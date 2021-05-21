Elizabeth Gerbel of EAG: “Recognize the strengths of your employees”

Recognize the strengths of your employees.Really and truly talk to them and strive to align their strengths with their job function. For example, we had a team member doing an exceptional job in her role, but she did not find it to be engaging in the slightest. We were able to sit down, have a conversation, identify her strengths and move her into a different role. Today, she is now in an HR role and leads our employee corporate training program.

As a part of my series about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Gerbel.

Elizabeth currently serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EAG Services, a leading oil and gas IT consulting firm, and EAG 1Source, a full-service IT and business process outsourcing firm. She is responsible not only for both companies’ strategic leadership and vision, but also for providing guidance, direction and expertise to clients and team members.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As luck would have it, just before I graduated with my MBA from the University of Texas in Austin, the dot-com bubble burst leading to a bleak job market. Most job offers that my classmates received (including my own) were rescinded or pushed out by months… even years. After a large investment in my education, things were not off to a great start.

However, things turned around when two guys from my graduating class, who were in the same boat, asked if I would join them in starting a consulting firm. That company became the precursor to EAG Services and is where I got my start in the upstream oil and gas industry.

Flash forward to two years later when both my business partners got married and had to find “real jobs”. As the last person standing, I decided to regroup, and in 2003, I officially established EAG as an upstream-focused oil and gas consulting firm.

Eventually, we would expand to other segments within the energy market. The complexity of oil and gas is what originally drew me in, and 18 years later, I still get excited about the everyday challenges that the industry brings.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

What I have found most interesting is how the people you hire and trust can literally make or break your company, regardless of the product or service that you are selling. I’ve hired folks who are extremely smart, but lacked people skills. Over time, I found that those individuals eroded morale within the organization, and at times, impacted our reputation externally. I learned that hiring team members who are people savvy, in addition to being highly qualified, is the winning combination.

The ability to function successfully within a team is one of the key tenants to succeed at EAG. If you get the job done, produce quality work and actively participate as a member of our team, then you are a great fit for our culture and organization.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have significantly expanded our outsourcing organization, EAG 1Source, which has been highly complementary to the types of projects we take on from a consulting perspective. It has been extremely interesting to build an organization that is intended to seamlessly integrate into other companies’ business models. It is tough to accomplish, especially during COVID, when face-to-face meetings are difficult or impossible. However, I feel that we are constantly learning how to improve and how to tackle more complex opportunities.

We are providing services that are intended to support our industry as investors and lenders focus on positive cash flow and operating income. We complement our clients’ internal teams allowing them to reduce G&A, increase automation and focus on building value.

At the end of the day, EAG 1Source is generating the ROI that investors and lenders are looking for.

OK, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

Most people do not feel that what they do on a daily basis is meaningful. They head to work every day to earn a paycheck. They cannot see the positive impacts that their actions, during the workday, have on an organization, individuals or themselves. They do not have pride in their work or loyalty to their employer. With that mindset, members of the workforce are essentially wasting 2,000 hours a year being bored or just getting through each day until retirement. This is a real problem that companies in the U.S. must address.

At EAG, giving meaning to our work is one of my top priorities. Everyone has to see that their actions have a very real and tangible impacts for our business, our clients’ businesses and within the industry. We are not just providing services to an industry; we are part of the industry. How we spend each day matters. The impacts of our actions are direct and tangible. Helping our team members see that is important and makes each new project and initiative valuable use of our collective time.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

People who are unhappy tend to complain, and that is very wearing to others within the organization. Instead of getting the job done, these individuals spend their time and energy expressing feelings of resentment and disappointment rather than focusing on getting the work done and making a difference. Ultimately, those team members do not have the energy to do their jobs to the fullest, brainstorm new ideas or discover ways to doing things more efficiently. They just drag down the rest of the team.

If productivity decreases, profitability decreases. A common sign of an unhappy workforce is a spike in unplanned outages, more sick days and poor work quality. In our world, that results in fewer referrals, fewer recruiting candidates and fewer new opportunities.

As this relates to health and wellbeing, unhappiness and dissatisfaction leads to increased stress, depression and a host of other mental and physical health issues. Moreover, these individuals’ feelings will likely bleed over into those who are excited about being at the organization, eroding their passion for the job.

As the CEO, I feel that a critical part of my role is to find ways to reinforce that what we are doing is important; to remind everyone that people are counting on us. Identifying ways to make our work experience enjoyable is also part of my job description, and if I fail, the cost is high.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

1. Recognize the strengths of your employees.Really and truly talk to them and strive to align their strengths with their job function. For example, we had a team member doing an exceptional job in her role, but she did not find it to be engaging in the slightest. We were able to sit down, have a conversation, identify her strengths and move her into a different role. Today, she is now in an HR role and leads our employee corporate training program.

2. Try to improve the sentiments of unhappy workers. I suggest helping these employees become their best selves. Work with them to develop goals that also align with the goals of the company and create a career path for them that results in individual growth. However, if our organization is not the right fit, it’s better to recognize that sooner rather than later. Have the hard conversation, and if we are not the right place for that individual, we can help them to find another opportunity that is a better fit.

3. Recognize accomplishments often. As an employee, it is very difficult to do your job when you don’t feel appreciated or recognized for your hard work especially when you are helping to achieve the organization’s goals. As a manager, you have to do your part in recognizing what your team members are accomplishing both collectively and as individuals. Let people know that they are doing a good job and highlight their accomplishments.

4. Don’t forget to laugh. I worked for a company where I was told I laughed too much. But when the rubber hit the road and my team was working long hours (with some could only catch a few hours of sleep in their offices at night), not one person quit during that project. It’s all about attitude. Do not underestimate the importance of inserting humor, fun and joy into a work environment.

5. Empower everyone to express opinions regardless of title. Some of the best ideas come from the most unlikely of persons. As a leader, you know that you are empowering others when people start asking hard questions and contradicting you. Although it can be annoying, it is actually a good thing! You want people to be actively involved, thoughtful and generating ideas on how to better the company. If you can get there, it’s amazing what you can learn and how your organization can grow.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

Improving work culture in the U.S. has more to do with humanity itself than actual work or job satisfaction. At the most basic level, people want to feel safe. They are looking to have a better lifestyle than their parents and provide their children a better life than they have. Long-term employment opportunities, benefits such as good health insurance and training programs make people feel safe and secure and valued.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

I set high expectations for my team, but I’m always willing to get my hands dirty when they need help. At the same time, I try to avoid micro-managing so that folks develop a sense of ownership and pride in their accomplishments. Although I sometimes fail, I work really hard to maintain a sense of humor and patience. To err is human, but to get back up and learn from a mistake is what matters. I want everyone to feel secure that their opinions and ideas matter. That they can make a mistake and move beyond it. That together, we can accomplish everything we set out to achieve.

At EAG, we have an open-door policy and like to keep things more casual and light-hearted. I actually work in the kitchen during the day and talk to people as they grab a soda or coffee. I want people to see me as approachable and accessible — not as a remote executive behind a closed door.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad has given me a lot of great advice. He realized that I needed to break away from my partners and start my own business. He’s always had a “you-can-do-it” attitude and never accepted any excuses, from himself or from me. When you own a business, it’s easy to come up with 1,000 reasons of why you can’t be successful. When you let go of that mindset, which I did early on thanks to my dad, you can accomplish anything that you imagine.

I also have to thank my clients for being brutally honest with me about how EAG could improve. They did it because they genuinely wanted to see us get better. As a result, we have made numerous changes over the years. This led to a recent customer conversation where I asked for ideas on improvement opportunities. They responded with, “You all knocked it out of the park. You have the best people, with great skills, who are always ready to help when we need them. We always know that they’ll give us the advice that we’re looking for.”

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It has always been important for me to start a company and create new jobs in my hometown of Houston, Texas as well as across our industry. My impact, as well as EAG’s, is evident by members of our industry, particularly startup oil & gas companies, turning to us for advice in streamlining processes and providing support for their businesses. We help them scale and add jobs.

The work our team has provided to our clients is what I focus on, and it shows at every level in within our organization. People are empowered at EAG, not only to mold their career path but also to do right by our clients. As our clients grow, we grow. As we grow, the opportunities we can offer our team members grow. It’s wonderful to watch.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite Life Lesson Quote are the lyrics, “I get knocked down, but I get up again. You’re never gonna keep me down.” You have to keep rolling with the punches.

When I started EAG, I got hit with so many daily challenges daily that it was overwhelming. I did not have the experience to navigate them easily or properly. So, I learned that the most valuable skill I had was getting out of bed every morning to try again. No matter how many times I get “knocked down,” I always get up again.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Transforming education. I am a firm believer that through education people expand future opportunities and get close to achieving their dreams. I would like to see a day where every child and young adult in this country has the opportunity to attain his or her potential through education. I’d love to drive a movement that makes legitimate education a realization, not through policy or words, but through action. Creating an educational system that offers everyone a real chance at achieving their vision of the American Dream, not just those who live in the right neighborhoods, states or were born into the right income levels. Today, we are not even close to accomplishing that vision. In fact, much of what we deem today to be critical educational steps are at best, unnecessary hurdles, at worse, financial albatrosses that eliminate future options for our youth. Educating and creating opportunities Americans is a movement definitely worth tackling. It would be interesting to see where that could lead us as a country in the future.