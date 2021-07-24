Ellen Pober Rittberg: “Have a passion”

Have a passion. It makes you think less about food than if you are bored. And it’s great if your passion prevents you from putting food into your mouth while engaging in the activity you love.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ellen Pober Rittberg.

Ellen Rittberg is an award-winning journalist, humorist and attorney who represented senior citizens and children in court for over twenty-five years. In her two humorous self-help books, Why is Grandma Naked? Caring for Your Aging Parent and 35 Things Your Teen Won’t Tell You, So I Will, she describes testing out her wellness philosophy as a caregiver to her mother and as a parent of three close-in-age children, respectively. She believes she came out on the other side with her sanity largely intact, but admits it might be best to ask her now-adult children, who have since come to realize they were guinea pigs. As a young adult, Ellen began exercising daily and eating in moderation and has maintained the same healthy weight for over forty years. In her work, she interviewed many wellness and health care professionals, and her approach crystallized around what she believes are the soundest and most sensible practices. When she is not writing, being interviewed on podcasts or, before Covid, lecturing on cruise ships and other venues, she can be found in parks and supermarkets doing mildly inappropriate things like lunges, outdated dance steps and tai chi maneuvers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory.

The first half of my childhood was spent in what was then very-unhip Brooklyn. The second half was in Roslyn, and back then, I had no concept of wellness or fitness, except that I knew it probably benefited me to walk the dog because that was my only daily exercise and my dog needed to “go.” As a young adult, I began exercising daily and I figured out how to enjoy snacks freely and not gain weight. But I also grew to understand it’s not just about weight. Wellness requires sensible eating. And when I spend a few days eating every type of food up and down the food chain, I gain weight just like the rest of the world. But those periods don’t last long because I’m not big on denial, I’m big on moderation. I don’t want to diet. If I want a cookie; I eat a cookie. I just don’t eat a thousand-calorie one.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve had several different sources of inspiration in each of the genres I write in. When I began writing humorous essays about daily life, then-New York Times humor columnist Russell Baker and syndicated columnist Erma Bombeck were my inspirations. I had beginner’s luck: one of my very first humorous essays was published in the New York Times, and they published more of my humorous essays after that. Seeing the play When You Comin’ Back, Red Ryder by Mark Medoff inspired me to become a playwright. Red Ryder was about what happens when you only talk about the life you want without trying to live it. I took the playwright’s message to heart and sent him my first play, Sabbath Elevator, unsolicited. He liked it and put me in touch with several theater directors, which led to my plays being performed. A biography of the muckraking reporter Nelly Bly inspired me to become a journalist. I began covering hard new stories and I also took photos for the Associated Press, some of which ran all over the country and expanded into writing feature pieces about family and workplace trends for major media. When I decided to pursue reporting on-air, Walter Cronkite served as my inspiration. My live show, The Changing Family, which I hosted and produced, won a prestigious award, the FOLIO award, which I was especially proud of because it beat out the entries of all three major (New York City) local affiliates, WABC, WNBC and WCBS.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Maybe it sounds hokey to say it was my fifth grade teacher, Jean Steffens, but I’ll say it. She was the first and only teacher who recognized my writing ability. That year, she made me feel brave, confident and talented. She took our class on nature walks and I wrote my first nature poem. She also set up a system wherein the really good readers in the class who had finished all the reading textbooks were allowed to read whatever we wanted. She had a lovely, soft voice and read us books aloud. Over the years, we’ve kept in touch. She came to both of my two book launches and during Covid, she watched my zoom presentations and joined in on the discussions. How wonderful is it to be told by someone other than your parents that they knew you were special when you were eleven (or at any age? We all need positive affirmation).

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Before Eddie Murphy was famous, he was the emcee at a comedy club at which I did an open mic when I was a new parent. I flopped miserably and didn’t leave the stage when someone blinked the house lights. Eddie Murphy gave me dagger eyes as I left the stage. The Takeaway: Don’t tell toilet training when performing at the same comedy club as Eddie Murphy.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

That would be Ralph Waldo Emerson: “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.” I reject the notion that people should hew to one prevailing opinion forever. For example, up until fairly recently, the idea that people can only do one thing well held sway. That never made sense to me. Why restrict ourselves? The Renaissance saw an amazing outpouring of creative output because they recognized that many of the great artists of their day were polymaths who excelled in more than one area or art form. I know I’m not Leonardo DaVinci but am drawn to, and create works in more than one genre.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve returned to lecturing both on zoom, in person and on podcasts about how to maintain wellness as a caregiver and a parent. Caregiving can be incredibly stressful. It challenges a person emotionally and physically. (I know. I did it for six years while working full time!) Parenting during Covid hasn’t been a picnic for parents or children. I try to share useful information in a funny, lighthearted way–I raised three kids, all born within three years of each other and I describe the low moments (such as when my kids threw a party when I was out of town even though I made what I thought were ironclad plans to prevent it). I also describe the many highs (which people sometimes lose sight of). I may also return to lecturing on cruise ships, but I’m not a fan of all that buffet food! My current projects include putting the finishing touches on a novel I’ve just completed. I’m also trying to arrange for live productions of two of my plays, Sci Fi and Sabbath Elevator, the former of which was performed to sold-out audiences at a 100-seat theater, the latter of which was recently performed on zoom during Covid. My plays and novel explore the concept of freedom and the high cost of the loss of it. My novel is about an orphan who despite great odds tries to break free from an abusive guardian. My full-length book of poetry, He is Walking Wider, has just been published by Kelsay Books. It’s a celebration of nature and family. I’m a firm believer in using laughter as a coping mechanism. It works! Why is Grandma Naked? Caring for Your Aging Parent basically says, laugh from the mistakes I made and learn from the quirky but practical solutions that worked for me. I’m a cheerleader of sorts in life. I say: I did it, and so can you. Here’s how. After so many elderly parents died in nursing homes and assisted living facilities during Covid, aging at home seems more attractive and feasible than other forms of residential living.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

As an attorney, I represented people on psychiatric units in mental hygiene proceedings and senior citizens in guardianship proceedings, and I also wrote reports for judges. I’ve also represented hundreds of children and parents in court. From these experiences and my own experience as a caregiver to my mother and a parent to my three kids all born within three years who are now grown, I developed theories about how to maintain mental and physical wellness even with all the stresses and challenges. When we deal with life’s thornier problems, that’s when our fitness and wellness need to be at their peak efficiency. I also know what doesn’t work from my personal experience. As a caregiver, if you decide you are going to do everything that needs doing without enlisting the help of others, you are in for some rough slogging. I know because that was the approach I took at the beginning of my caregiving stint.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

To me “healthy body weight” means that a person’s weight falls within range of what is medically acceptable, given a person’s body frame and age. It is an objective standard and it should not be based on fashion trends, the entertainment industry or fashion influencers.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are charts that our primary care doctors, nutritionists and other health care professionals use that tell what a person’s weight range should be and there are machines that ascertain what a person’s Body Mass Index (BMI) is. Those numbers don’t lie. If I recall correctly — I haven’t looked at any of those charts lately — they used to distinguish between people who had small, medium and large frames. Oddly enough (or not so oddly), it took me until I was well into my adult years for me for me to realize that I have a small frame. When I was growing up, I’d always been told by my mother when we went clothes shopping that I had to buy styles that would disguise what she thought was my ‘large rear’, which I ‘ve now come to understand, wasn’t large even by those earlier standards. It was my mother’s own weight issues.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Weight is a continuum. Morbid obesity and anorexia are life-threatening illnesses on opposite ends of that continuum. Both conditions adversely affect bodily organs and systems in major ways through time.

Obesity leads to high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, liver diseases and other conditions. If people are significantly overweight, it might do them a world of good to see a nutritionist and specialists who can advise them and/or treat them. For many people, addressing weight issues with mental health professionals is useful, as there is often a psychological component because of a family history of unhealthy eating, food scarcity, trauma or extreme illogical attitudes about weight, some of which are reinforced in the mass media.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Eating healthily nourishes and sustains both the body and the mind. Poor eating results in dips of a person’s blood sugar levels and it affects their moods. We all need protein, good fat and, I am convinced, we all need some good non-refined healthy carbohydrates. Fibrous diets with lots of good leafy greens and vegetables and some fruits unless it is contraindicated by a condition leads to greater energy and, it could be argued, greater achievement. It is well-documented that living a sedentary life coupled with unhealthy eating can shortens one’s lifespan.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1 . Exercise every single day no matter where you are, no matter what you are doing, no matter how ridiculous you look.

(Example): There are so many ways to exercise daily, from having an impromptu dance party alone in your house; finding an exercise video online; doing lunges in a local park while watching your kids play in the playground, stretching and exercising on a beach or in a park or at home. Doing lap swimming is so relaxing and healthy–the hardest part is changing into a swimsuit! If all else fails or you have an injury–I was sidelined for many months after a bad fall and there are many activities I can no longer engage in–find out from your medical practitioner if there is some form of exercise you still can safely do.

2. Walk every single day, and make sure you sweat!

Ideally, if the weather cooperates and I don’t have an injury or am in pain, I lace up my walking shoes and take a walk at a moderate but sustained pace. There have been times I have been unable to go out due to blizzards, injury or caregiver or childcare duties. And even when I exercise, I have to be sensible and realistic. If I experience leg pain while walking, I stop. Several years back, when I was my mother’s caregiver and I couldn’t leave her alone in the house, you could find me marching in place while watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and hoping that my continual thumping wouldn’t set her off. I’ve walked in shopping malls, grocery store aisles, stairwells, you name it.

3. Have a passion. It makes you think less about food than if you are bored. And it’s great if your passion prevents you from putting food into your mouth while engaging in the activity you love.

(Example): When I am writing on my computer and “in the zone,” as they say, often I am too immersed in my writing to eat. I’ve tried eating ice cream and junk food while typing and usually it gums up the (computer) works. Although, to be perfectly honest. while writing this paragraph, I ate some popcorn and now I’m trying to extract a small popcorn kernel stuck between the letters “u” and “I.” )

4. When you’re on the go, be prepared and bring healthy snacks with you.

(Example): I get hungry often. Maybe I have a fast metabolism, maybe it’s because I’m getting older and an older body requires food on a more frequent basis than a younger body, but the important thing is, I never go out without a bag of nuts and at least one fruit with me. I never know when my hunger alarm will go off and I hate having to hit snack vending machines which have mostly unhealthy offerings (which I will eat, if all else fails.) It’s not fun or attractive to be rooting around for food in public places. I know. I’ve done it.

5. Don’t wait too long to eat. If you’re over-hungry you’re going to overeat.

(Example): I’m a small boned person, although I am of average height. There’s only so much capacity my hungry stomach has. But when I get over-hungry I forget that and I end up overeating, working my way up and down the food chain until I’ve eaten practically every healthy and unhealthy food group in my refrigerator. You don’t want to be with me at such times. It’s not pretty, particularly when I’m scarfing down an ungodly amount of food too fast (which I always do when I am over-hungry.) At least I chew with my mouth closed, or at least I think I do!

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Set a realistic weight range goal for your body type that puts you in the healthy weight range. Don’t pick only one number because if you have a bad day or a few bad days, you’ll end up getting mad and disgusted with yourself and instead of getting back on track, you might tell yourself, what the heck, you may as well have a multi-day binge fest before trying the opposite extreme, denying yourself all pleasures. You’re not going to be able to maintain your weight that way, eating poorly and then beating up on yourself, and then not caring and finally trying to crawl back on the wagon. Until the next cycle.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I think when people cut out whole food groups from their diet, they are destined to fail. I’m a firm believer that healthy eating begins with eating all the food groups and that means legumes and beans, and if your stomach can tolerate it, wheat products that are the heathy kind. Having fat in your diet is essential and having some of an avocado each day is good, as is having some olive oil or other healthy fat. Many yo-yo dieters cut out all their carbs, only to fine they can’t stay in the same target weight range they set for themselves. Healthy carbs is not an oxymoron. Remember: vegetable, fruit and many fibrous foods are carbs.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Many of us grew up with now-antiquated ideas about food either from our own parents or based upon what the prevailing “wisdom” was at the time. When I grew up, I thought that all fats, nuts and legumes were bad for me because we never had any in the house, and we ate lots of red meat. How wrong and unhealthy, I’ve long since learned. We also were taught to deny ourselves certain foods that give us pleasure. I personally eat some refined sugar and I happen to like a sweet or a cookie (and sometimes more than one on a bad day). By not denying myself these pleasures, I am able to successfully eat what I want in moderation, and I don’t have to diet. I also eat a piece of dark chocolate 70 percent cacao at least several times a week and sometimes I cut the bitterness by eating it either with some nuts or berries.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

As a mature adult, I’ve learned some important things from nutritionists and endocrinologists. One is that we shouldn’t eat past a certain hour of the night. It takes a certain amount of time for the stomach to digest food and therefore we shouldn’t be eating past two and a half hours or so before bed time, but if we do, there are certain do’s and don’ts about what we should eat. Eating a piece of an apple with a small quantity of peanut butter or almond butter is way better than eating junk food. Also, sometimes we eat when we’re tired, even though we know we’re not really hungry. The better way is to re-close that plastic bag full of empty calorie food we’re contemplating eating, and then we can feel good about just going to sleep. One nutritionist told me that the hour we go to bed is important and that after twelve midnight our blood sugars spike if we are still up.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Wellness is so important for all of us, as I have met readers and done interviews, I love inspiring people to both care for others and themselves. My first humorous self-help book revolved around how to raise teenagers (and stay relatively sane) and my recent book focuses on caring for an elderly loved one. People give so much to others — and it’s so important to stay healthy, physically and mentally.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to meet Maria Shriver because she has used her voice to do so much positive work in the world related to Alzheimer’s. She’s an amazing journalist and we would have a lot to talk about.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is https://ellenrittberg.com.

My email is [email protected].

My social media handles are:

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ellenrittberg/

Twitter https://twitter.com/ellen_rittberg

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ellenrittbergauthor

Linked In: https://linkedin.com/in/ellen-pober-rittberg3a747510/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.