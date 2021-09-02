Elliott Potter of Linq: “Conviction”

Conviction. You have you feel strongly about what you’re doing, about the problems you’re solving. You can’t get into entrepreneurship without the conviction to solve problems for people.

Elliott Potter is a co-founder and chief executive officer at Linq, a networking technology startup. Prior to launching Linq, Elliott was a founding team member at Shipt, a grocery delivery startup that was acquired by Target in 2017.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was a music major in college and I’m from Birmingham. One of my good friends graduated a semester before me, interviewed at Shipt, and wound up becoming their third employee. He told me I’d have to check out this startup and that Bill Smith was an amazing entrepreneur. I hadn’t started a business or worked for a startup at the time, but my friend knew I had an entrepreneurial spirit.

My options were either: Work as an intern in a recording studio or get a real job and save up some money. So I applied for a job at Shipt and got hooked on startups. At first, I worked in physical operations, then did hiring and recruiting. I slowly started getting into software engineering and became a full-blown software engineer right before I left to work on Linq.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

So we were actually using a really early, bootstrapped version of Linq to share information about a marketing consultancy we were working on. We baked all of the information we wanted to share with people into a QR code we’d share when we met new clients. Turns out, people were more interested in that prototyped version of Linq than they were in the business we were trying to pitch, so we realized, “Okay, maybe this is the idea we need to be focusing on.”

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My grandfather was the first entrepreneur I’d ever met. He worked for our family from age 8 to 82. He didn’t have shoes as a kid but eventually had an opportunity to buy a clothing store, made investments in oil, and really worked his way up from nothing. He definitely had some God-given opportunities along the way, but he also said yes to a lot of risky things and worked hard to make something of himself.

My dad is also an entrepreneur; he started a church 10 years ago, and I’ve seen that grow from nothing into the amazing organization it is today.

And then there’s Bill Smith, the founder of Shipt, who is my biggest non-familial influence. Bill gave me a great deal of opportunity at Shipt. Bill gave me a lot of autonomy and confidence and even sent me to Copenhagen to study software engineering when I realized that was something I wanted to do. He’s now an investor in Linq, and we’re really grateful to have his support.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

So I learned a lot about making a company stand out while I was at Shipt. One of the things that differentiated us then was the southern attitude of hospitality. It truly made a difference, and we’re leveraging similar concepts at Linq in that we’re really close to our customers. People have my email, my phone number, etc. We get phone calls and texts from customers all the time, and some really good ideas and big deals have come from those.

We also just have a really unique team. Our founders have all been part of a fast-growing unicorn before. We know what it takes to scale, stay focused, and take risks. Having done all that before has been really beneficial.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

For me personally, a lot of people along the way have taken the time to talk to me and consult with me when they weren’t really going to benefit from spending their time with me at all. So I try to always say yes to those types of conversations when they’re asked of me. I’ve been there, and I know how helpful it was to hear from someone who had done something before. I try to use my time as a way of giving back.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Curiosity. You have to pursue answers from a place of curiosity. It’s the only way you’ll get where you want to go.

2. Conf-timism. (Yes, I just made that word up — it’s a combo between confidence and optimism.) You have to believe what you’re doing is great to keep investing time, energy, and effort into your project.

3. Discipline. You have to be disciplined enough to keep showing up when you lose your confidence or curiosity. Sometimes you just have to have the discipline to keep going.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Early on, you’ll hear a lot of people saying “talk to your customers.” But when you’re just starting out, you may not even really know what you’re trying to build. Better than talking to customers is experiencing the problem yourself. Sure, at some stage, you’ll need to gain consumer insights and feedback. But in the earliest stages when you’re developing a new idea, you may be the one with the best insights, and your time will be better spent on coming up with a prototype than trying to interview a large segment of your target customer.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Oh yeah. I once deleted the entire database. I had to go through every message log to recreate users and map out their network. It was extremely tedious.

I also just went through some really tough, personal challenges right after I first left Shipt. I was the first to dive in full-time, I was working alone in my apartment, and the pandemic had just started. I definitely went a little crazy. I came close a few times to asking for my old job back. But I’ve surrounded myself with really good people — Jared and Patrick were and are fantastic cofounders, my then-fiance and I got married. It’s so important to have people to lean on when you’re trying something new.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

It helps a lot to remove the backup plan. Quitting your job is a better guarantee of success because you are essentially forcing yourself to have to “make it.” Also, surround yourself with healthy people. When things were rough, if I’d been surrounded by emotionally toxic friends, I would never have made it to where we are now.

My faith has also definitely helped. I have always known there’s a bigger plan I’m playing into and that things would work out one way or another.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

You have to be real with your team. As a company gets bigger, you have a responsibility to shield the organization as a whole from the minutiae. But early on, whether it’s with founders or early employees, you have to remember that they all signed up for this rollercoaster too and that transparency is critical.

I am also a firm believer in maintaining healthy habits outside of work. Exercising every day, eating healthy… To take care of your body is to take care of your mind and your relationships and your business. When things get crazy, I run.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I have never bootstrapped myself, but I think there are a lot of advantages to venture capital. It’s kind of like getting married; if you find a good VC, they have a stake in giving you good advice along the way. You can only ask for advice so many times from people who don’t have a stake.

VC also helps you go faster, try more things, and hire great people. Bill Smith always says the goal is to hire people smarter than you and more talented than you. VC gives you more access to those smarter people.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Curiosity. I mentioned this one earlier, but it applies here too. There are going to be long, hard days. Being genuinely curious will help you stay engaged.

2. Courage. You have to have the courage to try things that may have never been done before. It’s not always easy.

3. Conviction. You have you feel strongly about what you’re doing, about the problems you’re solving. You can’t get into entrepreneurship without the conviction to solve problems for people.

4. Customer(s). Even if it’s just one customer — for instance, if you’re building planes for the US Navy, and that’s all you do — you have to have at least one customer.

5. Consistency. You have to show up every day and keep building.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Feeling like you have to be “official” before you start. Start where you’re at. You don’t need an office, a name, a logo, etc. to start building. Just start doing something.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

You have to have other things besides your startup to stay mentally healthy. Even if that’s just investing in one hobby or one outside relationship that’s important to you. I also mentioned this earlier, but taking care of your physical health is taking care of your mental health is taking care of your business. You can never unmarry those aspects of your overall well-being.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Teaching people a craft and then teaching them how to market the craft and profit from it. Basically, teaching people to be entrepreneurs at any skill, to gain more financial freedom.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

A guy named Naval Ravikant. He’s an investor, a philosopher… just a really intelligent guy. He posts really thought-provoking blog posts and he questions a lot of convention. He’s very curious, and I just think we could get into some pretty interesting conversations.

