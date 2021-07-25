Elizabeth Power of The Trauma Informed Academy: “Belief. Choose what you believe carefully”

Choose what you believe carefully: loss (even of a sense self) is part of life. Be deliberate. I was in the middle of a talk show interview — live TV. The host asked, with an incredible hang-dog look, “How long have you suffered with this terrible disease?” I paused a minute, and said, “I don’t hardly experience suffering as part of the multiplicity. I experience suffering because of the incredibly difficult experiences I had a child that caused ti to flourish. I believe I am more than what happened to me, and can live a life of joy.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Power.

Elizabeth Power, M.Ed. is “The Voice of Lived Experience” and an international authority in Trauma-Informed Care, a Best Selling Author, and a gardener. She is a “cat-mom” to Katie and the author of the new book, Healer: Reducing Crises which shares her secrets to healing that align with evidence about recovering from trauma. Based in Nashville, TN, she writes personal and professional development materials.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Oh, mercy. I was born in western North Carolina. We moved many times due to my father’s work as a salesman after WWII before I was 2 — and we ended up back at home on ancestral property. I was about the 4th generation to live there. My mother was overwhelmed by the moves, his illness, and his death. I developed a rare disease (St. Vitus Dance) before I was 5, and when I was 6, both knees began to dislocate. It was rocky for everyone! I left at 15, ended up at the North Carolina School of the Arts, and put myself through high school there. I’m telling you, there’s a whole lot I thought I knew at 15 that I was clueless about! The gifts of my childhood included learning critical thinking and learning to shift and change as needed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t take a parking place in Hell.” When I was young, I was content to park in my misery and stay there for a very long time. My mother told me not to take a parking place in Hell, and it took me a long time to realize that I had. I had become content, even happy, to be in misery. It was all I knew for some time.

But I woke up one morning, and it struck me that I’d taken that place and expanded it to a giant garage and filled every space! Now I say, “Find a parking place under a shade tree in your version of heaven.”

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Persistence . I became who I am by continuing to move forward, even if it’s only a little bitty bit at a time. I began the work I do in trauma-informed care a long time ago, when I got sick and tired of being told something was wrong with me when the things I learned were because of what had happened in my life.

. I became who I am by continuing to move forward, even if it’s only a little bitty bit at a time. I began the work I do in trauma-informed care a long time ago, when I got sick and tired of being told something was wrong with me when the things I learned were because of what had happened in my life. Self-determination . As an “out-of-the-box” thinker with visionary ideas, I needed to follow the drum I heard instead of everyone else. If I had let others determine my life, I’d probably be in an institution, under conservatorship, and grossly miserable. The first time I fired a counselor for expecting me to do poorly? It was liberating.

. As an “out-of-the-box” thinker with visionary ideas, I needed to follow the drum I heard instead of everyone else. If I had let others determine my life, I’d probably be in an institution, under conservatorship, and grossly miserable. The first time I fired a counselor for expecting me to do poorly? It was liberating. Optimism. It’s hard to succeed at anything if you’re a pessimist! Remembering that the glass is refillable was a novel idea for me. It helped me realize that with persistence, I could rewrite my world. When I practiced seeing things from the half-empty, half-full, and refillable perspective, my life got easier.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Sure! Not many months after my mother died, I began to have flashbacks about a childhood experience. I was pretty sure I’d worked enough on that memory. I decided to do some work on that experience again. Four sessions later, I found myself sitting on the floor looking at a piece of paper with another name and date on it, and I had no idea what had happened. I was diagnosed, on the spot, with what was then called Multiple Personality Disorder. I already knew I had PTSD.

The diagnosis of what is now called Dissociative Identity Disorder was a sudden, unexpected dramatic loss of everything I knew to be familiar.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The sudden awareness of all the pessimistic possibilities. Had I done things I didn’t know about? Would people accuse me of doing things I didn’t do? Did other people already know what I’d just found out? What did it mean about my work? About who I was? Or thought I’d been? I feared I might be consumed by shame.

How did you react in the short term?

The first thing I did was apply my model of coping with change. I thought I’d better if I wanted to make any sense of what was happening to me. I recognized that the feelings were different from the facts. I realized it would feel the same way whether I looked at it as a problem or an opportunity. I decided if that was the case, I might as well look at it as an opportunity.

I adopted a set of values by which to live as a community: “all for one and one for all.” I made it a point to welcome all the parts of me, even those that frightened me. It was a deliberate choice to believe that every part of me had helped me get to where I was. Even though I was “just a” training designer at the General Motors Saturn plant, I knew I had value. I practiced deliberately believing there might be good that would come from this.

I also cried a lot, shook a lot, and hid in fear. It was the most challenging thing I’ve ever done. I managed to keep it together enough to get to work, and some friendships lasted through it. Not many, though. I had become a frightening person to others.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I had to manage the public image I’d developed. My name was out there for my work on change, and I needed to reduce the risks I thought I faced. I planned a strategy for coming out. My pitch was, “Can you have this and not be crazy?” With the help of a media consultant, I got on the Montel Williams show, the Faith Daniels, and I did interviews on many other programs.

I spent hours in counseling. I processed trauma. I filled in developmental gaps and strengthened the skills I’d missed. I wasn’t very good at feeling (let alone managing) my feelings. I needed to learn to live in my body and to master the memories of difficult experiences. You see, you can disconnect from what you experience physically, what you know, your will or the choices you make, your affect or feelings, or your behavior. Or any combination of these.

The painful work was painful.

I adopted a developmental belief: all the parts of me represented developmental gaps caused by chronic, pervasive trauma. I was too busy surviving to learn. And so many of those experiences were just part of life: moving because of my dad’s success, his illness and death, the sickness I had, and the congenital disability. There were no perpetrators here. That meant my problems were acquired, not inherited. If I could learn and help fill in those gaps, I could heal.

I focused on what I could do with the benefits all this internal help brought. I chose to decide how I would heal, what healing meant, and my markers for success. The clinical world was focused on how dire my diagnosis was and how well I functioned despite it. They missed the fact that I’d already had to learn to adapt as a person with a disability. This was familiar yet unfamiliar territory.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

It has been a process. Some of the work was (and is) like water on a rock, letting everything just wash and wash and erode. In other ways, it’s been through designing rituals of letting go that use fire and water. And some of t

I worked to stand in the middle of the process, holding the painful past and growing the good at the same time.

I decided to focus on what I was adding as well.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

The more I practiced believing in the possibilities staying curious, appreciating the strengths of “each of me,” the better I felt. The more I refused to believe I was experiencing a mental the more I knew dissociation is a state-dependent, learned response. I knew that I needed to fill in the developmental gaps each part of me experienced.

I poured positive choice on positive choice into the empty bucket that accompanied my parking place in Hell. And the more I added to it, the less I was in Hell. The painful and negative experiences were still there, and I didn’t try and beat them up. Remembering that statement helped keep going, even if only a quarter of an inch a week.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

There’s a whole Rolodex (that’s an address book on a rotary wheel) full. Linda Corder was a dear friend of mine at the Saturn plant. She worked in Organization Development. Linda realized I knew a lot about teamwork and got me on the Team Development Task Force. She was also my sister who loved every part of me she ever knew. There were only a few people around whom I chose to be fluid. She was one of them.

She understood, somehow, the tremendous losses the diagnosis represented. She saw the people who turned away, whose children I couldn’t babysit anymore. She saw the people who suddenly deemed me unreliable or not to be trusted, the fear and stigma I faced, and the simultaneous terror and wonder of it all. She lived in the world of possibility.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Yes, I was. I practiced as if I were training for the Olympics. I refused to “accept the defining gaze of the Other.” As a lifelong Episcopalian, the model of the Trinity made sense, and so did multiplicity. The more I filled in the developmental gaps and composted the experiences I’d had, making more and more choices in the direction I wanted, the better life got. The gain lessened the loss of who I was — the curiosity and openness to different ways of being helped me broaden my horizons dramatically. Letting go of my expectations about what “healing” and recovery meant was incredibly freeing. Accepting that some identities come with a high price helped greatly.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that the work I had done on change and choice was good solid work. I learned that there is much more to more than I ever dreamed. I learned that my willingness to be curious, continually learn, and pursue balance are my greatest assets. I learned that no loss is without re-birth, even when we have no idea how long it takes to germinate and sprout! I learned I could tolerate a lot of discomfort for the sake of good growth.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Hope. Hope is the foundation. Whatever loss you’ve experienced, Belief. Choose what you believe carefully: loss (even of a sense self) is part of life. Be deliberate. I was in the middle of a talk show interview — live TV. The host asked, with an incredible hang-dog look, “How long have you suffered with this terrible disease?” I paused a minute, and said, “I don’t hardly experience suffering as part of the multiplicity. I experience suffering because of the incredibly difficult experiences I had a child that caused ti to flourish. I believe I am more than what happened to me, and can live a life of joy.” Community. It’s all about the relationships. After a great loss or change is a hard time to make them. You need a variety, ranging from superficial to really deep. I like Matthew Kelly’s 7 levels of intimacy as a guide. It’s not about all the horror you’ve experienced — it’s about all the rest of life and being with people who are also willing to see you in the future. Hang around with people who see you whole, as well as let you be where you are. Vision. Set your vision. Not one of revenge, or competition, but one of happiness, good relationships and success. What would it look like? Feel like? Sound like? How would your relationships be different? If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll never arrive. Keep some open space for surprise and curiosity, and be willing to adjust — and the more you develop a laser vision of what rebirth might look like, the more you find a rootedness you need after great loss. Persistence. All these require persistence. There will be a time when you want to give up. Quit. Maybe die, because the feelings can be so intense. Keep going, because you are needed by this world. Someone is waiting just for you — you only. Even if you creep forward haltingly, or stumble, or blow it, return to your race and keep going. Seven years ago I decreed that I would create work that allowed me to be at home more, have more time to write, and allow me to sever many more people with the learning I offer. It’s here, now, only because I persisted.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement combines learning with social reward and loyalty programs to help people develop everyday trauma-informed Emotional Intelligence skills. We’d reward people for demonstrating skill in their use — like a grocery loyalty point program. We’d create competitions and reality shows based on compassion and kindness, teaching people how to respond to each other in different ways. Across time, this focus on a skillset that improved relationships, job chances, higher levels of pay would also see changes in how children behave and we would begin the healing and reduction of generational trauma.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey — and she needs to remember I used to repair her shoes when was in Nashville!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We’d love to have them on our mailing list, and they can email us at [email protected] using “Add” in the subject line and we’ll do it. It’s two emails a week.

The best place to find me is via https://www.thehealerseries.com/, which is the page for my new book. Healer: Reducing Crises is the first in a series of five that focuses on trauma-informed living.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!