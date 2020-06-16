Ellie Blue: “Dreams don’t come easy”

It is SUPER IMPORTANT not to get caught up in how many followers or likes you have. The whole point of social media is to express yourself and have fun. If it isn’t fun or people are being mean or whatever just turn it off and go outside. Lots of people are kind of just social media friends, and its important to remember who you are inside and who your real friends are~~~ And NEVER change for popularity!

I had the pleasure to interview Ellie Blue. 12 year old Ellie is a Florida Native who has transplanted here to Los Angeles. Ellie is at home on the ocean as she is on her 4 acre farm. She has 138 farm animals. Ellie grew up in a very active family and is versed in just about all aspects of farming and raising animals to sports of all kinds. Ellie Blue is a competitive skateboarder, surfer, snowboarder, kiteboarder, and wakeboarder. She is a DIY expert extraordinaire! She and her 14 year old brother, Sonny, now live in Los Angeles with their mom and their four rescue dogs. She is actively pursuing the entertainment industry! Ellie already has been super busy acting, working as a host, modeling and is a rising star on the social media scene!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Just imagine a farm with so many animals, milking goats, raising chickens and collecting eggs in the morning, showing animals in 4H, and surfing, skating and wakeboarding on all our vacations! I really have had the most exciting and wonderful childhood and I am still smack in the middle of it!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

You know its something I have had a passion for my whole life and people have often commented to my mom she should get me in the industry. One early morning at a surfing competition in Juno Beach Florida another surfer mom started talking to my mom. She was telling her your daughter is so beautiful she really needs to get into acting and modeling . Mom always says you can’t win the lottery if you don’t buy a ticket~My mom knew how badly I wanted to start acting. So she said Ellie I will 100% support your dreams. We packed up and moved across the United States and the rest is history.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

Oh my gosh literally every day is something new and interesting! One recent great time is when my brother Sonny and I got to go against each other on a DIY game show on Disney +.

I can’t give away anything that happens because it hasn’t aired yet but we both went away from it having the time of our lives~

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well we try and look at everything as funny because you can’t change it — even when we screw up, go to the wrong location, get stuck out in the boonies all day because we didn’t realize where the location was and it was actually hours from our house — we always just try and make the best of it! The lesson is there is no bad days when your family supports you in reaching your dreams and my mom is my #1 Fan!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Who do you think that might help people?

Right now I’m blown away by the incredible opportunities I’ve been given. Big things coming soon and other things I am hoping I get! No day is the same and it is very exciting~

Most young people your age don’t have to balance work and school. Can you tell us how you manage to balance your schoolwork, auditions, and time on set?

I know this is going to sound crazy but I just have to do it — the rule is keeping my grades up and I get to pursue my dreams. I’ve been homeschooled for two years. I love learning. No matter how busy I get onset, doing auditions or schoolwork I always make time to ride my skateboard n surf board.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom of course! She is my best friend, my biggest fan, my toughest critic, and biggest supporter. She is tough but loves me and my brother with everything she has. We have rules and standardsand no exceptions for most of them lol, I wouldn’t change it for anything. My mom completely stopped her life for my dreams. She left her home, all her family, all her friends and everything to move across the country so I can pursue my dreams. I am forever grateful for her. She is literally the best mom in the world. I am blessed beyond words.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s jump to the main part of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Dreams don’t come easy. It takes hard work and never giving up and believing in yourself. There is no guarantee of booking a job, but you can guarantee you can do your best with every opportunity and that has to be good enough! Its going to hurt sometimes when someone else gets a job you want — and that’s okay — you just have to go through it and remember they have dreams too and it was their turn that day. I really believe whatever is meant for you; you will have. Keep your head up and always keep moving forward. If you didn’t get the job you wanted… Just know It wasn’t meant for you because God is in charge. Just because its fun doesn’t mean its always fun — you have to be serious and pay attention because a lot of people are depending on you! Always remember never to compare yourself with anyone but you! Love yourself and keep following your dreams and your passions.

You are a person of enormous influence. How do you think you can use social media as a platform to be a positive influence to your fans, and for society at large?

It is SUPER IMPORTANT not to get caught up in how many followers or likes you have. The whole point of social media is to express yourself and have fun. If it isn’t fun or people are being mean or whatever just turn it off and go outside. Lots of people are kind of just social media friends, and its important to remember who you are inside and who your real friends are~~~ And NEVER change for popularity!

If you had the ability to choose to work on any TV show or film, or work alongside any co-star, or with any director, what or who would that be, and why? You never know who might see this article, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh my gosh well I seriously would LOVE to work on Netflix in a show like Stranger Things — adventure shows, drama, and comedy — hey that covers everything right? LOL I just would love any opportunity~

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Ellieblueofficial