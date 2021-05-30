Elizabeth Tollis of ‘Full Focus Entrepreneur’: “Trust yourself”

Whether you are 23, 32, or 64 my advice is the same, start with a vision big enough to inspire you, create a plan that will walk you to where you want to go, and stay out of your own head. Trust yourself. Trust your own ability to create this empire that you have dreamt up and surround yourself with advisors that you trust to help you.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Tollis.

Elizabeth is the founder of The Emerald Office and the business coach behind Full Focus Entrepreneur, the dynamic membership program for mission-driven entrepreneurs and visionaries. She coaches business owners across the United States and Internationally on how to build a business custom fit to the life they want to live and the impact they want to have on the world. Her no-nonsense, simple-is-best approach has made her the go-to coach for mission-driven entrepreneurs seeking to remove the internal and external obstacles between them and their own version of success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

I graduated college as bright-eyed and bushy tailed as the next overachiever and thought I’d have no problem getting a job in non-profits. I had the resume, education, and experience in multiple areas of business and non-profit management, but no one was hiring. So I did what my dad had always taught me to do, I made my own job. I started just by freelancing to help solopreneurs build websites and set up social media, but quickly realized what new entrepreneurs needed was the expertise I didn’t even know I had. I’d grown up in and worked in small businesses my whole life; so much of that world came naturally to me. Pricing, marketing, business model analysis, and the confidence to take up space in this world as an entrepreneur are second nature to me. I started to take my business seriously and from there built this company to help new and veteran business owners be better at business.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

When I really decided I was going to go for it and full time invest in building my own business, I knew I needed to get out there right away and start getting connected to the entrepreneurs in my town (I’d just moved so it was even more important to make some connections). I headed off to the local pitch group to get an idea for the startup scene in town. Networking has always been a cornerstone of my business. Long before I even called myself a business coach, I was consistently making money from networking. I walked into this room ready to network with all the startups and incubators and VC in my town and very quickly came face to face with a guy who ran one of the resource centers for startups downtown. I told him what I was about and I could just see him dismissing me, everything about his body language said that he wasn’t taking this 20-something woman seriously. I could almost feel him putting air quotes around my title of “business coach.” He asked me for a business card and I told him I was still waiting for them from the printers. I’ll never forget how he scoffed at me and said something about “how could I claim to be a business coach and not carry a business card”.

Looking back on it I laugh at his ridiculous disdain for lacking a business card (particularly since I have hardly ever needed a business card in order to build my online empire. It’s 2021!) but I’m sure at the time my fair complexion got a little pink. I remember walking out thinking “How DARE he belittle a new entrepreneur for putting themselves out there before they got their business cards.” I was fuming for anyone, who unlike me, wouldn’t see the ego and the BS that he was going on there. He taught me EVERYTHING I needed to know about the chilly environment that new business owners were encountering. It is no wonder that entrepreneurship comes with a big ‘ole bag of analysis paralysis and impostor syndrome when people are met with that attitude. I learned that there was no way I was going to let anyone make me feel small for going for it before I had everything prepared; I still consider “preparation” a sneaky form of procrastination. I also learned there was a huge need for compassionate mentorship that would meet new business owners with the same enthusiasm they have for their own businesses and help them build from where they were at. I like to think I am filling that need.

That episode has become the poster child for one of my favorite sayings, “Imperfect action always beats perfect procrastination.” I could have stayed home that day with the righteous excuse that my business cards weren’t in yet, but I took action and I made a connection that night that lead me to a speaking gig where I picked up some of my first official coaching clients.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Simple. My company stands out because there are two things here you won’t find anywhere else. The first is me. Full Focus Entrepreneur is the ONLY place people can come to get my proprietary blend of tough love, creative problem solving, and high-touch mentorship. Unlike many coaching programs, all of my clients have direct access to me and we work together to build their business. I built my membership around helping them to build the weekly rhythm and habits that are required for them to take “that thing they have always wanted to do” and turn it into “the thing they are doing.”

The second thing that makes my company unique is the people I choose to work with. I’m blessed to have my I’ll-work-with-anyone-days behind me and I fully exercise my right to be picky. I work only with mission-driven entrepreneurs and visionaries. My work is exclusively for people who are out to leave a positive impact on the world. I get to work just with people who are on a mission to make the world better in some way, shape, or form and that creates an entirely different perspective for my clients. We are going after the impact and the income just follows suit.

One of my favorite conversations with a client was as she was trying to name her business. She had just gone through a major career change and was starting out on her journey to build a speaking, education, coaching, and writing brand. She was really caught up in what to call it and how to talk about it and had spent weeks and weeks trying to come up with a name or even a job title for herself. I told her enough is enough, your job title is founder and don’t worry about the name of the company we are just going to call it your empire. To this day, even though she has a business name and she’s writing her book and she is speaking within her niche and her business is growing strong, we still call it her empire. She’ll sign off on emails “I’m off to go build my empire” and it is our inside joke, but it really is what we are out to create for her. She, like so many of my clients, has a passion in a very particular area and is building an empire to spread her message and really leave a mark on the world. My clients and I are just over here building our empires.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The list of people who I could thank right here is way too long for the scope of this interview, but I’ll focus in on the single most important, my mom. Both of my parents are fully to credit for where I am today. I learned entrepreneurship from my dad, they sent me to great schools, they didn’t faint when I changed my major from biochem to non-profit management, and they always challenged me to think for myself and grow outside of my comfort zone, but my mom definitely gets the lion’s share of the credit. She taught me so many skills that I now pass on to my clients. I rely on her wisdom, problem-solving, and color-coding teachings pretty much every day. The only reason anyone should come to me for coaching is because my mom isn’t open for business. She has an incredibly compassionate, logical, and organized way of looking at the world and I bring that energy into every coaching call, every live event, and every speaking engagement. Both of my parents instilled in me a very low tolerance for solvable problems and they taught me how to go about solving those problems whenever I could.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I am always working on exciting projects, and by that I mean, the only projects I work on are ones that excite me. Right now, I’m very focused on the newly minted business owner. In general, my clients range from been-in-business-for-decades to I-have-an-idea-and-nothing-else-figured-out but this spring I’m really focused on the brand new entrepreneurs, launch clients I call them. I have for years done an individual coaching program called the 90 Day Launch. On day one of the program, I have them count out 90 days and circle it in their calendars, by that day they will have a fully operational business. It has always been one of my most powerful packages, but for the first time I am doing it this May as a group program. I am really psyched to add the community and masterminding aspects to this tried and true process. The approach is definitely stolen from Einstein; we make things as simple as possible (but no simpler). It truly is idea to income in 12 weeks, kinda like buying a franchise except that this is a business custom-built for your talents, around your life, and based entirely on the impact that you want to have on the world.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The great thing about the way that I have built my business and chosen my target clients, is that my positive impact on the world is a natural byproduct. I help people build lives and businesses that change the world for the better and by default leave a positive impact on the world myself. It’s kinda a pyramid scheme of world-changing goodness. I strive every day in my work, to make my clients feel seen and accepted and the work I do is to empower them so that they believe in their own ability to change the world. In addition, I work to actively contribute to my community through volunteering with and sitting on the board for multiple non-profits. I built my success so that I could support my family and they can do good because of that. I am able to support my husband through medical school so that he can save lives someday, I am able to put aside money to take care of my parents who have done so much to positively impact the world, and of course, I have the financial means to donate to causes I believe in and fund startups that I think will change the world.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

One of my favorite and most recommended books for the past few years has been “Designing Your Life” By Bill Burnett and Dave Evans. It is one of the few books about figuring out what you want to do with your life that gives you action steps to figure it out instead of just encouragement to “find your passion.” It is truly life-changing for anyone going through a life and career transition and I use several of the principles and exercises in my own coaching. I first read the book in a book club of sorts with a group of friends all going through big life changes. We ended the book club by doing an exercise recommended in the book where I invited some of my closest friends and advisors over for dinner and we discussed what I was good at, what lit me up, and what was important to me. Then we brainstormed what the heck I was going to do with my life. That is the night I really committed to building this empire. When I go back and look at the notes from that night I am floored by how spot on that group was about what I could really do. They gave me the confidence, kick in the pants, and concrete action plan that I now work to give my clients. So much of what we dreamed up over mango curry and wine that night is now part of my reality.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

Being comfortable as the youngest person in the room is a crucial skill if you are going to found anything in your twenties. Like I mentioned before, networking has always been a key (and very profitable) part of my business and that often means I’m the youngest person in the room. I am the youngest person on the charity boards that I sit on as well. To be honest, while it started out as a challenge that I had to overcome through brute confidence, being the youngest person in a room has become a badge of honor. I have come to find out that being young is one of my superpowers. I bring a fresh perspective to any table I sit at. My value as a coach is not in spite of my age but in no small part because of it. An important part of being an entrepreneur is finding ways to reframe your own limitations. Often with clients, it is the exact things that they want to avoid talking about that are their greatest assets and most inspiring stories. For example, for a long time, I was shy about mentioning that part of the reason I started my business was because I couldn’t get a job at the museum I wanted to work for. That very story, of striking out on your own and creating your own job when no one will give you one, is a powerful message that speaks to so many people and inspires them to take control of their destiny in the same way I did. As a founder, you need to be comfortable taking what others might view as a disadvantage and making it into one of your superpowers. I’ve talked a couple of times in this interview about my vision to build this empire where I help people impact the world through their businesses, and I’ll be honest there are moments when the scale and the magnitude and the audacity of what I am out to do in the world scares me. Those are the moments when being a 25-year old founder is the absolute best. I have so much time. It doesn’t matter if it takes me 20 or 50 years to create what I have envisioned. I have the time. More importantly, I don’t have to worry about the bigness of what I am out to build. I tell my clients all the time, we have a vision to inspire us, to galvanize us to action, but we don’t look to the vision when we are deciding what to do today, we look at our plan. I have a strategic plan for my business and that plan walks me step by step towards the empire and the impact that I am building. If I follow the steps, I’ll get where I want to go. One of the hardest things I personally had to learn as a founder in my twenties was that I had to really take care of myself. Michelle Pippin, a business coach I admire highly, says all the time that “a business will never outperform its owner”. As founders, I sometimes think there is this pressure to “hustle” or “grind” in pursuit of building your business and particularly for young people that is a really toxic perspective. Young people often rely on their youth to protect them from the physical strain of long hours, too much caffeine, high stress, and poor self-care. Taking care of yourself as the founder, as the heart of your business, is a huge challenge for all founders but young people in particular. Self-care requires that you do the maintenance and set the boundaries in your life that will keep you healthy. I developed for my clients a comprehensive theory of self-care particularly aimed at this challenge of entrepreneurship and that’s a challenge I still work hard to overcome each and every week. Becoming Better at Business Makes You Better at Life AND Becoming Better at Life Makes You Better at Business. Possibly my favorite thing about being an entrepreneur is that I become a better person as I work to be a better founder. Being a founder requires me to listen to the needs of the people around me and respond with compassion and action. Being a founder requires me to take care of my physical, mental, and emotional health so that I can show up in my full power and build this empire. Being a founder requires me to be organized and communicate concisely. All of these things make me better at life. And Vice-versa. Working to become a better friend, have a cleaner and greener home, and learn more about myself and how I can be better all make me better at my job. I wish more people knew how amazing a self-development exercise building your own business can be. Everything I just mentioned really does apply to any founder, not just young founders. There is one thing that I think young people struggle more with and that is trusting themselves in crisis. The biggest difference between the old and the young, in my view, is that the older you are the more evidence you have of your own resilience. Throughout our lives, we go through ups and downs and deal with the curveballs that life throws at us, but often the younger you are the fewer of these crisis moments you’ve lived through. That’s why teenagers are so dramatic, every breakup, embarrassing moment, failed test, or friendship fight is a big deal because they simply don’t have the backlog of “times something bad happened but they turned out fine.” In general, the younger you are the less evidence you have available to you of times sh*t hit the fan and you still came out okay. As a young founder, just be aware that you are still in the period of your life where you are building that list of all the things you have overcome. Whatever is happening around you that seems like a major crisis is going to be a great example of your own resilience. I often remind my clients (most of whom are pretty close to double my age) to look back at all the times of chaos where they ultimately landed on their feet. As a younger founder, you just don’t have that body of evidence yet. You have to get really good at trusting yourself anyway.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Whether you are 23, 32, or 64 my advice is the same, start with a vision big enough to inspire you, create a plan that will walk you to where you want to go, and stay out of your own head. Trust yourself. Trust your own ability to create this empire that you have dreamt up and surround yourself with advisors that you trust to help you.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I don’t tend to be one to fan girl, but I am a big fan of Gretchen Rubin. Her books are, for me, in the same class as Henry David Thoreau and Virginia Woolf’s essays. I love the way that she explores understanding yourself as a means to building a life that makes you happy. So much of the work that I do is about helping entrepreneurs understand themselves so that they can become better at life and better at business. I’d like to think if Gretchen and I sat down for lunch we would have a lot to talk about. I really admire how straightforward her approach is, particularly in her book “Happier at Home.” In my eyes, she is another champion for having a low tolerance for solvable problems. I also need to give a shoutout to one of my favorite thought leaders, Amy Landino, who introduced me to Gretchen’s books. Amy is fantastic at sorting through all the noise out there on the internet and in the world of self-development and curating the best resources and strategies. I’d love to meet her as well.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The best place to follow me is actually not social media. I created a free community called the Focus Group specifically with the intent to offer free resources and an entrepreneurial community away from all of the distractions of social media. It can be found at www.fullfocusentrepreneur.com/freebies

And all my social media links can be found there as well.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!