playing piano or guitar in my middle/high school years. It was my favorite part of every day.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music was something I had from a very young age and I think it was a great hobby for me in the beginning. As I got older, I started writing my own songs and it became such a huge part of my own identity that I decided I wanted to do it for my career.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I mean it was all such a rollercoaster the first few years. I’d get really excited then stuff would fall through, so I got really good at staying smart and open minded through the process of finding my way. So far, I’d say signing a publishing deal with Big Yellow Dog Music has by far been the most interesting and exciting for me, and I’ve got some other news I can’t wait to share with everyone in the near future!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Probably everything (haha), listening to other people’s ideas of what I should be doing & letting people take advantage of my naivety in the beginning of living here. I was easy to fool and very trusting. I also just had no idea what I was doing. I definitely have worked on that over the years. I have a really good BS radar now 🙂

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My first album 🙂

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is so important! In everything. I think representing ALL kinds of people, cultures, races, traditions, ethnicities, and walks of life is crucial to understanding how special it is that we are all not the same. There is nothing beautiful about all looking/being identical. TV and film are an important place to represent a diversity because it’s something we all watch and see. Number one, I think everyone should be able to find people like them on TV and in music and not feel like their culture or race isn’t represented.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Focus on yourself

It’ll be super lonely, but you’ll be okay

Don’t be like everyone else

Be honest always

Remember why you do this

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I mean, I was about to move back to Michigan right before I got signed, so I think the harder it got for me, the harder I worked. Fear and self-doubt are so normal. I would also say that there is “no path” or correct way to do anything or a formula to “thriving” because every artist has their own way

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I just would love to do something that inspires being good to everyone & live with love.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My lawyer Jeff Colvin has helped me a ton just with getting the ball rolling on signing a publishing deal. He always believed in me from the start and that’s rare to find. My family was also so supportive of me and that always helped me keep going.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Hmm. It sounds so expected but sticking to who you are is my favorite life lesson. I’ve followed other people so many times and it always left me feeling so lost. Being who you are really is a strong thing to have.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are just way too many people…Taylor Swift was my absolute favorite growing up & her work ethic always inspired me so much.

How can our readers follow you online?

@Eloisealterman !

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!