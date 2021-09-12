Elise Micheals: “It’s not your job to “fix” them”

“It’s not your job to “fix” them” — As a coach, we always want to do the best for our clients, deliver results, and make sure they succeed. If we focus too much on this, we start trying to do the work for them and “fix” them. We forget that solutions come at different times for every person. Not everyone may benefit the same way ,and that’s not a bad thing.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elise Micheals.

Elise Micheals is a trauma-therapy, relationship science, and REBT trained coach. She has 5 years of experience in mental health and specializes in helping executive men heal subconscious trauma.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I love my family, but I grew up in a pretty dysfunctional home. I didn’t realize how dysfunctional until I was 25 and kept noticing patterns of self-sabotage, depression, and my inability to connect in relationships. I started therapy which helped a tremendous amount, but it didn’t solve my problems.

This triggered me to begin a deep dive into my own healing. I learned REBT, trauma therapy, relationship science, which taught me how the brain worked and how to recognize patterns and connect the dots to subconscious trauma. It became clear that there was a way to heal trauma that didn’t have to take several years. I started posting what I knew on Linkedin and men in particular were reaching out, seeking help. A pattern surfaced and I realized that men had essentially zero mental health support. It’s all history from there.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I would say less “disruptive” and more “long overdue”

Attention to mental health in general has only just started to pick up speed, so when it comes to men, I didn’t want them to be left out just like women and people of color have experienced for so many generations. If we believe that “men” are the foundations for many things, yet we deny them mental support, how can we expect to be supported?

Supporting men helps us change the system from the inside out.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had NO idea what I was doing at first as far as running a business. I knew how to coach, but I was also in the experimental phase, accepting almost anyone who wanted to work with me. I wasn’t niched down enough and it wore me out, which can trickle over into my client work. Once I started to really focus on my target market, everything fell into place.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

All of my “mentors” have been digital. I’ve never had a real life mentor, so I get my mentorship from books, podcasts, youtube…

There was one mentor who struck me at the perfect time, at one of my lowest points and that was Grant Cardone. I listened to 10x Rule on audiobook, and my life has never been the same. I felt like someone actually understood that it was okay to have big dreams and to do crazy things in your life to achieve them. I’ve invested 30+ grand on training and took myself from a deep depression to building my own business, changing my entire support group and creating a life I love. He still inspires me today as he keeps going after his dreams and pushing himself at the age of 60.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Just because something “withstands the test of time” doesn’t mean it’s good. It just means it’s normal; comfortable; that people have become accustomed to it, or they don’t know any other way.

For example, teaching men about mental health and emotional regulation. Some people have seen this movement (and feminism in general) as making men “weak” “sissies” or “not real men”.

When I look at it, I see it as bringing the man’s true potential to the surface. If emotions are a HUMAN trait, and we deny men that experience, what good does it do us to have men only using a fraction of what it means to be human? We need our men to be whole, conscious, focused, and self-regulated. What is the definition of a man? It seems we have just been conditioned to think it’s chopping wood, being violent and aggressive and never stating their needs.

Things like “cancel culture” is a perfect example of when things are taken too far. The premise is to draw attention to unacceptable behavior, but we’ve gone to the extent to “cancel” people who made mistakes a decade ago. We don’t allow any room for growth or forgiveness.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“It’s not your job to “fix” them” — As a coach, we always want to do the best for our clients, deliver results, and make sure they succeed. If we focus too much on this, we start trying to do the work for them and “fix” them. We forget that solutions come at different times for every person. Not everyone may benefit the same way ,and that’s not a bad thing.

— As a coach, we always want to do the best for our clients, deliver results, and make sure they succeed. If we focus too much on this, we start trying to do the work for them and “fix” them. We forget that solutions come at different times for every person. Not everyone may benefit the same way ,and that’s not a bad thing. “It’s too expensive” means they can’t afford it, not that it’s too expensive: If you’re a service provider, chances are, you underprice! Especially working in coaching and mental health I found it so hard to raise my rates because I wanted to help everyone. I realized doing that was burning me out. Raising my rates caused some people to be shocked because I’m a high-ticket coach. It made me question if I was doing the right thing at first, but you have to understand it’s not a reflection on you or your product if someone can’t afford it. The clients who can afford me never complain and they get amazing results. Don’t be afraid to be compensated correctly for your time.

If you’re a service provider, chances are, you underprice! Especially working in coaching and mental health I found it so hard to raise my rates because I wanted to help everyone. I realized doing that was burning me out. Raising my rates caused some people to be shocked because I’m a high-ticket coach. It made me question if I was doing the right thing at first, but you have to understand it’s not a reflection on you or your product if someone can’t afford it. The clients who can afford me never complain and they get amazing results. Don’t be afraid to be compensated correctly for your time. “It’s not rejection, it’s redirection” We can get so caught up on a certain outcome that we miss opportunities. I try as hard as possible to remain open and know that if I hold the vision, what I want will come to me, and sometimes that’s in a way that is unexpected or I can’t control.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I plan on having my own show where I can bring healing to a mass amount of people and also opening an array of luxury retreat options world-wide.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I personally don’t like to feed into this dynamic. Women are disruptors, men are disruptors. We all struggle with challenges but I won’t entertain that I am different because I’m a woman.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

A couple impactful books are “The Four Agreements” and “The Work”.

The Four Agreements was the first self-help book I ever read years ago, randomly given to me by someone in my motorcycle class.(I was taking a class to learn how to ride a motorcycle because I didn’t have my license. I ended up riding cross-country later that year!) It started my journey to introspection. “The Work” is a much more advanced form of internal reflection. It makes you realize how much control we have over our own healing and our own misery.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am working on the movement! I would like for all men and women to be able to self-heal their subconscious trauma so the next generation doesn’t have to needlessly suffer. There will always be good times and bad times, but if we can heal ourselves, we don’t pass it on to our children. That means the next generation can focus more on growth, and not so much on recovery.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Some people don’t ask for what they want, and that’s why they never get it” I read this quote as a teenager and it has inspired me to go after things even when I’m afraid. You never know if you don’t ask! I’ve received multiple opportunities by following this simple sentence.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can connect with me via Linkedin, Instagram, and Tiktok. To learn more about my coaching and podcast, they can visit my website here.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!