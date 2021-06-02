Ellie Swift of Swift Ventures: “A mindset practice”

A mindset practice. I credit my mindset practice for my ability to be tenacious, resilient, and consistent. We’re all human and experience the full spectrum of human emotions, and if we don’t take the time each day to check in with how we feel, it can be easy for those feelings to overflow into our businesses and cloud our decision-making. My mindset practice, which predominantly consists of time at the beach or in nature, journaling, and meditation, centers and grounds me for the day ahead and allows me to show up as the CEO I most want to be.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Ellie Swift.

Ellie Swift is a marketing and mindset coach based in Western Australia. With a strong corporate marketing background, she created the Swift Marketing Method™ and now runs over a half-million-dollar business. Her courses have helped high-performing female entrepreneurs build abundant and sustainable online businesses. She currently hosts the Shine Online with Ellie Swift podcast. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born and raised in Western Australia, and always knew deep down that I wanted to have a big impact on the world. One that transcended my small town roots. I was always a high-achiever and was especially good at ‘climbing’ the career ladder. So much so, in fact, that I forgot to enjoy the climb. At 28, I landed my dream job — Head of Marketing Strategy. But all it did was force me to realize that no amount of career wins was going to satisfy a deeper yearning from my soul to lead a different type of life. I really wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Fueled by my desire to make an impact, I began a coaching certification with the Beautiful You Coaching Academy and got equipped with the tools I needed to be a life coach. My calendar quickly filled up with clients. I took what I knew from my decade in marketing and my understanding of mindset work and implemented it in my own business, with incredible results. I solidified a niche that no one else was doing at the time, which was as a Marketing and Mindset Coach.

When I began working with service-based, small business owners I began seeing a trend that I’d never seen before dealing with bigger corporate, multi-tiered organizations. And that was that the biggest barrier to marketing for these small business owners was MINDSET, being both the CEO and the face of their entire company. This was when I realized that it was impossible to create a business strategy, and marketing that worked, if you didn’t also integrate mindset. I developed the Swift Marketing Method through this realization, and have since coached hundreds of women to build thriving businesses. Many of which have gone on to build six-figure and multi six figure companies.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I always imagined I would own my own business. There was always a desire to go out on my own, and the corporate world never fully ‘fit’ for me. It’s a joke within my family how little I like being told what to do. My parents were small business owners when I was growing up, so I couldn’t tell you whether it was an innate or learned behaviour, but I definitely knew from a young age that I wanted to run my own race by starting my own company.

That said, I don’t at all believe this is a requirement for entrepreneurship. I work with many clients who didn’t even consider entrepreneurship until later in life. I 100% believe it’s a skill that can be learned if you’re connected to your Why and committed to your mission.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

As I mentioned above, my parents were huge catalysts for me to start my own business. In addition, training with the Beautiful You Coaching Academy was a really big transition point for me. Julie Parker, the Founder, shared with me on a live practice call after the first time that I coached that she believed I was “born to do this.”

It was a moment where I realized two things:

I agreed with her, and that I was going to do everything I could to build a thriving coaching business and support women through the power of entrepreneurship. It allowed me to witness the power of coaching, and what the belief of someone else that you trust can do for you. Her belief in me carried me in moments when my own didn’t, and I aim to continue to do the same for my clients every single day, instilling my wholehearted belief in them and their businesses.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’m told by clients that I am both incredibly supportive and that I will hold them accountable for what it is that they desire for themselves and their business. In other words, I genuinely care about my clients’ success and view myself as a partner in their business to help make their dreams happen.

I also believe that the uniqueness of my marketing skills and strategic experience combined with being able to see the mindset challenges that might be holding my clients back sets me apart. Many coaches and consultants support one or the other, but I believe it’s the integration of both — the human mindset AND the business strategy — that helps my small-business owner clients generate the success they desire.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity. This means that you are showing up again and again, no matter what happens in your business. You just never give up. I’ve been successful because early on, I committed to what I wanted and decided it was inevitable that my success was going to happen for me. Resilience. This one is huge. It’s all about not subscribing to failure and knowing how to pick yourself right back up when you fall. It’s also realizing that you don’t care what anyone else thinks. I don’t allow the fear of judgment to stop me from realizing my dreams. Passion. I truly love what I do so much, and it’s because my “why” is so much bigger than me. Enjoying my work and truly caring about the success of my clients has allowed me to live out my passion every single day.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I think the advice of “hard work gets you everything you want and makes you stand out” is bullshit. Working my butt off led me to burnout. Now, I’m really smart about how I work, I delegate to my team, and I’m intentional about what I say yes and no to. It’s a far more powerful strategy.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

My advice is to hire people based on their values who love what they do, create a culture where clear communication is encouraged so that everyone can feel seen, heard, and valued, and prioritize your people no matter what.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

The number one credibility and trust builder is to get crystal clear on what you stand for, and what you don’t. Communicate those key messages consistently, don’t be afraid to be bold, and own your messaging. Put yourself out there in front of your community, and prioritize taking a stand for what your ideal clients most need and value.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

In today’s world, people buy from people, so thought leadership is one of the most essential forms of marketing in existence. People buy IDEAS. When they connect with you and you are articulate about what you stand for it’s far more likely people will want to work with you or buy your product. Remember, no one else will back you if you don’t first back and believe in yourself.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve seen people trying to do everything, and therefore doing nothing well. This can be avoided by getting crystal clear on a 90-day strategy and then testing and later implementing small tweaks in the future based on what did and didn’t work.

Another big mistake is not being visible. Instead, put yourself out there. Nothing will ever be perfect, but over time you will continue to develop your messaging and content and build a community because people are actually seeing you.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

I believe deeply in polarity, and that as CEOs we experience the full spectrum of polarity. In other words, we often experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

For example, our capacity to earn, create and evolve as business owners are HUGE. We may experience big financial wins, huge client achievements, big scaling up levels, and more. At the same time, and sometimes even on the very same day, we might face team challenges, being misunderstood by people on social media, or encounter a client unable to pay their bills.

As a CEO, you are the person navigating all of it AND not able to control all of it.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

One of the most incredible moments in my business was the first time I made $10k from a launch. It was early on in my business, and I had the aha moment that if I could make this money through the strategy I had used, that I could do it again and again and again, and earn even more. I had found a repeatable strategy that I knew worked that I could teach to my clients and fulfill my ‘why’ of supporting other women to lead soul-led businesses and experience financial abundance through entrepreneurship. I’ve since gone on to have launches that have generated as much as $400k but it was that very first launch that absolutely changed the game for me.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

In Australia, we have an expression of ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome.’ It essentially means that we as a collective “cut down” high achievers and don’t value their successes, and it is RIFE. I’ve had people criticize my business, misunderstand me, say unkind things about me, and even troll me. This is common for anyone who puts themselves out there online and is the unfortunate “other side” of the industry, and it can hurt. This is why resilience is so key as a character trait of leaders.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I always connect back to my ‘why’ and my intentions. I’ve had to relinquish control and remember that the opinions of others about me are none of my business. My priority is to continue on and serve my clients and students to the best of my ability, over and over again.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. A coach. I’ve worked with coaches throughout my business, several of which I’ve journeyed with for years. There is no way my business would be where it is now without the support of mentors who have gone before me, and who have imparted their knowledge. My coaches have helped me scale my business, develop a rock-solid CEO mindset, cultivate immense self-belief, and so much more.

2. A mindset practice. I credit my mindset practice for my ability to be tenacious, resilient, and consistent. We’re all human and experience the full spectrum of human emotions, and if we don’t take the time each day to check in with how we feel, it can be easy for those feelings to overflow into our businesses and cloud our decision-making. My mindset practice, which predominantly consists of time at the beach or in nature, journaling, and meditation, centers and grounds me for the day ahead and allows me to show up as the CEO I most want to be.

3. A community. Entrepreneurship can be a lonely game if we allow it to be. I’m part of two mastermind groups and have numerous communities of friends who are at similar stages of business to me that I converse with every single day. In a changing entrepreneurial landscape, having connections with other like-minded humans helps with the expansion of what’s possible, it reminds you that you aren’t alone in the highs and lows and that everyone experiences them at some stage or another.

I believe so strongly in the energy and power of the collective, which is why my entire business model is built around the power of the group. It’s what led me to create my signature program, The Swift Marketing Mastermind.

4. A solid strategy. Without a strategy, what I’ve witnessed is that we are far more likely to look outside of ourselves and attach to shiny object syndrome. This then leads to a whole lot of slinging things at the wall and seeing what sticks, metaphorically speaking. When we work from a strategy, we’re focused and aligned. We know what to prioritize and what is less relevant, and we are far more likely to show up consistently. This is why ‘Strategy’ is one of the 3 core pillars of my signature framework, the Swift Marketing Method.

5. A life outside of your business. It can be so easy to be consumed by your business and forget that so often the reason we created it in the first place is so that we can create a freedom-based lifestyle. When I’m really intentional about my life outside of my work, I’m a far better leader, coach, and creator.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I define resilience as continuing on and picking yourself back up after experiences that leave you feeling like you’ve been dragged backward. It’s about continuing on despite the pitfalls and hardships. Resilient people are tenacious, committed, and rational. They have the ability to see the bigger picture and not get bogged down in the small stuff.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I was always wildly independent and chose to leave home at 17, despite coming from a very loving family. I was always on a quest for adventure and to see and experience more of the world for myself. I flew halfway around the world to live in London, despite not knowing a soul there, and the door knocked until I found my first job as a marketing agency.

I know that my steep learning curve of building a life that was massively outside of my comfort zone, and having to jump through hoop after hoop, has set me up to navigate anything thrown at me in my business.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I’ve always been a ‘half glass full’ human, and am incredibly optimistic. That said, it’s my daily mindset practice that always brings me back to this attitude. It’s an ongoing commitment and a decision I make to myself every single day. I want to enjoy my life.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Positive energy is infectious, motivating, and liberating. I’ve had clients and team share with me that my positive attitude has supported them to take on the same outlook, and enable positive change. In fact, it’s often something my clients have shared with me in feedback forms.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Something that has supported me every step of the way is the Paulo Coelho quote that “Impossible is just an opinion.” I’ve spent my entire professional career pursuing whatever is on my heart, trusting that if it’s meant to be, it’s going to happen for me. Believing everything I desire is possible through my commitment to it.

This belief has supported me through building my marketing career, leaving the ‘ultimate job’ of Head of Strategy, and building a seven-figure business, when I’d never seen anyone in my immediate life or community do that before me. Trusting in magic and something greater than me, and believing I’m being supported and guided, is always an anchor for me.

How can our readers further follow you online?

They can visit my website, listen to my podcast, Shine Online with Ellie Swift, or connect with me on Instagram @ellieswift, LinkedIn @ellieswift, or join my Facebook Group, Shine Online with Ellie Swift.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!