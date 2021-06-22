Elle MacLeman: “Collagen production and evolution of our skin cells”

Collagen production and evolution of our skin cells

Those people who sleep for the recommended number of hours each night are more likely to repair their bodies after each day, than those who consistently skip this figure. Research has linked sleep to human growth hormone. This hormone is responsible for ramping up collagen levels with the muscles. So an athlete will be stronger and perform more effectively if he gets enough sleep every night.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Elle MacLeman.

Elle is a biochemist, who has 10 years’ experience working in the skincare and beauty industry. Elle is currently the head technical writer for The Derm Review. The Derm Review is a site dedicated to providing in-depth information about skincare ingredients and skincare related topics that is backed by scientific research.

Of course, so I have worked in the skincare and beauty industry for over 10 years. I have worked in roles that have allowed me to understand the specific needs of clients and issues that they have with deciphering skincare products and problems that they face with their skin.

Coming from a background in biochemistry I have a somewhat unique perspective into how skincare products work, how they may benefit your skin and how to use them. What drives my work in this industry is the need for science and research to be understandable and accessible to everyone.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I was actually working as a skincare consultant and found that so many of the people that came in were at a loss for how to maintain and look after their skin. Many of my clients were confused and often disheartened trying to understand skincare and how it may work for them. I just felt there wasn’t enough clear and researched information out there for people to access easily.

Much of the information that can be found either doesn’t focus on the science and research, or is hard to understand. I felt that fusing my love of skincare, my understanding of the industry, and my background in biochemistry could really help to address some of these common issues.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

My expertise lies in biochemistry, in particular, how the body works and the how behind skincare products and routines. While I am not a sleep specialist or sleep scientist, research is my bread and butter. Your skin, as the largest organ, is repaired at night, and sleep is one of the most important things to keep your skin functioning well and looking good.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book ‘The Body Keeps the Score: Mind, Brain and Body Transformation of Trauma’ by Bessel Van Der Kolk is a book that had a significant impact on me and probably trajectory career as well.

The Body Keeps the Score is a book about the effects of stress and trauma on the body, the book is researched and quite an engaging read.

However, what I think really had an impact on me was to see science presented in an accessible and thoughtful way and to see how it engaged so many people. The book helped me to make the link between my love of science communication, my love of skincare and health and the potential to improve science communication in the skincare industry.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

One that comes to mind, which may be somewhat topical here, is to not worry too much about what is yet to happen, focus on what is achievable and important in the now.

I feel if you focus too much on things you want to do, where you want to be and how to get there, you end up becoming focused on the goal and not what you need to do to get there.

I think this has been a life lesson I have enjoyed living out; you learn so much more along the way.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

For healthy skin, an adult should be looking to get around 7–9 hours each night. The skin has evolved to rejuvenate during sleep with new cells forming everyday. The skin is also highly sensitive to stress hormones. Stress hormones such as cortisol can be produced when your body isn’t getting enough sleep. You may have noticed your skin breaking out or appearing dull after late nights or stressful periods in your life. Getting 7–9 hours of sleep each night is super important for your health and the health of your skin.

It’s important for your skin across all ages, but children and teenagers tend to need more sleep as they are still growing, this includes their skin! I would encourage teenagers, children and parents to listen to their bodies when it comes to sleep, your body usually knows what is best in terms of rest.

Older sleepers generally need 7–8 hours, as we age our body clock gradually changes. Sleep hormones are released earlier in the day. This is why many older sleepers benefit from naps and often wake up earlier than other age groups. Many older people may find it difficult to get to sleep, so setting up a nightly routine that starts nice and early in the evening is a good way to make sure you’re getting enough sleep.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10 PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

It is actually more about consistency than anything else. As long as you are going to sleep and waking up at similar times each day, your body will adjust its rhythm. Your sleep cycles are mediated by the circadian rhythm which is essentially your body clock, based on this clock your body will produce sleep hormones like melatonin to aid in sleepiness and quality of sleep.

One of the tricky things about this rhythm is that it is quite easily disrupted and can take a few weeks to settle back into that rhythm. That is why consistency is so important to getting good quality sleep that helps you feel refreshed and keeps your skin looking healthy.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Getting enough sleep and ensuring you get good quality sleep through sleep hygiene and routine can do so much for your overall health. However, in terms of your skin, sleep can help improve skin health in a number of ways:

Brighter, more radiant skin — A good night’s rest will reduce the level of stress hormones like cortisol, helping with skin (and your stress levels!) Less noticable fine lines and wrinkles — sleep gives your body time to replenish collagen.

Reduced acne and clearer skin — sleep helps to support the healthy functioning of the skin. Some studies have suggested a link between poor sleep quality and acne severity.

Plumper skin — increased sleep helps the body produce more key skin components including elastin and hyaluronic acid.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes! Many people spend hundreds on expensive skincare products but aren’t getting a good night’s sleep, so their effectiveness is reduced. Sleep may help products work better by reducing the stress, the severity of wrinkles, puffiness, and redness in the first place; it “sets the foundation” for skincare products to do their work.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

With phones often in our hands at bedtime, or right next to our beds, it’s likely more difficult to sleep now than in previous decades. Creating a good nightly routine without your screen is so important to getting a good night’s sleep, especially when blue light from screens can impact your melatonin levels and as a result, disrupt your sleep. A nightly routine can also help you to switch off from the day and separate sleep from work.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Here are the 5 biggest benefits of sleep for your skin and body:

Less visible wrinkles

As a skincare biochemist I’ve read numerous studies on this topic. Sleep and aging are very much interconnected. Sleep deprivation has been associated with increased signs of skin aging such as fine lines, reduced elasticity and even disruption of the skin’s natural barrier.

Boosted immune system

The skin’s natural barrier is part of your immune system health. Studies have suggested that lack of quality sleep may reduce the effectiveness and resilience of your skin barrier. Therefore, sleep will have a positive impact on your general wellbeing and in particular your health.

Less acne

Sleep rejuvenates your skin just as the athlete strengthens their body each night. The reason lies in the naturally outward movement of fresh skin cells up to the skin’s surface. This prevents any grease or excess sebum oil blocking your pores. So the person who sleeps better may also have better functioning skin than one who has a broken sleep pattern.

Less fatigued skin

Your skin will heal itself quicker with 7–9 hours of sleep, just as your body needs sleep to restore itself from the strains of the day.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

In terms of skincare, it’s best to take off your make-up before having a nap. Naps can be super useful and give your body that extra bit of rest that it is craving. Try to limit your naps to 20–60 minutes so that you don’t enter into a full sleep cycle and end up feeling groggy when you wake. Another little tip would be make sure to drink enough water before and after your nap so that you don’t end up feeling parched.

I think I would probably say Hyram Yarbro (skincare with Hyram). He seems like a beautiful soul with a passion for skincare, and he’s doing some really unique things for the industry. I think we could share so much knowledge with each other!

As the head technical writer for The Derm Review you can find me discussing all things skincare, skin products and healthy routines there.

