Elizabeth Leslie: “Be yourself. That’s what makes you stand out”

“Be yourself. That’s what makes you stand out” — sounds cliché but it’s true. No one wants to see yet another copy of a copy. There is only one you so concentrate on how you can make you better.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Leslie.

Elizabeth Leslie (they/them) is a queer, non-binary composer, multi-instrumentalist and singer from small-town Nova Scotia. In 2008, they moved to Montréal after dropping out of architecture school in Vancouver. There they joined several Indie Rock bands as a bassist, guitarist, and drummer, and fronted an electro-pop group with French electro duo, françoise. Shortly thereafter, they started working as Chromeo’s assistant where they learned about vintage synths, the seedy music industry, drum programming, and life on tour. Since then, they have decided to go solo as an electronic producer. They’re a huge lover of remixes and dance music, which is why 2 out of their 3 EPs are Remix EPs. As a production manager and editor on blockbuster and Oscar-nominated films, they also direct and edit all of their own music videos. Currently, they’re working on new music with a full-length album on the horizon.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/70958ac7d2d32d7d3e55b8068296d389

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in rural, small-town Nova Scotia in a place called, Amherst. I was bullied a lot at school and hated growing up there. It was horrible for a non-binary kid in those days. From a young age, I was always attracted to music and started writing songs on guitar around age 13. After high school, I moved to Halifax and attended Dalhousie University where I got a degree in English. Things started to get better for me in the city, but I eventually left and went to architectural drafting school in Vancouver. It was less creative than I expected so I dropped out and moved to Montreal to start a band.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I wouldn’t call it a career path as being a musician has never been especially lucrative. Up until this point, it’s been purely a labor of love. Being a musician/composer isn’t something that was inspired by any particular event. It’s something that I do that’s self-expressive and meditative that’s always been in me. I keep coming back to it because it’s a drive that’s unavoidable and therefore necessary. There’s always this innate longing to share it as well, which is why I’m here. My story about it is forever unwinding.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many, even some I’ve forgotten. One of my old bands used to have a jam space in Montreal that we shared with Half Moon Run. It was in a giant loft warehouse that Grimes also practiced in. It doubled as an after-hours venue on weekends, so the cops eventually shut it down. It was full of interesting artists, even some visual ones. Quite a few of them lived there, so it also had commune vibes. A French artist, Sami, who used to drink tons of espresso, lived in ours and painted an entire underwater-themed mural across all 4 walls. My friends and I would go to the after-hours shows, which sparked a plethora of other experiences. Every moment there was interesting. I can’t pinpoint a singular one. It made a huge mark on me that I’ll never forget.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wore a pair of wayfarer sunglasses playing bass at a show in a dark, dingy loft party. Not only did I look like a pretentious fool, but I also had to rely entirely on muscle memory to play. I learned that you should never sacrifice the merit of your art and/or performance strictly to ‘be cool,’ and also that the human brain is easily trained by repetition.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just completed vocals for a Depeche Mode cover with German techno producer, Fear N Loathing. I’m also working on a 5 song EP with Romanian producer, Andrei Mihailescu, to be released in October. It’s going to be a slightly new direction. I’m really excited about it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Firstly, by virtue of inclusion, the entertainment industries will become more diversified which is more representative of the actual demographics of society. Secondly, it is the right thing to do. It’s ethically irresponsible to exclude, whether it’s subconscious or intentional or not, people based on their race, religion, sexuality, gender, etc. Thirdly, in so doing, you invite different experiences and perspectives into an industry, which is very important to the fostering of its own evolution as a medium for artistic cultivation and distribution.

This is how it productively affects culture. It’s like how in the film we’ve been forever fed the perspective of “the male gaze,” so we’d often see female characters portrayed as one-dimensional sex objects for exclusively male consumption. Since the #metoo movement, however, we are seeing more films and TV shows being produced that include more of women’s experience, and so on. Through art, we create cultures and simultaneously educate and indoctrinate. It’s dangerous to only portray one experience as if it is all-encompassing.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“Don’t sweat the small stuff” — you’d be surprised how endearing it is when an artist messes up; sometimes it’s what makes a show interesting. It’s when one’s real humanity shows up. “Be yourself. That’s what makes you stand out” — sounds cliché but it’s true. No one wants to see yet another copy of a copy. There is only one you so concentrate on how you can make you better. “Don’t tolerate patriarchal BS from anyone” — this seeming neverending myth that men are better musicians/artists or are more adept at musicality is total hogwash. Gender doesn’t and shouldn’t bear any influence on artistic integrity. “Do what you want now” — do it now before someone else does. Do it now while it exists in your mind, while you feel it at this moment. The creation of art is elusive, and it will escape if you don’t catch it in time. “Sometimes things take time” — I know it can feel like all your efforts are for nothing, but nothing is for nothing. Exercising patience is often more productive then trying to force it. Breathe and let it go.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do it for the love not for the pay cheque, even if there isn’t one. Music is for enjoyment. Should artists not enjoy their craft?

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Enforced climate change measures on everybody and everything. We’re living through the sixth mass extinction. Whales are washing up dead on the beach; the arctic is melting; and, it seems as if the world is just returning to normal and/or making these ‘far in the future’ promises about eliminating fossil fuels. It’s ridiculous. Things are going to hit the fan very fast, sooner than we think. We must take measures now. Not in 2035. Now. First, the animals will go extinct then it will be us.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My friend, Greg Hounsell, who’s also the guitarist of Brutal Youth. He’s such a good-natured, stoic kind of person but also tough as nails. We used to work together in the pro audio rental department at a music store in Toronto. He really liked the weird, dark demos I’d make and ended up introducing me to Matt DeMatteo, a multi-platinum producer who worked on a lot of records I used to listen to in high school. Once Matt and I started working together, and we released my first EP (“Brave Animal”), Eric Alper, a well-known Music Publicist, got in touch with me for representation. That’s when things started gaining momentum.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be yourself. You won’t regret it.” I spent most of my life trying to hide who I really was. I was always teased and made to feel ashamed for being weird and genderfluid. But that’s been my greatest gift. It’s anyone’s greatest gift. It’s when we try to be someone other than who we are that we betray ourselves; we twist our fate in ways only known to us when it’s too late.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

French Director, Céline Sciamma. She seems infinitely interesting, but also wise like she’s seen a lot. “Portrait of a Lady On Fire” is also one of my favourite films. It takes integrity to direct a film of such historical importance in portraying lesbianism tastefully and through the female gaze.

How can our readers follow you online?

If you search “Elizabeth Leslie” on Spotify, you can follow me to hear my music, or by searching @elizabethleslieofficial on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok (my TikTok is mostly videos of my cats, Pizzah and Sprinkles).

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!