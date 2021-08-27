Elizabeth Arnold of Softline Solutions: “Be willing to learn”

Be willing to learn. Digital marketing is constantly changing and there are so many various avenues you can utilize for advertising. Be willing to learn from others and test new spaces and ideas. It’s easy to get stuck in a rhythm with digital marketing tactics, but sometimes trying something new is the key to unlocking more sales.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay Per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Arnold.

Elizabeth Arnold is the Director of Marketing Operations at Softline Solutions, a full-service digital advertising agency based out of Los Angeles, California.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure! I taught myself a lot of my marketing skills early on in my career. I was always running small side hustles such as a computer repair service, woodworking shop, travel agency, etc. Within each of these, I taught myself how to use WordPress to create websites, how to push out my brand on social media and Google, etc. I enjoyed it so much I got an accredited certification in Digital Marketing and began to work for an inbound marketing agency which really helped me to curate my skills and learn more about client relationships and the scope of the digital marketing space. From there, I kept taking opportunities to help other businesses with their digital marketing efforts and continued to take classes on email marketing, Google, HubSpot, etc. I have since worked my way through a couple of advertising agencies, big and small, which led me to where I am now.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Oh yes! I had just started at this company, maybe was 2 or 3 months in, and I was tasked with creating from scratch a unique UTM code for a rather large client’s Google account. Amid figuring out what I was looking at, I forgot to include a “?” in the code and then hit submit without noticing. I told the client and my team it was all good and we all moved forward. After a couple of days, we started noticing that we weren’t attributing any leads, but we could not figure out why that was. The client was getting upset and it took about 5 people and nearly a whole day to figure out that a “?” needed to be in the UTM code. The agency credited back money to the client for the mistake and we did finally start generating attributable leads. From then on, I ALWAYS had someone double-check my work and I always ask for help when doing a task that I’m not 100% confident on. Mistakes are easily made, and it’s good to have a team there to support you and help you learn and grow from it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful for all the help I’ve received along the way from co-workers, managers, and mentors turned friends. One of these friends especially is my old co-worker, Christine Forni. She was a great mentor in this space and really taught me how to think logically through multiple data points, draw insightful conclusions related to the data, and eloquently speak to a client about what we are seeing and what options we have to best move them forward. She also taught me how to be a good mentor and when to give room to people to grow and when to help steer them on the right path.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Softline Solutions is a small and mighty team. We are close-knit, which helps us to easily communicate internally about our client accounts to make sure that we are successful. We run our business with clients and employees in mind. We believe in a true work-life balance. This helps to create strong company culture as well as a great attitude around client accounts so we avoid burn-out and are always focused on client success & employee happiness.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity is a key to being a leader. You have to have strong values that you stand for in order to support your team and drive for success.

Patience is one of the keys to being a mentor and a leader. Not everyone learns at the same pace or in the same way, so as you’re helping your team grow their skills and knowledge, you have to be patient with the process.

Being humble is important. I do not know everything and I don’t expect anyone else to. The digital marketing landscape is constantly evolving, and every situation is unique. Be humble in your approach and open to ideas and communication. It’ll bring your team closer together as well as drive significant results for your clients through creative strategies.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our teams are working on cross-training their skills so we can better assess our client’s needs and drive more significant ROI. We believe that by being able to look at a client’s account from the top down and through the various marketing streams, you’ll be able to have more educated conversations about over-reaching brand strategies so that you can better guide and advise the client on how to drive results.

Ok, super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Absolutely! So, I think there are quite a few things that can affect a company’s initial performance when they start with digital marketing.

Website design, layout, and user flow — this can be a big hindrance to your performance with digital marketing. If you don’t have appropriate landing pages, easy to digest content related to the topic or have confusing navigation, poor mobile quality, etc. it will hinder not only the user experience when they click on your ad, but you’re also more likely to be rated lower against your competition and therefore start to pay higher prices

Not understanding your audience — if you don’t know your target market, then it becomes a lot of trial and error across the digital marketing sphere. You’ll want to understand who you are trying to get in front of and why they want your product or service.

Design — if you’re running ads on social media, you’ll need to have high-quality images and videos. Stock photos can only take you so far. Having well-curated content is key to social media success.

Following up with the sales and leads — a lot of companies will get their products out there through digital marketing but then have a hard time following up with leads or sales that this new avenue produces for them. As a company, you need to be ready to take on additional clients and customers.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

This is a tough question since each company’s needs and KPIs vary across different digital spaces. But a general good layout is to focus on the marketing funnel. Find your target market and then broaden it a bit so that you can reach out to similar people and expand your reach. Put these people at the top of your funnel with content related to your brand, getting to know your product/service, and understanding what benefit they receive from buying from you. Move those people who are positively interacting with your brand into middle-funnel content that has more details related to how your product benefits them and why they need it. Then, of course, push for the sale! Continue to engage and be at the forefront of their minds, so that when they’re ready to commit, you’re right there waiting.

I’ve seen a lot of brands skip the first two sections of a marketing funnel and try to move right to sales. They end up wasting a lot of money on poor messaging and trying to drive people to “buy, buy, buy” without truly trying to understand why the consumer would want to use your product or service. By going through the top and middle funnel tiers, you’re able to curate your messaging and get an easier sale at the end.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion, which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Once again, it depends on your industry and your product or service, but typically most businesses see good results with Google Ads. If a company is strategic with its keyword placements and targeting, it tends to see good results with lower costs. Facebook and Instagram advertising are also great tools to get in front of new potential clients and customers and will work well with strong creative and unique copywriting.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

In no particular order:

Know where your ads are being displayed if you’re running a PPC display campaign. Understanding which websites and apps you are being shown will help you curate your display PPC advertising efforts to the right crowd. Understand how you are setting up your account and campaign structure and why you are doing it this way. Make your campaign goals and ad set targeting intentional. This will help you to keep track of your KPIs and understand where there are gaps in your campaigns and how to quickly pivot to meet the needs of your audience. Negative keywords — when you’re running campaigns across a keyword targeting PPC landscape, such as Google Ads or Microsoft Ads, you’re going to want to make sure that you are utilizing the negative keywords to remove unqualified traffic. This also works for Social Media Advertising, but instead of negative keywords, you can exclude audiences and specific interests and traits that are not relatable to your target market.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Understand what you want each email you send to achieve. Are you welcoming new subscribers? Are you boosting a new blog post you wrote? Are you re-engaging past customers? Set your goal and then measure the success of that email based on that goal. Know your audience. Not everyone wants to open up an email from you that is just “buy this from me now!”. Typically, this is how you’ll end up with a growing list of unsubscribes. Look at the demographic information of your audience, are they mostly women? Are they mostly age 45–55? Or 18–24? Where are they located? What pages of your site do they spend the most time on. Understand your audience and then curate your email messaging to match what interests them the most about your brand. Plan emails and follow-ups. Consistency in email marketing is key, but there is a balance between sending too few and too many emails. Decide which frequency you want to start with and test adjusting this a little up or down and measure the results.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

There are a lot of really cool digital marketing avenues and tools out there. Advertising in the digital marketing space does not just mean Facebook and Google Ads. You have plenty of other options across the internet to get in front of your audience such as Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, Quora, etc. By understanding who your audience is, you can then begin to find out where they spend their time online and reach out to them in those spaces that make sense for your brand.

If you’re looking for ideas on content and messaging, I really like AnswerThePublic.com to help jumpstart some ideas for content and email marketing.

Other cool programs to help create more content that would be good for Social Media advertising are Billo.app and Soona.co. Fiverr is also a great space to find designers, content writers, developers, etc.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be willing to learn. Digital marketing is constantly changing and there are so many various avenues you can utilize for advertising. Be willing to learn from others and test new spaces and ideas. It’s easy to get stuck in a rhythm with digital marketing tactics, but sometimes trying something new is the key to unlocking more sales. Be willing to fail. Not all of these new ideas or spaces your test will work out. And that’s okay! Be okay with testing and understanding when something is no longer working. Even if it didn’t drive the results you wanted, you will take learnings from that test and be able to implement them into future campaigns. Data is important. Digital marketing is great, but if you can’t read and understand the data then it’s like throwing stuff at a wall and seeing what sticks. Understand how to read the data you are receiving and then how to implement that data. You don’t have to be an expert at everything. As I’ve said, there’s a lot of avenues for you to utilize. However, you don’t need to be an expert in every aspect of them. Understanding the landscape and areas of opportunity is the beginning of success. If you’ve identified a space in which you wish to advertise on, but are not an expert in that area, reach out to someone who is and who can help take the reigns or teach you how to utilize that space most effectively for your goals. Communication will solve most of your problems. As a digital marketer, you will occasionally need to have some tough conversations with your client or business regarding results and spend. Setting clear expectations upfront and providing status updates as the campaigns run will help to prevent some of these tougher conversations and help you to grow trust and respect from your client.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I read a lot, I mean a LOT of blogs on digital marketing. Here at Softline Solutions, we are continually studying the trends and keeping our clients informed of new opportunities to help them continue to grow their businesses.

I also really love these marketing books: ReWork, Contagious, & This Is Marketing

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh, there are so many great causes out there. I really would like to see a movement for less plastic usage and holding companies accountable for the amount and type of plastic that they produce.

How can our readers further follow your work?

They can follow me on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/arnoldelizabeth

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!