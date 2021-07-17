Ella Colic: “Not everything you write will be perfect first try”

Not everything you write will be perfect first try. Even though this is a given rule, it was difficult for me at the beginning, especially since I am a perfectionist. I faced the struggle of constantly rewriting paragraphs over and over again, but at one point, I realized that you need to pull the brakes.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ella Čolić.

Ella Čolić is a Notre Dame San Jose High School alumni (Class of 2020) and a current student at Occidental College. Although her literary credentials are not extensive, her young age and interest provide a new outlook into the historical world of her family and culture. Her curiosity for the past and a striving for a better future is what pushes her to be an upstander. Inspired by her Justice Immersion trip to Tanzania and living with the Maasai community as well as other forms of social justice activism, Ella plans to pursue a career into reconstructive surgery, focusing on the humanitarian aspect of the medical field.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I find this question slightly amusing as I am still very young, but I am born into a Bosnian family that is religiously mixed; my mother is Orthodox and my father is mixed — Orthodox and Muslim. My family and I would celebrate many different types of holidays, but I never placed any significance because I thought it was a normalized practice. I never understood how rich my heritage was. My family is so open to different religions that I ended up attending a Catholic high school. Additionally, almost every summer, I would travel to Bosnia to visit some family and friends and to practice my linguistic skills. Besides that, my childhood was just like any other.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

There isn’t a specific book but more of a genre. When researching materials in regard to the Bosnian War, I would read a lot of books written by people who weren’t from there, and oftentimes, the information would be distorted because the history of the country is extremely complex. This is one reason that inspired me to write a book from the perspective of two Bosnian refugees in order to share the truth and to offer a first-hand perspective from someone who is coming from that country.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Being young, I make mistakes daily, but my funniest one would be when I found myself in Croatia looking through the archives for a specific war article that my father and aunt were featured in, but my Uncle, who lives in St. Louis, had it on him all along.

In July of 2019, my mother, aunt, and I traveled to the main library in Sibenik. As soon as we asked one of the librarians if we could receive the archives for Slobodna Dalmacija, they instantly knew who we were. Prior to this, while we were still in the United States, our friend in Sibenik called them and asked if they could search the archives for us, which yielded no results. Still, we had a sliver of hope that they may have possibly skipped over it. He brought back a stack of newspapers that was neatly organized by date and placed in between two pieces of blue cardboard tied with a string, with one stack holding two month’s worth of paper. I had a vague idea as to what the article looked like. All I knew was to look out for a fairly sized family image. As we flipped years and years of papers, my hands started to cramp and I was getting dizzy from all of the words flying in front of me. We got tired, cranky, and hungry after five hours of searching. Besides, we had to leave soon to catch the next ferry. However, before we left, the same librarian that brought us the papers suggested that we visit the printing center that was five minutes away from the library. After getting lost on our way there, we climbed up five flights of winding stairs just for them to tell us that we had to contact the main headquarters in Split. Defeated, we headed back to Zirje where we were staying, and we decided that we would call the headquarters tomorrow because it was already so late. And guess what! Their services were offline because there was a bomb threat directed to those headquarters. Just my luck, I should have played the lottery that day too. Unfortunately, that was my last day in Croatia, and I was heading home empty-handed.

Once we were back in the States, I tried strategizing with my mom and aunt and contemplating our potential options. I was thinking that once we establish contact with the headquarters in Split, we could ask to search the archives down there. However, my aunt mentioned that she discussed this with Nida, her cousin, who might have it. I was all for it as long as I did not have to flip through any more newspapers. Unfortunately, she did not have it, but it turns out that her brother had it all along! I definitely should have asked around first. That was a very expensive article!

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I hope this book will be an inspiration for the younger generation and to teach the importance of learning of their own identity and culture. This will serve as a moment of healing and acceptance, especially after the suffering that came about the Bosnian War. I also want to inspire younger girls to go into art and writing and for them to be more involved in social justice movements. Even though this book is about the Bosnian War and the people from the area, it is also important to me that a social impact is created and be carried out by the readers. I hope that the story of my father and aunt can strongly resonate with them and encourage them to seek change and be compassionate to others.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

One of the most interesting stories that was shared would be the story of my aunt running from gunfire at the start of the book. Although there are multiple stories that are similar in nature to this, I chose this one in particular because it created the greatest emotional impact on me. It is also one of the first stories my aunt shared with me during the interview process, and it really showed the true reality of the war which is why it was so memorable and interesting to me.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

I wrote about this in greater detail in my book, but I had this epiphany moment when my aunt handed me a pink envelope filled with war letters my family wrote. Not only was this an important moment for me to learn about my family history, identity, and background, but it was very important for my father and aunt to start releasing the burdens they kept on them for over twenty years. Similarly, this would be an important healing moment for Bosnian refugees that come from a similar background or other people who have struggled or still struggle with finding acceptance. For Bosnian refugees, not many people talk of their own experience during the war as it is extremely painful, but I hope that my father and aunt’s story will inspire them to take a moment to reflect and slowly start their healing process. This pink envelope of letters symbolizes their journey of learning about themselves and their family history. I want to share that message with others about how important it is to take the difficult initiative and ask your parents and others around you about their stories so that you can begin piecing your own together which in turn will make you more accepting of people from different backgrounds.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I think that the process of writing this book was definitely a healing moment for my father and aunt. Opening up about past traumatic experiences and reliving those moments is emotionally draining, but they were able to take this suffering, be introspective, and leave it behind them. Although the war experiences are integral to who they are now, they’ve emotionally matured from it and received their own peace of mind and healing through forgiveness.

There were times where I even questioned if this entire process of writing a book was worth it. Every time I would finish an interview with my father, he would tell me that he would get nightmares the following night. I didn’t want to see my father and aunt relive their suffering for this project, but it would have been something they would have needed to address eventually.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The biggest issue is that my solutions that address international politics are not an overnight process, and I fear that my lack of experience or expertise will discredit the goals I have in mind. First, I would address the performative activism that is transparent in American politics. Sometimes diplomacy does not work the way it was initially planned, for instance, Srebrenica, and humanitarian aid does not always reach its intended recipients. This is definitely a very complicated topic, and I recently wrote a short research paper on it.

Secondly, for a short-term solution, the xenophobic attitudes towards refugees should be addressed and transformed into a more receptive mentality as refugees are people, too.

Last, in the long run, there should be action taken in regard to the prevention of war. Although this would be more of a challenge since our economy is so dependent on war, it would be ideal if diplomatic efforts would not cost innocent lives.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership to me means being somebody who inspires others to become leaders themselves. This can apply to anybody, such as celebrities, role models, family members, etc., but most importantly, it can apply to yourself as well. Even though it is important to inspire as many people as you can, logistically, it is important to start small and inspire people in your own community and eventually build up to an international scale in order to create the most impact of your leadership.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Not everything you write will be perfect first try. Even though this is a given rule, it was difficult for me at the beginning, especially since I am a perfectionist. I faced the struggle of constantly rewriting paragraphs over and over again, but at one point, I realized that you need to pull the brakes. It is important to seek mentors for guidance, and don’t be shy to share your writing with others! I wish someone gave me advice with how to deal with writer’s block, but in reality, you can’t! You have to sit down and keep writing until inspiration strikes, don’t wait for inspiration to come to you. It’s okay to be emotionally vulnerable with your writing and to explore different styles of writing. It does not have to conform to the traditional style where everything is concise and straight to the point. I personally think that “flowery” language, which in my experience was looked down on in my English classes, is perfectly fine as there is no right way to go about self-expression. I also wish someone guided me through the promotion process because I think that is the hardest part to do. It is hard to get out into this field, especially for young people, because of the stigma around our age. And since I’m so inexperienced, I frankly had no idea where to begin with this.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us the chance to show how badly we want something.” — Randy Pausch. While writing, you will experience numerous brick walls, but it is up to you to decide how far you want to go.

This was especially relevant during the interview process. I faced many brick walls when my father or aunt would hesitate with opening up. However, I spent time working up my trust between them and would be persistent with my follow-up questions, which definitely helped me achieve my goal of strengthening my bond with them and learning more about my heritage.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with Bill Clinton. Since he was heavily involved in the war, I would like to know his true and honest thought process and opinion on how the events unfolded. I have read many scholarly articles and reports that came from his office, but it would be different if I could sit one on one and receive a genuine discussion stemming from his emotions instead of politics.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I post weekly on my Instagram @treeswithoutroots and Facebook @Ella Čolić. I also have my own website where I post events and where readers can submit their own stories of discovering their own identity at www.treeswithoutroots.com !

