Ellen Notbohm of ‘The River by Starlight’: “I could tell you countless stories from autism families around the world”

An award-winning author in both fiction and nonfiction, Ellen Notbohm’s work has informed, delighted, and guided millions in more than twenty-five languages. In addition to her internationally renowned classic Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew and the acclaimed historical novel The River by Starlight, her articles and columns on such diverse subjects as history, genealogy, baseball, writing and community affairs have appeared in major publications and captured audiences on every continent. Explore her work at https://ellennotbohm.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Like most children, I didn’t fully appreciate what my parents instilled in me until well into adulthood. My father was a forester who relished working in the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest, and my mother was a physical therapist loved working with children with cerebral palsy. Both were the grandchildren of immigrants, and both were deeply affected by WWII, my dad serving in the Army overseas and my mother losing her 20-year-old fighter pilot brother. Both were devoted readers and arts-goers. My father had a deep reverence for history, wrote extensively on many topics, and volunteered in many capacities in the community. These were the influences around me as I grew up, but it wasn’t until mid-life and parenthood that my own circumstances called me to draw upon these influences.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I opened Eric Schlosser’s Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal (2001) as an omnivore and closed it as a vegetarian. The description of the meatpacking industry’s abusive treatment of its workers was more than I could bear. Especially in my first meatless decade, nearly everyone assumed I had chosen it out of a love for animals. Most didn’t know what to make of my statement that no, it was a love of humans that drove my decision. That doesn’t mean I don’t care about animals. When I became involved with the autism community, I read the works of Temple Grandin, most notably Thinking in Pictures, and became even more resolute when I learned of the heartless handling of animals in the stockyards.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of my more hilarious mistakes an author-parent was assuming that my children would like the same books I liked as a child. My older son disabused me of this one memorable day when he came to me with a Curious George book dangling from his thumb and finger-like an eel. “The Man in the Yellow Hat is a POACHER,” he declared furiously. “That’s another word for ANIMAL SMUGGLER.” He pointed to the text — George is happy living in Africa, The Man with the Yellow Hat trapped him, “popped him into a bag” and removed him from his native habitat. “What a LOSER,” my son continued. “He probably couldn’t bag an elephant, so he thought, why not a baby monkey?!” Several years later, my younger son rejected the books as well, noting with disgust that The Man in the Yellow Hat was a negligent parent, always leaving George unattended in places where he was sure to get into trouble and cause property damage.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

When my son was diagnosed with autism 25 years ago, it didn’t take long for me to become thoroughly appalled at the uninformed and unkind stereotypes that lumped all autistic children into a single monolithic group of “problem” kids who needed to be “cured.” The common thinking was that they were all behavior problems, headbangers and hand flappers, had “obsessive” interests, were all math geniuses and computer wizzes. They didn’t want friends, couldn’t empathize, didn’t have emotions, were clumsy. None of these things were true of my son, so at that tenacious teacher’s urging, I wrote my book outlining ten characteristics often found in autistic children, and I wrote it in a way that hadn’t been done before — from the child’s perspective, asking adults in their lives to adjust their own perspectives to better understand, communicate with, learn from and teach them. In the years since the first edition was published in 2005, I’ve received thousands of emails from families the world over, telling me exactly that — how they’d been able to shift their ingrained perspectives and forge new and joyous bonds with their autistic family members and students. This global connectivity means everything to me. Autism crosses all borders: political, socioeconomic, gender, culture, race, generational.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The most interesting story might be about that word itself.

“Interesting,” “fun,” and “delicious” are individual opinions, as illustrated by my conversation with a dad and his autistic daughter. Dad confided to me, “I’ve tried to engage her, but everything she likes to do is boring.” Separately, the little girl told me, “I’d like to spend more time with Dad but everything he likes to do is so boring.”

This is a theme that comes up in many stories parents tell me. Another exasperated parent told me he simply couldn’t engage his son, ending with “I’ve taken him to every sporting event I can think of.” I reminded him gently of the definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Instead of continuing to do something that clearly didn’t work, he might try asking his son what he’d like to do. “If his answer doesn’t appeal to you,” I told him, “you’ll have some idea of why he doesn’t engage with your chosen activities.” It was light bulb moment for that parent, and I love those moments, those shaky smiles, because I knew that family was one their way to happier times.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

My son had a very gifted early childhood special education teacher. Before his year in her classroom was out, she told me that I was not a typical autism parent and that I must, simply must, write a book. I told her yes, of course, and I’ll out for the Olympic decathlon too. She romped me for the next seven years until I finally began submitting short articles to magazines, one of which was picked up by Autism Asperger’s Digest, which led to a partnership the editor that which led to the writing of my books. Eighteen years later, I’m still writing a column for AAD and my books have been published in more than twenty-five languages around the world. I could never have dreamed that my message would travel so far for so long. But it speaks to the timelessness of the stories and the perspectives I bring to the page.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I could tell you countless stories from autism families around the world. But my historical novel The River by Starlight has had impact as well. It deals with maternal mental illness in the early days of the 20th century, a subject and time virtually never explored in fiction with any depth. Within days of its publication, I received a message from a woman on the other side of the world. The book reflected her own story, she told me, adding that it was also her mother’s story and her grandmother’s story, and that “Nothing, not medication, two years of therapy, specialists and doctors has been as healing as your amazing book and brave Annie.”

That one will stay with me forever.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Let’s first define “the root of the problem” as being the necessity of society recognizing the value of all members of community and striving for equity over quality. Equality means everyone gets the same treatment and resources. Equity means everyone gets what they need. It’s the very essence of “fairness.” An inclusive society works to help those with disabilities and mental illness lead the most meaningful and productive lives possible. It recognizes that “special education” isn’t special; it’s education, period. That children don’t choose to be autistic and don’t need to be cured, but with the right guidance throughout childhood can, like anyone else, apply their skills and talents to a useful role in community. My son is proud of being a college graduate, a worker, a voter, a taxpayer — all things that some would have said people like him would never do. So here are some things politicians, educators, and community can and should do:

1. First of all, address child hunger. The National Institutes of Health report that young children from food-insecure households are two-thirds more likely to be at risk of developmental problems than those from households with enough to eat. Without adequate nutrition, children can’t learn, can’t “behave,” can’t meet their full potential.

2. Allocate money for sensory makeovers of classrooms. Noise, visual clutter, smells, textures, and proximity issues can make learning almost impossible for some autistic kids. We’re seeing how many autistic children have fared better with online learning at home during the pandemic than they did in the classroom. Sensory issues are a big part of this, and sensory classroom accommodations benefit all kids, not just those with autism.

3. Bring back curricula in independent living skills, and the trades. The majority of teens won’t use advanced algebra, but all will need consumer math — literacy in salary/benefit calculations, household budgeting, savings, investments, responsible use of credit, how to buy a car and rent an apartment, how to calculate a discount. Trades are necessary to society, and many autistic students have narrow interests but may be highly skilled in a particular area. We need to encourage employment and independence, in whatever degree possible, through all sectors of community. This includes urging and empowering employers to create jobs for teen and adult autistic workers, full- or part-time. Provide a short workshop, online tutorial or reading links and a consultant who will help them design simple accommodations that will allow the employee with autism to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the workplace.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership starts with being willing and able to: listen more than talk, listen objectively even to that which you don’t want to, learn more than preach, consider all abilities as having a valuable place in community, and to push for equity over equality.

Leadership also demands the willingness to put the needs of the many above self-interest. Too many leaders today are the antithesis of this, but I’ve also seen many leaders whose love for their work allows them to step aside gracefully when the time comes that the need for new leadership, new skill sets are indicated.

And leadership means recognizing that your team is only as strong as its weakest link, and having the self-confidence to hire and encourage people who are perhaps smarter and more capable than you in their area of subject expertise. I always enjoyed that part of my corporate career, mentoring young people — and now mentoring emerging writers — and watching them grow. And the best school principals we had were the ones who hired the best candidates they could and them let them teach to their strengths. The strength of the teams under those leaders was something that benefitted every child, every staff member, every parent.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I can’t think of anything that falls in that category. Each increment of the journey was a necessary and valuable learning experience for me; I needed to live those challenges in order to be able to write credibly about them, and to connect on an authentic level to others who needed to share their thoughts and experiences with me. Besides, do we really listen to that kind of advice at the start of such a monumental, years-long undertaking? It’s like Glinda telling Dorothy she always had the power (to go back to Kansas). When the Scarecrow asks, “Then why didn’t you tell her before?”, Glinda replies, “Because she wouldn’t have believed me. She had to learn it for herself.” It did help that I have deep innate curiosity and jumped right in to asking a million questions of the many wonderful teachers, therapists and other guiding individuals around us right from the start. So I wasn’t riding the whitewater of the terrifying unknown alone, although I certainly had my knife-to-the-heart moments of despair and doubt. That’s inevitable in the human condition, and something I knew I had to go through, not around.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Margaret Meade’s “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Henry David Thoreau’s “What people say you cannot do, you try and find that you can.”

I won’t deny it’s great to have written a book that’s touched countless people worldwide. But I feel most deeply connected when I’m communicating with others one on one. Whether it’s helping a heartbroken parent find hope, leading a skeptic to more empathetic perspective, facilitating a discussion among people seeking ideas and solutions, or cheering on the child whose tenacious incremental progress inspires me, I find that I don’t need to “go viral” to “change the world.” No superpowers needed or wanted here. Making a difference one mind at a time can feel huge.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There’s no one I’d rather have a private breakfast with than my granddaughter. She’s at the emerging-talker stage, when it can be very hard for a toddler to hold their own in a jabbering group of older children and adults. There’s no telling what she might say one-on-one, and since her generation is our future, her opinion matters a great deal to me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website features two blogs, excerpts from all my books, super-fun “Where in the World?” photo galleries, reviews, interviews, and newsletter sign-up. My Facebook page is Ellen Notbohm, Author. We have lively discussions with readers/followers from more than forty countries. And I’m on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

