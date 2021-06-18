Ellese Symons of Balanced Health Botanicals: “Take time to reflect”

Take time to reflect. Whether you reflect on a walk while reading a book, or before you go to sleep at night –it’s great to think back on your day and what you accomplished, or maybe even what you did not accomplish.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ellese Symons of Balanced Health Botanicals.

Ellese Symons is the Vice President of Marketing at Balanced Health Botanicals, parent company to CBDistillery and BOTA in Denver, CO. As VP of Marketing and one of the first five employees, Ellese has contributed to a team that has demonstrated 763% YoY growth in 2018, with reported e-commerce revenue of 28.8 million dollars. Prior to joining the BHB team, Ellese had a five-year career-focused in commercial and residential real estate. As a business owner and licensed broker, Ellese’s career consisted of repositioning residential distressed properties, brokering 19 million dollars in real estate transactions, and providing tenant representation for leading corporations and local Denver businesses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you so much for having me! Before joining CBDistillery™, I worked as a tenant representative in commercial real estate. During this time I worked with a lot of technology companies in Denver and the Boulder area who were filled with people that were so passionate about their work. I began to realize that I was not completely fulfilled in my role and I set out to begin searching for a role that I felt would offer me the same excitement about my work that I was seeing in my current clients at the time. I also knew that I wanted to be a part of something larger, something that brought a positive impact to the world.

A few weeks later, my father began telling me about a small cannabis company he had invested in and started to explain what CBD is — I had never even heard of it before and now I was intrigued. This felt like the opportunity I had been looking for, something new and exciting that I could help build, and also had a positive impact on people’s everyday lives. CBDistillery™ launched on Black Friday of 2016 with a massive Instagram sale — it was a huge success and thousands of orders were placed. However, this left their small team to fulfill orders and there was no one to handle customer service. I stepped in on this front and began researching everything I could find out about CBD. This opportunity provided me with the quick realization that I could build out the dream job I had always wanted. I created the customer service department which allowed me to learn more about how our products were changing people’s lives. As this role grew, I began handling our company’s marketing strategy and social content, and today, I am proud to say that our team has grown to 13 individuals who are just as passionate about this industry and brand as I am.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I’m not sure this is the most interesting story, but the following has absolutely been one of the most pivotal experiences thus far in my career. One of my greatest challenges as an e-commerce professional tasked with the job of marketing CBD online has been Facebook advertising. Facebook has very stringent policies for CBD companies which have made it incredibly difficult for us to advertise on the platform. It has taken three years of trial and error in order to figure out how we can launch an ad campaign on Facebook. We have had every ad rejected, accounts shut down, and even our primary domain permanently blacklisted. Finally, in August of 2020, I was connected with an incredible advertising agency who was able to connect the dots, get the decision on our domain reversed, and our Facebook ads live! The biggest takeaway from this experience is the value of persistence, not giving up, and living by the motto, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” This is something my team lives by and a lesson I will carry with me inside and outside of my professional career.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I have made as a professional came during my time as a business owner when my sister and I were fixing and flipping homes in Colorado. At the height of this career, business was booming and we felt like we had created a solid formula for how to make money off of these real estate assets. Because of this confidence, we got cocky and stopped paying attention to the small but very important details, like ensuring that our contractors were pulling permits. After completing and selling one of our beautiful remodels, we were devastated when the new homeowner called us with news that the basement had flooded due to a remodel error. Long story short, we had to take all of our profits from that home and roll it back into correcting the issue the right way. It was an expensive mistake to learn, but one that will stick with me forever, which is to not lose sight of the minor details.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Most certainly! Chris Van Dusen, Chief Growth Officer of CBDistillery™, has helped me to learn so much and has specifically taught me strategies for achieving specific business goals. Chris has provided me with valuable hands-on experience and has worked by my side to show me the ropes of the business. By having the opportunity to work alongside Chris, I have learned how he makes decisions and the thought process behind it.

This has come in handy throughout my career but one example was when we made our number one goal customer retention. Chris shared his strategy for how we would create the best customer experience so that once someone tried CBDistillery™ they would never think about purchasing from somewhere else. In Q4 of 2019, we hit an all-time high and were listed as the number one brand customers are most likely to repurchase from by The Brightfield Group.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

CBD has become an increasingly disruptive category. Even now, we are seeing the most traction and opportunities for CBD and hemp growth than ever before. At CBDistillery™, we are focused on providing consumers with increased education and pushing for consumer safety. As acceptance around CBD continues to expand, more and more users are realizing the potential benefits. We hear stories every day about people’s positive experiences with CBD and how it has helped them enhance their wellness routine.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Drink more water

This one is obvious but so important! Water is essential to your health and plays such a vital role in your overall personal wellbeing. Personally, I use a refillable water bottle to help me reach my water intake goals.

2. Go for a walk each day

This one seems more important than ever right now, as a new mom and an executive within the company, I find myself consumed with my duties and responsibilities. With working from home over the past year, it becomes so easy to get stuck at a desk or inside your home for the entire day. For me, taking the time to get up and get outside, even if for a short time — helps me to re-center and feel more energized and productive when I set out to do my next task.

3. Read a book

Reading a book is an easy way to learn new things and in my eyes, also a way to escape the world for a bit and think about new things that may not come up in your day-to-day life.

4. Take time to reflect

Whether you reflect on a walk while reading a book, or before you go to sleep at night –it’s great to think back on your day and what you accomplished, or maybe even what you did not accomplish. Every day isn’t going to be perfect and that’s ok. Reflecting on whether you did something really well or maybe something you could have done better is a great way to challenge yourself to grow as a person.

5. Strive every day to be the very best version of yourself

Every person is unique, and that’s a wonderful thing. Becoming the best version of yourself and developing who you uniquely are is one of the best things you can do in life. When you are striving to become the best you can be, everything else will fall into place with time.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I was actually a founding team member of our #CBDMOVEMENT at CBDistillery™. This initiative was created to help spread awareness, educate, and provide industry research and more around CBD. We saw that a lot of people were still very unaware about CBD, what it was, how it works, the potential benefits, etc. We took it as an opportunity to educate consumers, spread wellness, and de-stigmatize cannabis.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Never settle

As I mentioned before, in my early career I found myself feeling unfulfilled. I found my path over time but I would say to always follow your intuition and jump at opportunities that align with your purpose or goal in life.

2. Outwork everyone along the way

Something I learned here at CBDistillery™ is that to be the very best, you have to give the very best. This means outworking everyone along the way. This lesson played a big role in my career personally and how the team overall propelled CBDistillery™ to become a leader in the industry.

3. It isn’t going to be easy

When you are young and fresh out of school, you are ready to take on the world and are excited about what lies in front of you, and you should be! However, it isn’t going to be easy and it takes hard work, dedication and passion to reach your goals.

4. Listen

I have learned so much by being observant and listening to those around me. This applies to any career and life in general. Not only will you learn more, you will also become a person that people admire and want to work with if you take the time to listen to them — whether it be about their personal life or a business idea.

5. Break glass ceilings

Never be afraid to challenge societal standards and break glass ceilings — or rather yet, build ceilings that haven’t even been created. CBD was something many people had never even heard of before. Now, the CBD industry has grown from an idea into a widely successful industry. Don’t ever let someone tell you your idea won’t work or won’t be accepted.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is definitely one that strikes a chord. Like so many, I have a lost a family member to suicide. I wish so badly that I would have known what my family member was going through so that I could have been there for him. In the aftermath of the pandemic, depression and other mental health illnesses are plaguing our world now more than ever. I sympathize with those who are facing mental health issues and those who are too afraid to tell someone about it. I believe that one of the biggest impacts we can make is to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, in hope that people will be more willing to reach out when they are in need.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @ElleseSymons

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellesemckenney/

Thank you for these fantastic insights!