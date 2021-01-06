Elizabeth Davis of Shedavi: “Knowing who your target audiences are”

Knowing your target audience and developing products that can easily be integrated into their daily lives. Every Shedavi product is made with our customers full health, well-being and ease-of-use in mind.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Davis.

A former construction engineer, Elizabeth Davis left her career to create the multimillion dollar hair-care empire, Shedavi. She designed the company to provide natural, botanically-based holistic hair, skin and nail products to women, men and children of all hair types globally.

You can learn more about Elizabeth’s hair care company, Shedavi, at www.shedavi.com. You can also follow her on Facebook (Shedavi Hair), Instagram (@queenelizabethdavis and @shedavi) and Pinterest (@shedavi).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in the Southside of Chicago where I loved to be creative and experiment. I loved to be autonomous and do my own thing. Even as I grew older and studied construction engineering technology at Florida A&M University, I knew I wanted to be my own boss one day. Meanwhile, I loved playing with my hair and wore it throughout high school and college relaxed. Though it was cute, it would never grow past my shoulders. Eventually, I learned about different styles and how to grow my hair. With it, my passion for hair care grew as well.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Though I didn’t know what kind of business I wanted to pursue, I loved hair and the freedom of expression it gave me. I was constantly mixing and testing products. It didn’t occur to me that I could make money from something I loved so much until friends pointed it out. I thought, “a job can be this fun!” That’s why I always tell people to pursue their passions because you’re more likely to succeed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One time I used too much sulfur in one of my products. This caused my hair to have a weird smell even though it was amazing on your hair. I had to go back several times to change the formula. This taught me to continue improving. You may not get it right the first time, but you will get it eventually. This also taught me to be patient with myself and my process.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Hindsight is 20/20.” My aunt used to say that all the time, and it’s a helpful concept. Having 20/20 vision isn’t about lamenting on what went wrong in the past. It’s about learning from your mistakes and taking stock of your present resources to build your future.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, let’s define our terms. How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

A lifestyle brand contributes to the wellbeing, habits and culture of customers. It embodies a group of values and way-of-living. That’s why it’s extremely important to cater to the customer’s needs when developing a lifestyle brand.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

The benefit of creating a lifestyle brand is that it’s integrated. Your entire life and body is intertwined. All aspects of life — social, love, career, environment — affects each other. Shedavi takes this into consideration as we create and develop products for our customers.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Without bias, Shedavi has effortlessly built a lifestyle-conscious brand that caters to full health, wellness and beauty, giving life and longevity to our consumers.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Knowing your target audience and developing products that can easily be integrated into their daily lives. Every Shedavi product is made with our customers full health, well-being and ease-of-use in mind.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A lot of people are anxious to get their product out there. It’s important, however, to make sure it’s ready first. Have your research, product development, branding — everything — squared away before launching. If you present your company to the world, and it’s not ready, it could cause permanent damage to your brand.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Knowing who you’re targeting and what they need. Branding for how you want your company to be received. Focus on development. Conduct a focus group with people that you trust and who will give you the truth about the quality of your products.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why?

Knowing who your target audiences are. Know what their needs are and how you plan to address them. Creating a product that is easy to use and can be integrated into their daily regimes. Reviewing data (i.e website, marketing data) to see how your product is performing, how you customers are perceiving and how you can improve. Always be willing to improve or pivot if your product doesn’t work.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In business, it’s a good move to care about your customers’ overall life and practice corporate social responsibility.

