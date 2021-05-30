Ella Mika: “Don’t carve your lines into your memory”

You can go for a long period of time in the entertainment industry with auditioning and not getting a part. I was blessed by not having to spend too long auditioning to get a good part, but I still went through about 1 1/2 to 2 years or so of auditioning without getting a part and sometimes I would get really discouraged. Now I know that everything happens in its own time and that whatever is meant to happen will happen, so it is completely okay to go through periods of time without getting much.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ella Mika.

Ella Mika is taking over screens nationwide as she stars in TBS’ “CHAD.” The sure-to-be hit comedy features SNL alum, Nasim Pedrad who created, wrote, and executive produced the show. Ella stars as “Niki”, ‘Chad’s’ younger, popular sister, that often bickers with her dorky brother at school and in family settings. ‘Chad’ (Nasim Pedrad) is on a mission to become popular using every trick in the book, all while the two endure their mother’s new dating life and reconcile with cultural identity. Ella also can be seen alongside Margot Robbie in BIRDS OF PREY.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My pleasure! I came to America, specifically Hollywood, as an immigrant when I was one years old with my mom and dad. We were able to have the opportunity to get to come to America by winning the lottery for the green card. My parents didn’t know the language growing up which made me determined to learn it myself in order to make things easier for us. Watching cartoons was the easiest and most effective way I was able to learn the language quickly which made me happy as I could have fun while I learned and helped my family. It was difficult for us to settle and feel like we belonged as we had no family here in America, so we were on our own. We also moved to America right as the Great Depression of 2008 hit which made finding jobs so much more difficult for my parents. However, my parents always pushed through and made sure I never felt anything was wrong. We stayed in a one-bedroom apartment for a few years until we had my sister and were able to afford to move to a better home in a different city. Moving cities was a bit difficult as well since I had to leave all my friends and start over again in a new school with new people but now, I feel as though it was for the better.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My dad used to be an actor and sometimes I went to work with him to see the behind-the-scenes of moviemaking. I saw how intricate the process was and it interested me. I loved watching the actors who really sparked some curiosity in me about how life as an actress would be. I would go home and search up the behind-the-scenes of my favorite movies or shows and just watch in awe at how wonderful the actors did their jobs. I think what really pulled me most into acting was thinking about how beautiful it would be to do something I truly enjoy and love doing as a living while also being able to entertain others and if I am able, provide a source of happiness.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that happened to me since I began my career might be my first experience with fake blood on the set of Birds of Prey. It was a really sticky liquid that we used to resemble fake blood for one scene, and it had to be splattered all over me and my clothes. My set mom and dad also had to be splattered in blood and then piled on top of me so that caused some of the blood to drip and spread. After we were done filming the scene, the hair and makeup team and I realized that there was fake blood both in my ears and all over my hair. It was like thick syrup, so it was a struggle to get it all out, but they successfully got it out of my ears. However, my hair was the hardest part. They worked for at least an hour to try and get as much out of my hair as possible, and I had to go home and shower a few times before it was fully out. That experience really opened my eyes a bit to what working on some serious but fun projects could be like.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was quite new to acting when I got my first call back. It’s actually I think the funniest and most stressful story. Most callback auditions use the same script as in the first audition. However, this was not the case with this particular callback! I went to the audition as usual and was feeling very confident as it was a callback and I had felt they liked me. As I was sitting next to another girl that was getting ready to audition, I noticed that her sides looked different, so I went back to my email and opened up the email I had gotten from my manager that had the sides attached for the callback. That’s when I had realized that there were completely different sides that we had to read for the audition which is what made the panic kick in. To make things better, the girl next to me was called in to audition and I was given a five-minute warning until it was my turn. To make things worse, I quickly realized that there were 3 or 4 monologues I had in the sides full of difficult words to remember. As I mentioned it was a callback, but I wasn’t about to give up, so I gathered up my nerves and started to memorize everything as quickly as possible. The funniest part to me is that right after that callback they gave me another callback. It was a good experience because it helped me get used to memorizing things on the spot which came in handy on my new show “CHAD” quite a bit, but it also taught me to always check my sides and double-check everything.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just recently finished working on my favorite project so far, “CHAD,” which is premiering on April 6th of this year on TBS. It was such an exciting project to film, and it was full of the most talented and kind people. I think it’s such a unique project and I honestly have not seen any TV shows of the sort, so I think Nasim and TBS did such a great job with the making of it. We also finished the filming of the show during the pandemic so that was another exciting and unusual experience and the process of filming it overall was just so beautifully done that I think it will remain one of my favorite projects for a while.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Acting is similar but also very different compared to other careers. Just like any career, you have to go through the lows and the “failures” to get to the highs and good. However, unlike most careers, acting has a lot more “failure” throughout the process. I don’t necessarily like to call it failure and here’s why. As we “fail”, we learn things along the way. Whatever it is, whether it is not to give up or to be more confident, we learn from it. Those that understand this are also able to use this “failure” and what they learned from it to further motivate themselves to greatness. So at the end of the day, are you really failing if you’re learning and improving? This is why if you truly love and enjoy something and it brings you happiness, you have to go through some of the struggles and keep in mind that they are only helping you to become better. No one judges another person for becoming better so if you have a fear of judgement, think of it that way.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity is crucial in the entertainment industry because stories are supposed to reflect real life. Entertainment has an impact on people, especially younger children. Oftentimes audiences get upset as they don’t see their culture, race, or religion, represented much and it’s understandable. People want to be able to relate to the characters they see on screen and when there are none they can look forward to, they stop watching. This is both bad for the entertainment industry and for the audience as the people are left with nothing they want to watch. It also affects diverse actors whose jobs and recognition depend on this. By having different characters that different people can enjoy, connect with, relate, or be represented by, we are left with both sides being happy. This is also why I love how inclusive and diverse the cast of “CHAD” is. The cast has many diverse actors with different looks, religions, races… which I think people are going to really love.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Number 1: Confidence is key. The more confident I was as I stepped into an audition, the more likely I was to not mess up and get the role. Once when I had just started, I was very nervous when I stepped into the audition and it was noticeable to the casting director. They told me to loosen up and as I became more confident, I received a callback.

Number 2: Don’t carve your lines into your memory. I once went into an audition with my lines memorized so deeply that when they asked me to change it up a bit, it was more difficult than it should have been.

Number 3: Sometimes you can do everything perfectly and still not get the part. In another audition I had done, I had gotten a bit upset that I didn’t get the role as I felt they had really liked me. However, they let my manager and agents know that the reason for me not being picked is that the role for my mom had already been picked and I did not look very much like her, but another girl did.

Number 4: Write your plan out when you get busy. I tend to get overwhelmed sometimes when I get super busy and in the past, it would have more of an effect on me. I found now that writing down everything I need to do and seeing it on paper really helped me to feel more at ease and organized.

Number 5: You can go for a long period of time in the entertainment industry with auditioning and not getting a part. I was blessed by not having to spend too long auditioning to get a good part, but I still went through about 1 1/2 to 2 years or so of auditioning without getting a part and sometimes I would get really discouraged. Now I know that everything happens in its own time and that whatever is meant to happen will happen, so it is completely okay to go through periods of time without getting much.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There is always something new to learn and experience. Watching others in our industry and things they say or projects they have been in can spark an interest to work on different projects. I think switching up genres we work in and being versatile can really help to not “burn out” because it is nearly impossible to go through every type of project and character there is. It’s always a great idea to also work on projects that you truly connect with and enjoy to help ensure there is interest and joy as you are working on it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think our world needs so much more kindness. Having a movement where we could have one day of the week for people to do one kind act of service towards another person would make such a change. It wouldn’t even have to be a materialistic act such as buying something for someone. Even giving one person a compliment would be beautiful. Also having that day be a day where people try not to say or do anything negative would have an enormous impact. I also think people would get used to that behavior and hopefully start acting like that on a daily basis.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family and closest friends have helped me so much along the way which I am so thankful for. My parents have always given me hope and believed in me which I think is so beautiful and sweet. My closest friends have always treated me like a normal person and helped with any talk at school I faced about my acting. I think my number one supporter though would be my little sister. Anytime I was upset about not getting a role I wanted, she was there and cheered me up with her humor. She’s so quick to remind me that I am able to do anything I want to, and I love her for it. Once as I was struggling to focus on memorizing my sides, she offered to read them with me, and that small act of kindness was enough to help me greatly. She also has the best reactions to my new projects. For example, when she saw the trailers and promos for my new show “CHAD,” she kept watching them on repeat and was so excited for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite “Life Lesson Quotes” is “When you can’t control what is happening, try to control the way you react to what is happening”-Gautama Buddha. It is relevant to me in my life as when certain situations arise, just like anyone else, I sometimes react to them in a negative way and try to change the situation. By remembering this quote and implementing it into my life, I’m able to remain much more happy and content and I am also able to react in a less negative way more often.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

In terms of the entertainment industry, I’d love to speak with Johnny Depp or Margot Robbie. They’re both such talented actors and are able to transition from one role to another in such a short span of time and it interests me so much to know how they are able to play characters in mind thrillers in such a believable way. In terms of spirituality however, I would love to have a conversation with Sadhguru as he is wise and intelligent beyond belief and just fascinates me with every lesson he has.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on my socials here!

Instagram: @ellamikaofficial

Snapchat: @ella_mika8

And my new Tik Tok account: @_ella_mika

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!