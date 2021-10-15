Elizabeth Owens: “It’s okay to promote your work”

It’s okay to promote your work.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Eli Owens.

English-born artist Elizabeth Owens has always held music close to their heart. Ten years of classical training in piano, voice, and guitar coupled with their experience in production & sound design for film makes Owens’ blend of electro-baroque art-pop both classic and avant-garde. When Eli isn’t creating music, they also help run an LGBTQ+ benefit label and artist collective called Grimalkin Records. They support marginalized artists (priority to QTBIPOC) through releasing and promoting their music and also connecting them with local advocacy efforts to bridge the gap between art and grassroots activism.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I was born in England (Mum’s side of the family is English, Dad was in the Air Force) and my family quickly relocated to San Antonio, TX about a year later where I spent my childhood. When I was 11, we moved again to Leesburg (Northern VA) where I finished out middle and high school until I relocated to Richmond to attend VCU for Film and Psychology.

As a kid, I was fascinated with art and music. I was always either drawing something, making skits with my friends, or writing songs. That, or spending time outside. Some of my warmest memories are with my Dad’s side of the family, out on their farm outside the city. The sky in Texas is huge, and it seems like the horizon just goes forever in some places. The thunderstorms are also amazing. I feel like the landscape of Texas-shaped my personality in a lot of ways.

I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to take piano lessons when I was nine and continued until I left for college, which I was also lucky enough to have paid for by my parents. My mum never went to college, and my dad was able to get his degree through the Air Force, but they were both adamant about providing that opportunity for me and my sister and I’m so grateful for it. In high school, I was heavily involved in the arts program and just immersed myself in making. It was around that time that I also got my first mixer and video camera and fell in love with time-based art. Twelve years later, and here I am making visual albums.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In college, I studied filmmaking and psychology. One day, I decided to fool around on the piano in the student common area and I realized how much I missed playing and making music. I just sat there alone, in this big sunny room, playing this beautiful grand piano and crying. That was the start of me realizing what I was actually being called to do.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

This isn’t groundbreaking or anything…but once in the middle of a guitar solo my guitar strap broke and I had to assume a Captain Morgan stance over my amp to continue playing (you know, one leg up on the amp). I was panicking the whole time, but I pulled it off and probably looked kinda badass. I feel like that sums my experience in the field of music and teaching.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Everyone is different. It’s easy to get caught up in the advice of others — just do what you love and do it with love.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“You’ve got to learn to leave the table when love’s no longer being served” — lyrics from “You’ve Got to Learn” performed by Nina Simone, originally written by Charles Aznavour.

I have a really hard time with self-compassion and have had a hard time getting lost in other peoples’ negativity. Sometimes, emotional maturity means knowing when to leave or leave things be, whether that’s an external situation or an internal one.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many. My parents provided me with opportunities to explore and pursue music and art in a big way, and I will forever be grateful for that. My wonderful friend Micah who teaches guitar encouraged me to start teaching piano — she believed in me when I didn’t think I could do it, and now I teach music full time and absolutely love it. And definitely not least, Nancy Grim Kells (of Grimalkin Records — shout out!) who has been such a fantastic friend and support since I started releasing music. They are an incredible champion for underrepresented artists, community advocacy and mutual aid work and just a solid, wonderful friend with a heart bigger than most. They’ve helped make both of my albums (and an EP in between) a reality through Grimalkin.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

As mentioned in my previous response, I help run a benefit label called Grimalkin Records. We’re a queer-focused record label & collective comprised of artists from all over the world, and we prioritize QTBIPOC (especially Black people) & support trans, nonbinary, & queer artists of all genres. Through music and art, we raise money to directly support QTBIPOC, grassroots social justice & civil rights organizations and mutual aid collectives throughout the USA and worldwide.

All physical proceeds from Knock Knock (my latest visual album) will go directly to support Grimalkin. I hope to use all of my future music to raise awareness and funds for social justice issues.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Well, as a nonbinary, bi/pansexual artist I have a stake in representation within the music industry, so there’s that. Growing up in a conservative household (and a generally unaccepting world) wasn’t easy, and I think advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is obviously important. I’ve tried to be at least somewhat engaged in social advocacy since college, mostly in the form of fundraising for local orgs like Virginia Anti-Violence Project and the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project, and I was also an organizing member of Girls Rock for the last year we were active in Richmond. Playing shows around Richmond for a while, it became apparent that there was a real need for spaces (physical and figurative) that centered LGBTQ+ artists, with particular regard for QTBIPOC. My friend Grim (mentioned earlier) started making things happen with Grimalkin and it just made sense to hop on and help with those efforts, so I’ve been involved ever since.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

There was no “aha” moment, per se. There has just been a lot of “not this again” moments. Friends being misgendered, women and femme-presenting peers being condescended to and taken advantage of, constant abuse by people with power and privilege, you know… I just dream of a more inclusive, supportive space for folks to exist and create in.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We’ve raised funds for many folks through mutual aid in addition to fundraising to cover the costs of releasing people’s music. You can see a list of organizations we’ve supported through our releases here as well.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Support lesser-known queer musicians, and especially QTBIPOC. Listen to their work, buy their merch, go to their shows and tell your friends. Above all, listen. Culture is powerful and art can be an unstoppable vehicle for change, but you have to go out there and experience it. Buy through Bandcamp or Patreon if the artist has one — they make close to nothing from streaming services. Better yet, ask them how you can best support them!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Don’t forget what’s important.

i.e., the work. It’s too easy to get lost in stats and optics and play counts, but what really matters is that you’re creating something you’re proud of and letting it change you.

2. Making friends and playing with friends might be the most important part of the gig.

I’m a pretty introverted person by nature, and “normal” socializing does not come naturally to me. I have gotten better at it over time by necessity, but boy I wish I knew this earlier on!

3. Stage fright gets better with practice.

It took me years to play in public, and years after that to play sober. It’s still nerve-wracking, but it gets easier every time. Apparently, Adele has horrible stage fright and once projectile vomited on a fan, so that brings me some comfort…

4. You don’t need to do it all or have it all.

As an AFAB person, I always felt I had to do everything twice as well as any guy could to prove myself (my heart goes out to POC who have to work even harder). While this mindset has definitely pushed me to learn and accomplish a great deal, it has also caused a lot of undue stress that hurts in the long run. I think a lot of marginalized artists, in particular, could benefit from hearing the simple message that they’re worthy and talented exactly as they are.

5. It’s okay to promote your work.

I’m not a salesperson by any stretch of the imagination. The idea of promoting something I made has always felt a little gross to me, and while part of that is a valid disdain for consumerism and the industry at large, another part of it has to do with the fact that I consistently undervalue myself and my skills. I wish earlier in life I had received and internalized the message that my work and my voice are worthy of being heard.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m really not…but so nice of you to say so 🙂

I don’t feel like I have the authority or life experience to even attempt to answer this question, but in general, I’d love a movement of listening. I would say kindness, but even that starts with listening. Listen to what other people are saying and feeling. Listen to the quiet spaces in between your thoughts when you’re alone. Listen to the subtle rumblings of fear and doubt. Listen to death and to your breath. Listen when we are suffering. Listen when we are protesting. Listen when we are laughing and spontaneously singing. Listen to your needs so you can make space for others.

Shout out to Pauline Oliveros and deep listening.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Rhett and Link from Good Mythical Morning YouTube fame. Those southern white dads have brought me a lot of joy throughout the pandemic and it’s refreshing to see people like them who grew up where and how they did choose a life of creativity and compassion over more narrow (and easier) alternatives. They remind me of home, but a safer version of home. I feel like they might like what we’re doing over at Grimalkin, too.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!