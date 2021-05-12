Elle Bradley-Cox of scarlettabbott: “Own your narrative”

When I interview women, I often have to convince them to own their narrative and tell their story. It’s usually not as hard work to help men realize this! Authenticity matters, so make sure you show up and speak with your own voice with what’s meaningful to you.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elle Bradley-Cox.

Elle is passionate about bringing storytelling and strategy together to drive more purposeful and empowering content. She writes, podcasts and films with global clients, helping transform their internal communications channels, harness the power of citizen journalism and break through the barriers of taboo topics, lifting front-line opinion onto leadership agendas.

During her 12 years at the John Lewis Partnership, Elle won an award for outstanding contribution to internal journalism and pioneered a disruptive communications trial.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I came to writing later in my career than I wanted, simply because I couldn’t see any career where I’d get paid to be a writer that wasn’t in a niche industry that promotes from within. Academia wasn’t the right fit for me, so I walked out of university two years in; hugely disappointing my mum and making life ten times harder for myself. But I’m a scrapper. I don’t know if that word translates to the US but it basically means you can’t keep me down.

I was dressing models and hanging decorations for a living at a British department store, when the person who wrote our weekly in-house magazine took a period of time off with ill health. As the weeks went by, I helped the other internal journalists from around the country cover, and the more they thanked me for unearthing the stories they knew nothing about, the more I thought, ‘I can do this — and I’m thriving’. The prospect of cold calling a highly accomplished editor I’d never met and asking him to take a chance on me took a lot of soul-searching, but I did it, and it was the decision that changed my life.

He had so much respect for me; that I’d already been proactively sourcing stories and images to help the cover team and that I’d found the nerve to reach out to him and present myself. Every day since then I’ve learned more about writing and honed my craft, starting as a cub reporter and then working my way up to my current role as a senior writer and editor.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Every interview is the most interesting story. Each person I meet has a new perspective and different passions. I’m not so interested in what they’ve achieved, but I’m fascinated in why they’ve done it. That’s a hard question for most people to answer; we don’t reflect on our motivations much.

One of my stand-out interviews was in the height of the Black Lives Matter movement last June. I wept with this woman as she unveiled the racism she’d lived with — I’ve never lost control like that in an interview, but I’d never heard such raw pain. What spoke to me was her family’s suffering came from the hands of other humans. How can we continue to ignore such injustice?

I believe that internal communicators can change the world — we’re at the heart of every business and can reach so many different lives with our messages. If you can share a story that makes someone change their mind, or that helps somebody feel brave enough to share theirs, you’ve done something really powerful.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m a procrastinator (aren’t all writers?) and I’m my own worst enemy. You only learn by failing — and you need to get organised, fast.

I remember sitting at my desk in my first solo role, with half an hour to go to my print deadline — and I’d not filled my back page. I was in full-on fear mode. Then my editor rang me, and I begged him, “Help! I need a story. Anything!”

He reminded me I’d been nominated for something and assured me that people would find it interesting. Despite me crying out in horror, “No one will want to read that!”, he said, “You’ve got 20 minutes. Why are you wasting time arguing?”

I then got to my first appraisal when my boss said to me: “Who puts themselves on the back of their own magazine? Bigheaded, much?”. I cringed and died inside. I’ve never done it again and it now takes a lot for me to talk about myself. Being part of Staffbase’s recent panel discussion for International Women’s Day, was a nervous ‘head above the parapet’ moment, even though it’s a topic I’m extremely passionate about. I spend a lot more time immersed in other people’s stories than my own.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think it’d be my first editor, Garin Auld. He taught me the solid working practices of a journalist: graft, curiosity — an ear and an eye for a story — and following up. He inspired my work ethic and was the person who spotted I could write features — and he believed I had talent when I didn’t believe it myself. He remains the best editor I’ve worked with — a wonderful man.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Nothing worth having is ever easy. I’ve never made it easy for myself, leaving university and following the path less travelled. If I’d stayed, sure, it might have been a lot easier for me — but then I wouldn’t have the work ethic I do.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I’d say self-belief, a lack of allyship and having the right support network.

Every man in the workplace has the chance to be an amazing source of support to women, but not all of them take it. I’ve been lucky — every man who’s helped me along in my career has done it because they’ve seen something in me, whether that’s my expertise, drive or motivation. I know that’s not the same experience for many other women who struggle to find their fit and belong at work.

I genuinely believe that life is about making amazing connections with people. And as someone who’s definitely struggled with my own self-belief, if you’ve got somebody who is either in a position of power or is supremely confident (without being arrogant) that you can aspire to and whom you respect, they can help bring out your sense of self-confidence. I also think age and experience has a lot to do with it. I didn’t find my voice properly until I hit 30 and cared less about what people thought about me.

If you’re a senior male colleague in a position of power, mentoring or showing your support or praise for someone who’s still finding their voice can make a real difference. Naturally, finding strong female role models to look up to is incredibly powerful too, it’s just a shame that’s not always so easy in some industries.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

When I interview women, I often have to convince them to own their narrative and tell their story. It’s usually not as hard work to help men realise this! Authenticity matters, so make sure you show up and speak with your own voice with what’s meaningful to you.

For example, if I speak to a female business leader, a lot of the conversation will focus on their career history and who helped them get there — not their own drive, determination and ambition that got them to that point. *checks own career story for evidence*

When we tell great stories, we better define ourselves. Our narrative can be a great inspiration to others, while also boosting our own confidence as we reflect.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

There’s always more that businesses can do to help boost those in the minority.

But, needless to say, change doesn’t happen overnight. Here are some of the things that individuals and businesses can do to accelerate progress:

Confidence. It’s taken me years to build my confidence. And even now, it can be knocked over with a passing comment. If you know someone who’s excellent but doesn’t know it, tell them. Keep your feedback constructive and help them grow at their own pace with the right nudges to guide them. Own your narrative. Your background, story and identity are wholly yours. It’s what makes you authentic, but it’s also your unique selling point. Telling that story is essential — not just for you, but to help others, too. Don’t be afraid to tout your background, your experience and what drives you. Empathy. It’s a great trait, but essential in communications. Putting yourself in other people’s shoes is invaluable — whether you’re speaking to a part-time checkout colleague, a road-digger, or a CEO. It’s how you’ll unearth those authentic stories that resonate. A little consideration can go a long way when trying to boost individuals to see beyond what’s comfortable. Fail fast. If you’re an ambitious professional climbing the ranks, or someone who can support those doing so, you’ll know the value of iteration. Whether you’re looking to learn something new, or try something different, you’ll learn best through failure. But remember that while you grow when outside your comfort zone, it’s important not to stray too far from it. You need your colleagues and peers to help you feel like you can fail safely and bounce back quickly. Be bold. There are always gaps in your employee population that could be filled by someone you’d possibly never consider. Be transparent about your gaps and open to possibilities from outside your usual talent pool. If you couple that with a bold voice on why diversity and inclusion matters and blend it into your teams, your work and your business — you’ll be an inspiration for other businesses to look up to.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It’d have to be Tina Brown — extraordinary journalist, columnist and living legend. To become editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine at just 25, and then move on to lead Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, what ambition! Her Vanity Fair Diaries are an excellent insight into the ruthless world of magazine journalism in the eighties. I’d ask her how she’s kept her flame burning despite so many people trying to blow it out.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can always follow me on LinkedIn or check out our scarlettabbott podcast World Changers, which I’m proud to host, for more insight on the big topics affecting the world of work.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.