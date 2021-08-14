Elizabeth (Lizzy) Goddard: “A vision for why you’re doing this”

A vision for why you’re doing this. The path of an entrepreneur isn’t an easy one. You need to feel connected to a clear vision that is bigger than yourself. Your vision for your business and life doesn’t have to be huge (although your potential impact is probably way bigger than you realize right now), but there does have to be a point to why you’re doing what you’re doing. When you have your “why” or “vision”, doing the work will be that much simpler.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Goddard.

Elizabeth (Lizzy) Goddard is a UK-based online business strategist and educator for entrepreneurs looking to simplify their businesses for maximum success with minimum effort. Over her six years in business, she’s helped over 12,000 students learn how to do business the easy, fun, and profitable way. Lizzy lives outside of Nottingham, UK, with her wife and two young daughters.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I went to university for theology as an undergraduate. I was very, very involved in the Students’ Union and student politics. I was elected and served as a Women’s Officer, LGBT Officer and Education Officer. The position of Education Officer was a year-long paid sabbatical, full-time position, basically running the Students’ Union with a team of eight. This was the start of a very difficult year for me personally. I hated that role and did not enjoy the day-to-day of what I was doing. I was navigating chronic pain, fibromyalgia and depression.

When my year as an education officer was finished, I was a puddle on the floor. I was ill, unhappy and at this point being a student was all I knew. This led me to the decision to do a Master’s degree. Being that I was very ill at this point, it was really difficult to work on my degree course. I quickly dropped down to part-time, and then switched from a degree focused on Research Methods back to Theology.

Despite this change, I was still too ill to be doing the course. Dealing with chronic pain, chronic fatigue syndrome and depression was taking its toll. I decided to drop out of the Master’s program. At this point, I was virtually house-bound and receiving Employment and Support Allowance (the UK version of disability benefits). Simple tasks like going to the store for groceries or visiting loved ones completely exhausted me.

Around this time a friend from university began blogging in the lifestyle design space. I would read her blog posts and email newsletters. From there I discovered that there were people who were living all over the world, “digital nomads” as people called them, who were creating their own lives on their terms. They were working online from their laptops anywhere in the world. This got me thinking…

I knew I didn’t want to be a “digital nomad” or to work from anywhere in the world, but I figured that if I could make some money from my laptop in bed, that would be amazing. I asked this friend if she knew of anyone who shared about chronic illness and she sent me a few resources which sent me down the rabbit hole as I discovered the world of online business.

In 2013 I initially started a business called The Pillow Fort which was for young people living with chronic illness. I sold physical products, launched a digital magazine and had a very active community. It was a solid business but I quickly realized that my audience didn’t have the means to support that business financially.

Toward the end of 2014, my health was doing much better and I got a part-time job back at the university as an administrative assistant. I quit that job after 3 weeks because I wasn’t happy there and it was an unsatisfying role for me. I decided it was time to go after my longtime “plan B” of becoming a math teacher. When I applied for the teacher training course I was accepted, but as it didn’t start until September 2015 I had about 8 to 9 months to fill. I looked at my skill set from my previous experience and decided I could start a virtual assistant business in the meantime since I had a lot of online business experience from running The Pillow Fort. I got clients quickly and was able to raise my prices. I realized I might have found a real place for myself in the online business world…

To help myself make a decision, I sought out a tarot reading in which the tarot card reader told me, “You’re going to be a teacher, just not in a school.”

Fast forward to now, I am a teacher. I’ve created multiple courses and I’m teaching and sharing what I know every single day, so it’s funny and a full circle experience looking back on that. She was absolutely right.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The aha moment behind my company is that it was mostly accidental. As I learned from my friend about the online business world and began to create offerings and serve people I realized I loved having a business and supporting people. As I saw the backend and behind the scenes of so many businesses as a VA, I naturally gravitated to supporting more clients with strategy. I stopped offering done-for-you services in 2020 and shifted fully to a business model of courses and training that support online business owners.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’ve always been extremely entrepreneurial. It was sort of inevitable that I would have my own business and be self-employed. I’ve always made money in fairly unconventional ways. When I was about 7 years old, my parents got called into school because I was selling stamps in the library at break time (which wasn’t allowed). I collected stamps when I was younger and this particular company would send me stamps. I would buy the ones I wanted and send back the rest. I worked out that it was cheaper for me if I bought more stamps, so I started selling the stamps to my friends and made a bit of a profit.

Then as a teenager, I bought and sold a lot of things on eBay. I never had a “regular” part-time job as a teen except for a short paper delivery gig. Even then, the money I earned there I used to purchase things and sell them online. I’ve always seen opportunities to make money via entrepreneurial methods and luckily for me, my parents have been very supportive of me doing that.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My mom has been so supportive of all my different business ventures throughout my entire life (of which there have been many). She’s always instilled in me this belief that I’m lucky and that I will always find a way to make money. Her instilling that belief in me that I could make money separate from a job has given me confidence in myself that has been a huge help in my business journey.

There was a time in my life when I was very nervous about how I would be able to make a big investment on a course that would help grow my business. I remember I called my mom and she reminded me that my grandfather had left behind some savings for me and that he would be very supportive of me using that money to invest in myself and my business. This gave me such encouragement to take a leap of faith. She’s always been there to offer me guidance, support and the belief in myself that I can do whatever I set my mind to.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One thing that really stands out about my company is my creativity and willingness to publicly experiment with things. So many of the big successes in my business have been weird experimental things that have just worked out. Don’t get me wrong, they don’t all work, but the ones that do work were weird, experimental, creative things I tried.

I always share these experiences with my audience. After I’ve done some experimenting, I’ll turn around and teach what I just did. It’s not teaching people how to do it themselves as I’m not an authority on it, but I will share every part of my thought process, what worked well, what I’d do differently next time, etc. This empowers my audience to get creative too. That’s my whole goal — for them to get experimental, using what they’ve learned from my teaching as a launchpad for their creative thinking.

One example of this is my ‘Day of Voxer’ offer. Basically, when someone signs up for this they get Voxer access to me for a day. This has worked incredibly well and I quickly had people reaching out asking me how I did it and what the logistics were involved. So I created a course about my process which has been very successful.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Not being afraid to “break the rules”. There are so many people out there telling you that you must do things a certain way, but time and time again I’ve done something different with great success. For example, many business leaders teach that you should only focus on one signature/core (niched) offer, but in fact, I’ve successfully grown my business with a variety of offers on various topics. Don’t be afraid to experiment. This follows on from my first point, but I love to experiment with different marketing strategies and offer formats. All the ‘staples’ of the online business world (e.g. webinars, challenges, evergreen funnels, etc) were all born out of someone experimenting. Most of my business successes started life as experiments e.g. Day of Voxer, my Everything page and my client/student-only group. My huge passion for what I do. I love my business. My “work” doesn’t feel like work. If I didn’t genuinely love what I do, I wouldn’t have kept going when things got tough and I wouldn’t have the success I have today.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I wish I’d never been sucked into believing I needed a narrow niche and a signature offer. Over the years I’ve wasted way too many hours trying to “niche down” and simplify or streamline my offers.

Eventually, I realized that niching isn’t any more complicated than defining what already is. You don’t have to pick a niche at the exclusion of others. You just need to be able to articulate the overarching umbrella of what you do. Likewise, you can have a variety of offers at a variety of price points, as long as each one is clear/specific. I’ve felt so much freedom (and seen a lot more growth) since I stopped trying to mush myself into a box and permitted myself to build my multi-passionate, multi-offer, multi-fun business!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I’m really big on being open and honest about what’s going on in my personal life. My team and my audience all know that my family and my health come first. I regularly reschedule things and take a break when I need one. In turn, I think this permits people to do the same in their businesses rather than pushing themselves to burn out.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

My take on this is a little unconventional, but it’s worked out well for me and a lot of my clients too. We’re told to, “Position yourself as an expert. Be the expert. Fake it until you make it.” All of that advice. That’s never sat particularly well for me.

Rather, the kind of approach I have taken throughout my business, which has worked with trust, credibility, and authority, is that I know I am the expert on my own experience.

From there I create a free or very low-cost offer explaining in great detail my thought process, why I decided to do what I did, what worked, what didn’t work, what I’m going to do next, etc. Since it’s low cost and because I’m not promising a specific result for anyone else, people buy or sign up — I’m only promising to show them what I did. I’m not saying, “If you do this, you will get the same results.”

People will then try what I did for themselves. They nearly always get similar or better results than I did doing that thing. Then they give me feedback and testimonials which I can incorporate into my training. Which in turn adds tremendous value and I can transition the training into more of a course.

The more people who take my course, the more people who implement it, the more people who get similar results and so on — that is when I become the authority on a specific topic. I didn’t start out saying that I was the authority but over time as I built trust with my audience I become the expert.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

My audience knows that I’m never bragging or promising something that I can’t deliver. The several iterations of a course or training where I’ve had many clients and students get the same results is where you begin to really stand out as the expert and authority. At the end of the day, client results are really what matters.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think most people are moving way, way too slowly. Speed is so important. Progress over perfection and done is better than perfect.

I see so many people who have an idea for a signature course. They’ll spend six months or longer creating it, planning it and launching it. But it hasn’t been validated in their market and they don’t really have the audience built for it so it often falls flat.

They’ve wasted so much time and energy creating this huge thing that they never really knew that people wanted, whereas, I’m much more in favor of starting small.

My favorite thing to do is to start with a paid live training. From there you can resell it or repurpose it into a course. Starting with a smaller, low-cost offer makes it so much easier for people to say yes.

You don’t have to continue working at speed, but to get started you need to get some momentum.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Being a business owner is such a roller coaster. It’s the ultimate personal development. If you want to find out who you are and what you’re made of, then become an entrepreneur. You have to put yourself out there in such a vulnerable and visible way, especially if you’re a personal brand. There’s not anything else where you’re putting yourself out there quite like being a business owner.

Business is just one endless stream of doing really scary things: hitting send, hitting publish, making the phone call, etc. Over time, after each scary thing, you realize you’re okay and that the world is still continuing.

Most of the things you do as an entrepreneur are going to be new to you. You have to keep doing things time and time again that you’ve never done before. You have to do things that are outside of your comfort zone. Every new stage of business comes with new challenges that you have to navigate through.

The majority of the new scary things you do, when it works, the reward and the high after the success is so much greater because of what you had to do to accomplish it. The reward is so much greater because there was a risk, and it was uncomfortable, but you managed to do it anyway. Whereas, in a regular job, if you have a win, there’s this different framework around you and it probably didn’t push you to the very edge of your comfort zone, so the celebration afterward isn’t going to be as great.

The celebration and the joy of success in a business that you created is like nothing else I’ve ever experienced.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I ran a live round of my course, Profitable Live Trainings. It was a three-week live round, so they had three weeks to plan, launch and create their paid live training. If they got it ready to sell before the end of the 3 weeks, I’d promote it to my email list.

There was so much energy in that live round and over 60 people rose to the challenge. I had so many people thanking me that this was the very first time they’ve received money in their business or this was the very first thing they have offered or created outside of one-to-one coaching or services. They said that they had taken other people’s programs on creating courses but had never got themselves across the finish line.

To have over 60 people create something in such a short period and be so proud of themselves for having created it, regardless of the results, was an incredible high for me.

It was just such a transformational live round for so many people, and it was such an unbelievable honor that all these people from all around the world who I will never meet somehow found me and this course. They showed up, took action, and got results. It was just a magical experience.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

A few years back I got into the swing of going from idea to launch very quickly. This grew my business and I was making a lot more money. After about six months though, two things happened. One was that I had a string of unforeseen expenses: a big refund request, I purchased an expensive course, I had to buy some flights, etc, and so money became a bit precarious for the first time in a while. At the same time, I was so in this flow of creating and selling things that it all just got a bit chaotic. I thought I heard cracked the code in terms of creating things, selling things and making money. But the slight precariousness of my finances meant that I started trying to create and sell things solely in order to make money. That type of energy doesn’t work well for me. I need to sell from the energy of excitement, wanting to share, and wanting to help people.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I consciously decided to stop creating and stop selling for a few months. I went back to offering one-to-one services which I reliably knew would bring in a stable income. I took on a couple of new clients because I needed to ease the money stress, and I knew that working a few more hours would be better than continuing to launch new things that weren’t selling very well. After a few months, my finances were much more stable and I started to have new ideas for offers that I could sell with an excited energy.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

The ability to trust “Future You”. We all get nervous about what might happen in the future, and this can hold us back and prevent us from taking action because we are worried about the consequences of any decisions that we make right now. Learning to trust “Future You” to deal with everything that comes up allows you to keep taking consistent action in your business because you’re confident in yourself and your ability to handle and navigate any situation or issues that arise. “Future You” is an even better version of “Current You” — they have more experience, more context and more money (hopefully!) to deal with things. You only ever need to focus on the things that “Current You” needs to deal with, leave everything else up to “Future You”! Support. Support for the emotional rollercoaster of running a business can come from so many sources — your team, your business friends, a coach or mentor, your partner/family. You’re not going to be able to get where you want to go if you don’t feel supported. You need people to celebrate your highs with and give you pep talks and advice during your lows. Detachment. You need to be able to detach from both the negative and positive feedback you’re going to receive. As a business owner, when you put yourself and your business out there you will receive both. Getting too caught up in the opinions of others is just going to distract you from your path and intuition. Free yourself from that and trust in your own guidance. A vision for why you’re doing this. The path of an entrepreneur isn’t an easy one. You need to feel connected to a clear vision that is bigger than yourself. Your vision for your business and life doesn’t have to be huge (although your potential impact is probably way bigger than you realize right now), but there does have to be a point to why you’re doing what you’re doing. When you have your “why” or “vision”, doing the work will be that much simpler. Confidence to make non-strategic decisions. Not everything needs to be a strategic business decision. Usually, the best things aren’t. Lots of people teach you that you should set your end goals and work backward from them: setting tasks and actions that help you get to that endpoint. While this does work, you’re going to miss out on a lot of magic. There’s plenty of space in your business to do things that feel fun to you, just because you can! Start seeing your business as a vehicle for manifesting some really fun, amazing things into reality.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

To me, resilience is the ability to manage, and make the most of, your resources effectively.

Everyone has different resources in terms of time, money, health, certain privileges, etc. Resilient people are realistic about their resources and adapt/work with what they’ve got, rather than always wishing or acting as though things were different.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I developed Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/chronic headaches when I was 16. At the time I was a national level athlete (hammer and shot put), was doing very well at school, and generally had my whole life ahead of me. I think it would have been very easy to sort of ‘give up’ as none of the vision I had for my life was going to be possible in the way I’d planned. However, I adapted and found new things to be successful at, within my new limits. In many ways, my health was a blessing in disguise as it led me down new paths which I wouldn’t have been aware of previously, let alone chosen to go down.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I think I’m positive in difficult situations. I have an unwavering belief that any situation can be navigated with grace and ease, which allows me to come up with creative solutions.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

When the leader has a positive attitude, it promotes a ‘can do’, problem-solving culture. It empowers their clients and their team to get resourceful and creative, rather than become negative and resorting to complaints.

As a leader, I strive to make sure I am leading by example to impact both my clients and team members. If you promote a culture of positivity, it will come back to you and lead to amazing results!

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“I can do anything good!” from this YouTube video

It’s silly, but whenever I’m trying to do something that feels uncomfortable or hard, my wife tells me “you can do anything good!”

