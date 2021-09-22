Ellenor McIntosh of Twipes: “Increase in a wider age range of the workforce”

Increase in a wider age range of the workforce. Pre pandemic, a lot of the upcoming workforce were younger people, but since lockdown, we have found older members finding jobs from home as well as being self-employed.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

Elle McIntosh

Elle McIntosh is the multiple award-winning co-founder of the company Twipes. Using her degree in bio-medical science, Elle invented Twipes, the first truly flushable wet wipe that disperse in water in 3 hours. Elle co-founded Twipes in 2015 and since then, their unique product has been featured in The Guardian, Forbes and City A.M. Elle has also personally been recognised with a Princess Diana Award in for her achievements in science, as well as being listed on 2020’s Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

My name is Ellenor McIntosh, I am one of the CEO’s from Twipes, the scientist and organizational brain of the startup. I am the inventor of Twipes, the first truly flushable wet wipe that disperses in water in 3 hours.

I started my career as an undergrad in biomedical science. I always enjoyed entrepreneurship, starting my very first “business” from 9, selling limeade from my grandfather’s house in Jamaica. Following on from my undergrad, I then went on to do additional courses including business management and a material and chemical conversion course.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

As an entrepreneur, I’ve seen a lot of what goes on in and outside many places of work & I could definitely say that the pandemic is and will continue to be a big impact on all our lives, across the world. We have all got into a routine of working from home, not actually needing to face-to-face or hand-to-hand socialization with each other and this definitely disrupted retail employers that’s strive of customer service and having an genuine journey/ experience when walking through their stores.

Another big distribution will be technology. The worlds technology is evolving as we speak. The human touch & experience may die down in 10–15 years.

This pandemic has taught us that inclusion can be possible, as we no longer had a need to work from the office, travel or commute, those who may not have had access to jobs due to physical or mental disability are now met with opportunity to get into jobs and access to new job offers. As an employer, this is what we need to see as we progress into the next generation of employees.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

Whether you choose to go to college or not, it is important to have a plan. If you aren’t going to college, what else are you planning on doing to better yourself, improve your knowledge or grow into where you need to be. Please note, those millionaires and billionaires had help. They may not have gone to college but they had high powered connections and they knew how to use their network, which leads me to my next point, utilise those connections, use your networks and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

I think there will be a gap in the market for skilled labourers especially in the cities where corporate jobs are seen as more “lucrative” I think the pandemic has shown that people no longer see the linear job market in which they have to perform at the determent of their own mental health. Therefore, job seekers are going to be looking at other benefits that jobs offer, not just, pay, but their policies toward the well being of their staff. We may find job seekers are “fussier” when they are looking for a job they may want.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

There are two sides of this, whilst the industry may be going into automation, this opens up a lot of opportunities for engineers, technicians and others to work to create programs for these machines as well as repairing them. I do believe that it would be impossible for everything in those industries would be fully automated. There is always a human element needed to every industry and we as humans need this.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

I can definitely see this trend continuing, the hybrid model will continue, throughout the workspace. Corporates have already adopted this model currently now we are slowly easing out of lockdown, and I suspect offices will no longer be at full capacity for the foreseeable future.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Aforementioned, I truly believe that we have learned three main things.

1. Working from home is possible, and as a result inclusion is possible.

2. Everyone needs access to the internet. We have seen now, whilst working from home, that access to the internet is crucial to having a productive work day, and there were employers offering that to their staff in order to achieve higher output.

3. It doesn’t matter who you are, seeing people face to face is extremely important. When we don’t interact with other human beings, this is detrimental to our mental health. This is why I believe that no industry will ever be fully automated.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employers have seen the shift in attitude toward work by both generations and during this pandemic. Employees now know their rights and are refusing to work without opportunity to grown and develop. Theses days its not hard finding talent, the main challenge is retaining talent, as they have so many options available to them. I think employees will find it hard to go for those jobs, talent is everywhere but finding an employer that treats you right and has multiple benefits, will be flooded with potential employees and competition will always be high.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

The pandemic made people aware of just how important certain overlooked jobs are, like the cashier at the supermarket, or the attendant at a petrol station. Even teachers got a newfound appreciation from parents as they got to watch them do their incredible work in real time, trying to wrangle the attention span of little ones remotely.

All of these jobs are critical to the function of society, and yet they are barely paid a liveable wage in many first world countries. When the world shut down in the initial weeks of the pandemic, before government benefits had kicked in, many workers struggled to make ends meet as they’d been living paycheck to paycheck prior to lockdown. Many workers were put in a position where they had to risk personal safety and viral exposure because they couldn’t afford to choose otherwise. Even with the furlough scheme, there wasn’t enough to help some workers in essential businesses.

I think more schemes and programs to increase wages for those in essential businesses as well as recognizing the safety of these workers is paramount to societal success.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

That the future generations are always more improved than the past. They are the pioneers that make changes to adapt for the way the “old world” has always been. I am optimistic because I know that the future generations make choices in ways we could never imagine. In 10 years there will be jobs for inventions that don’t currently exist and that to me is scarily beautiful.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

This gap is something that I believe is inevitable, however, I think this is the time to train people to be ready for when job opportunities open up again. One of the biggest things, that we can take away from the pandemic, is the fact that many people have started their own businesses and entrepreneurship is at an all-time high, and we as humans are resilient and adaptive to change. Therefore, even with the job losses, there are always opportunities for people to thrive.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Emerging businesses from the pandemic, it’s known that in times of adversity, many adapt and overcome. In fact half million new businesses have started from January 2021 alone. https://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/mckinsey/featured%20insights/leadership/the%20next%20normal%20arrives%20trends%20that%20will%20define%202021%20and%20beyond/the-next-normal-arrives-trends-that-will-define-2021-and-beyond-final.pdf?shouldIndex=false Hybrid models at work, remote working. In person meetings still have their place in the office, but employees are now aware of their choice to work from home and how there is no longer a need to be in the office every day. https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/worklab/work-trend-index/hybrid-work Wellness and meditation rooms — giving people with sensory processing difficulties a place to escape, allowing workers a place for refuge in times of stress. Integrating mental wellness will be the norm in office culture soon. This has already been implemented in places like WeWork, pre pandemic and it has increased productivity and staff morale. https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2020/08/03/six-proven-benefits-of-meditation-in-the-workplace/ 4 day work weeks, this has been seen to increase the happiness of staff, in places such as Iceland. Currently it’s being investigated withing the UK to see if it boosts productivity. https://www.spica.com/blog/4-day-work-week-new-zealand-company Increase in a wider age range of the workforce. Pre pandemic, a lot of the upcoming workforce were younger people, but since lockdown, we have found older members finding jobs from home as well as being self-employed. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/ageing/articles/livinglonger/olderworkersduringthecovid19pandemic

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.” Doing a lot of things used to seem scary to me but as I got older I realised, I would never get to where I am if I don’t try and push myself. It is important to recognise whatever your goal and dream, whatever you want to do, pursue it to the highest power, try your hardest and try fearlessly.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

Michelle Obama- I want to know her perspectives on how the US and the rest of the world is affected by the political effects of the virus in both the workforce and society.

How can they further follow your work online?

Follow TwipesUK on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Purchase your Twipes, on www.twipes.co.uk

Thank you for these fantastic insights.