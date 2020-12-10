Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Eliminate Roadblocks to Combating Coronavirus

“Nothing is more important at this moment than combating the coronavirus” said Bilal Nael, whose company imports over $100 million in PPE supplies to the U.S. monthly from China.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic as cases surge, the U.S. remains critically short of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies. 

A record 100,000 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus nationwide for the first time last week, numbers that continue to increase daily.

More than 275,000 have died already and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Dr. Robert Redfield predicted the virus could claim more than 400,000 lives by February without greater prevention measures. 

While the national stockpile of PPE supplies has increased since the start of the pandemic, reports of supply shortages for frontline workers are on the rise, particularly those working for small healthcare systems, nursing homes or clinics in rural areas across the country. 

Domestic manufacturing production of PPE supplies was far from meeting national demand prior to the pandemic. The U.S. was already the world’s largest importer of PPE products, with 19% of total world imports in 2019, according to the WTO.

Despite well-publicized efforts to increase domestic production in the early months of the virus, the industry is years away from creating an onshore supply chain capable of meeting a public health crisis such as Covid-`19 or a significant flu outbreak.

The U.S. remains deeply dependent on the international market to provide PPE supplies, a market dominated by China. When the pandemic struck, U.S. tariffs on Chinese products led to higher prices for U.S. hospitals and consumers and slowed distribution, even as the virus spread.

The tariffs ranged from 15% to 25% on items like protective face masks, hand sanitizer, isolation gowns, wet wipes and Nitrile gloves used to administer vaccines. 

In March, the administration granted waivers from the tariffs to a portion of the medical products used to combat the coronavirus.

However, a June report from the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) identified tariffs on over 100 types of PPE or products involved in the prevention or treatment of coronavirus. 

Businesses and policymakers are working to eliminate some of the roadblocks, including the tariffs, that have made it more difficult and more costly to bring PPE into the United States from overseas. 

“Nothing is more important at this moment than combating the coronavirus” said Bilal Nael, whose company imports over $100 million in PPE supplies to the U.S. monthly from China. 

“It’s our responsibility to pursue every avenue that can get these supplies into the hands of people that need them as quickly as possible.

We are working around the clock to manufacture the products needed to stop the spread and protect front line workers dealing with this virus every day.”

    Matthew Gilbert, Executive Coach at Media Report

    We are one of the boutique SEO firm based out of Washington DC. We help clients stronger their website SEO and social media profiles. We have a legacy of serving clients since 2010.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Coronavirus Pandemic: Public Health Actions to #FlattenTheCurve

    by Susan Blumenthal, MD, MPA, Matina Kakalis
    hospital-birth-coronavirus
    Community//

    During COVID-19 Crisis: Is Home Birth Better Than Hospital Birth?

    by Amos Grunebaum, M.D.
    Community//

    A Prescription for Healthcare: New Standards for PPE

    by M. Bridget Duffy, M.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.