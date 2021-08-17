Elizabeth Power of the Trauma Informed Academy: “Offer flexible schedules, consistency, and remote work as usual instead of extraordinary options”

Offer flexible schedules, consistency, and remote work as usual instead of extraordinary options.

Elizabeth Power, M.Ed. is “The Voice of Lived Experience” and an international authority in Trauma-Informed Care, a Best Selling Author, and a gardener. She is a “cat-mom” to Katie and the author of the new book, Healer: Reducing Crises which shares her secrets to healing that foster healing as well as promoting Emotional Intelligence. Power has over 30 years working with corporate America, serving General Motors, Asurion, JD Power and Associates, and many more major organizations in talent development and organization development and her work in trauma-informed living.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Honestly, it seems like it’s been “career by wandering around.” I started in the trades as a shoe repairer in the late 1970s. I slid around to training and development in the late 1980s, landing a contract at General Motors Saturn when there wasn’t even a manufacturing plant there. I worked in People Systems Training and Development and Organization Development. I worked on the Team Development process and designed over 250 competency-based courses in systems, technical and social realms in a decade.

While I was there, I discovered how much I love to help people learn. I fell in love with adult learning, instructional design, and all the processes of talent development.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There have been so many! One of the most interesting is applying design thinking I learned in automotive manufacturing to a course for training primary care practitioners communication skills. The target was to help them work more effectively with trauma survivors and decrease medical staff burnout. This work, supporting research, led me into a vast world, helping me realize the linkages between Emotional Intelligence and Trauma recovery. Of course, managing exposure to stress and trauma is part of the equation.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Before you take a job, explore your boundaries. Set them. How many hours a week will you work for your salary? Eighty hours a week (yes, people do that) as an exempt employee halves your pay, by the way. It distorts headcount needs. It reduces effectiveness and productivity. Quality, schedule, and cost suffer.

How will you react if gaslighting starts? How well do you manage to say “no” and stick to it? How important are you in your own life? This sounds extreme, and I tell you, how well you know you is more important than anything else.

Practice and rehearse managing your limits. When you’re assigned more than is possible, ask your superiors which project takes priority. Hold them responsible for managing workflow. Make your choices conscious. Walk at lunch. Look up at the trees and the birds. Sing, breathe deeply. Put down your devices at least one day a week: the messages and emails will still be there.

Exercise and work out. Big muscle movement is the best to help you clear your head. Whether you walk or go to the gym, the balance of tending your body is important. Don’t lose you to your work.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

First of all, make a deliberate commitment to a fantastic work culture. Commitment means responsibility. Accept the responsibility for creating and sustaining culture because the culture starts at the top. Recognize that the size of your company can make culture creation more difficult. You’ll want the fewest layers between the top and the bottom, and the least paid person needs to be as important as the most highly paid. Culture depends on who you hire and the behavior that you accept. Use behaviorally based interviewing to reduce the risk of hiring people like you and seek out diversity in thinking, origin, character, and physiology.

In your work, create mechanisms that allow you to help everyone — yes, everyone — recognize and own success (“What is your biggest accomplishment this week?”). Be quiet, and let them all answer. This is hard. Ask everyone what would make the workplace even better (then act on the idea and quickly).

Ask your people what you can do to be a better leader. I began to ask this in my small organization, and at first, folks didn’t want to talk. I talked about some of the things I felt were my shortcomings. I talked about what I was doing to address them and asked them to help me make sure I focused on the important things as a company. It became one of the most valuable activities in the business.

Finally, implement talent development and focus on helping everyone — including you — increase their Emotional Intelligence through the trauma-informed perspective. This will help everyone develop the skills you’ll need to create and sustain that fantastic culture you want.

Your reward? Over time, happier people, higher morale, better productivity, lower turnover, and measurable impact on quality, schedule, and cost.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I have a couple — and when I think about building and sustaining culture that matters, my favorite is “Barn’s burned, now I can see the stars.” We were working on converting everything I’ve learned about the intersection between Emotional Intelligence and Trauma-Informed Care to blended learning for everyone.. I felt so incredibly stuck. I couldn’t help my team because I was stuck in limiting beliefs about what might be possible. It was a very small box. One of the people on my advisory council slipped me a handwritten note. It said, “Where are the stars?” It helped me with that “inside job” I needed to master: my fear.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Please recognize that one impact of an overwhelming experience for everyone, especially when they start in childhood, is altered and impaired development of critical skills you and your employees need. Believe that the difficulties most employees face result from things that have happened to them and not something that is “wrong” with them. Make the development of demonstrable trauma-informed Emotional Intelligence the core focus of 100% of the people who work for your company. Create a meaningful reward program that rewards desirable behavior that demonstrates #3. Offer flexible schedules, consistency, and remote work as usual instead of extraordinary options.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Look at your turnover. Is it below 20%? If yes, you’re doing great. If not, recognize how much it costs every time you replace someone: advertising, screening, interviewing, hiring, onboarding, set up, and acclimation make turnover incredibly costly. What is it about your processes that result in such high turnover?

Look at your benefits usage and absence. When employees are happier, they need less healthcare and show up more often.

Examine your working environment to make sure it is livable. Temperature? Airflow? Dust? Noise? Intimidation? Gaslighting? Do you pooh-pooh unflattering reports? Stop. Take them seriously.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community, and as a society can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious, and having other mental health issues ? Can you explain?

Just be present with others. Don’t fix, advise, or diagnose. Share a meal with them. Walk with them. Help them sing (increases breathing). Sit with them, and let them know you are present without judgment. Ask yourself, “How would 99% of the people who are not hospitalized for psychiatric issues be responding if they were in this person’s shoes?”

Look around at where they sit, what they wear, their phone — what can you see that you can ask about — like, “I’ve noticed your necklace — you wear it all the time — tell me about it?” or “I was thinking of having a potluck where folks fixed and brought their comfort food sand told stories about how it became their comfort food — would you join us?”

Remember that when bad things happen, people need time to recover and restore.

Refuse to allow, support, or endorse intimidation, bullying, hateful speech, or slander of others.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

These are going to sound so silly, and they really do work.

Go to bed at a reasonable time — my Chinese doctor friends used to say every hour slept before midnight was worth two for every hour afterward. Reduce refined carbs and sugar in favor of lean protein. Walk every day. Think calming, happier thoughts. Install positive thoughts to help bathe your brain in feel-good chemicals. Bless instead of curse. You can bless every thing, all the time, in many ways — and being conscious of that power is amazing, and outside of any religious tradition.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

Oh my. My favorite breathing technique is from Wim Hof. It’s his 11:01 video on YouTube. It helps tone the vagus nerve. I love my Muse Neurosensing headband to show me data about my brain on meditation. (No paid relationship to either). When I find myself tensing up, I walk.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Man’s Search for Meaning, by Victor Frankl. When he talked about the “why” and that when we have a “why,” we can tolerate almost any “how,” it helped me make sense of my determination to thrive.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would enlarge the scope of my work integrating Emotional Intelligence and Trauma-Informed processes to be a social model with a loyalty program rewarding pro-social behavior.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

The easiest way is to go to Linktr.ee/epower to see all my social medial links. My primary website is elizabethpower.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!